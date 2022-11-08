Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
Adoptable Pet of the Week
DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home. Welcome Roscoe! Roscoe came to the shelter as a stray, so knowledge is limited to what staff have observed. He is believed to be a five-year-old intact male Terrier mix. Roscoe knows how to sit and lie down. Roscoe is a big cuddle bug who loves attention and treats. He doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs at the shelter. Roscoe did great for his bath, nail trim, and exam where he weighed in at 57.2 pounds and was given bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, microchipped and found to be heartworm negative.
Daily Advocate
Multiplication motivation at Greenville Elementary
Greenville Elementary is filled with third and fourth graders saying catchy phrases to assist them in remembering multiplication (times) facts. For example, walking down the hallway, you may hear “To drive a 4×4 you have to be 16, or 7 in a row, 7 in a line, the answer must be 49.” Mrs. Barga, Ms. Borders, Mr. Coblentz, Ms. Copeland, Ms. Eley, Mrs. Britsch, Mrs. Duncan, Mrs. Flora, and Ms. Voke are in the process of ensuring all third and fourth graders know multiplication facts through 10.
Daily Advocate
Midmark and Versailles FFA team up for blood drive
VERSAILLES — Help maintain the area blood supply during the critical Thanksgiving holiday week by donating at the Midmark Corporation and Versailles High School FFA community blood drive Monday, Nov. 21 from 12:30-6:30 p.m. at the Versailles Knights of Columbus Hall, 8440 St. Rt. 47, Versailles. Everyone who registers...
Daily Advocate
Brookdale welcomes new sales manager
GREENVILLE — Brookdale Assisted Living and Clare Bridge, a Brookdale Senior Living Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care community has named Cheyenne Phillips as its new sales manager. Phillips comes to Brookdale Senior Living with a very extensive sales background and is excited to help families with their senior living...
Daily Advocate
Grieving through the holidays –don’t do it alone
GREENVILLE — The holidays are especially difficult for grieving, as we can experience feelings of loss, sadness, anger and emptiness. These feelings can be intensified during the holidays. EUM Church will offer a free class for those who are grieving the loss of a loved one during the holidays.
Daily Advocate
Local Briefs
ARCANUM — Arcanum-Butler Local Schools will be open to the public for adult walking Monday-Thursday evenings from 6-8 p.m., Nov. 28 through March 30, 2023. Walking will be restricted to the first-floor tiled hallways. Arcanum plans meetings. ARCANUM — The Village of Arcanum will host the following public meetings...
Daily Advocate
Stillwater Valley Golf Club celebrate 50 years
VERSAILLES — Stillwater Valley Golf Club was incorporated in 1972 and was developed into a nine-hole course designed by Tom Littlepage. Many local citizen’s and businesses helped in various ways to help build the course and make it playable. Stillwater Valley Golf Club will be hosting an 50th...
Daily Advocate
Ay-CAR-amba – Versailles council could limit parking
VERSAILLES — The Versailles Village Council hosted public discussion Wednesday with citizens concerning South Olive Street parking. The Street and Safety Committee had previously met on South Olive Street to discuss limiting parking to one side of the street, as there are concerns regarding two way traffic safely passing. Council member Kent Paulus voiced his opinion stating he “does drive the street almost every day and feels it probably does need done.”
Daily Advocate
Fair board now has three seats to fill
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Agricultural Society’s board of directors originally scheduled a special meeting to fill one vacant seat on the board due to the resignation of Thomas Shaw and elect officers. On Thursday evening, the board had two more vacancies to fill. The Daily Advocate/Early Bird...
Daily Advocate
Versailles allows police cruiser at school
VERSAILLES — The Versailles Village Council met Wednesday to discuss Klipstine Road and police cruisers. Mike Busse’s report stated he is asking the Council to approve the bidding of the Klipstine Road Improvement project. If approved, advertisement for the project would be intended for Nov. 16 and 23, and the bids for the project will be concluded on Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. The current project budget is $1,100,000, and depending on how the bids come in, there may need to be amended appropriations for the project.
Daily Advocate
Versailles falls to MAC rival, Marion Local, in playoff game
WAPAKONETA — Versailles scored on their opening possession of the game, but couldn’t get anything else going. The Tigers lost to Marion Local High School on Nov. 12 at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field, 35-3, in the Division VI Regional Semifinals. Head coach Ryan Jones said the...
Daily Advocate
Two murder suspects post bond
GREENVILLE — Two murder suspects post bond. The Darke County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement on Facebook regarding Dean M. Baker, 35, of Greenville, and William L. Fields, 58, of Greenville being released on bond pending trial on Nov. 10. Baker is under indictment for Murder, an unclassified...
Daily Advocate
Ansonia’s season ends on Cardinal comeback
GREENVILLE — It was a hard-fought game, but a tough loss for Ansonia. The Tigers fell to New Bremen 26-22 after a Cardinal score in the final minute of the game. Although the Tigers were the number one seed in the region, most of the prognosticators were picking the Cardinals to win big. New Bremen definitely had a height advantage, but the heart to win was evident on both sides of the football field.
