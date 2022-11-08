Read full article on original website
76ers vs. Suns: Joel Embiid’s Playing Status on Monday
Will Joel Embiid make his return for the 76ers' matchup against the Suns on Monday?
Yardbarker
Devin Booker Had Some Words For the Timberwolves Bench During Win: “We Don’t Play Iso Basketball”
The Phoenix Suns had an all-around great game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 129-117 sound win last night. Devin Booker led the way with 32 points and 10 assists all without Chris Paul and Cam Johnson on the court. Throughout the second half, Booker had some choice words for...
NBA Twitter reacts to Joel Embiid leading Sixers to win over Suns
The Philadelphia 76ers halted a two-game skid when they knocked off the visiting Phoenix Suns, 100-88, thanks to the return of Joel Embiid. After missing three games, the big fella had 33 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Along with Embiid’s big night, the Sixers received a career night out...
BREAKING: Chris Paul's Injury Status In Suns-76ers Game
Chris Paul has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers.
Yardbarker
Suns PG Chris Paul Exits Early vs. 76ers
The Phoenix Suns are trying to extend their regular season record to 8-2 against the Philadelphia 76ers, but the early stages of the game have given little luck. The Suns have found themselves down by as much as 18 in the first half, and things went from bad to worse early on when point guard Chris Paul exited after just 14 minutes of play with right heel soreness.
ESPN
Turner has 37 points, 12 rebounds, Pacers beat Pelicans
INDIANAPOLIS -- — Myles Turner had season highs of 37 points and 12 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 129-122 on Monday night for their fourth win in five games. “That was one of his most impactful games since I've been here,” Pacers coach Rick...
Lakers’ LeBron James Dealing With Hip Abductor Strain
The star forward left Wednesday night’s game against the Clippers with a leg injury.
ESPN
Booker scores 32; Paul-less Suns beat Wolves 129-117
MINNEAPOLIS -- — Devin Booker had 32 points and a season-high 10 assists, and Mikal Bridges scored 13 of his season-high 31 points in the first quarter as the Phoenix Suns beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 129-117 on Wednesday night. Despite playing without Chris Paul due to right heel soreness...
Donovan Mitchell continues to score big, but Cleveland Cavaliers lose to Sacramento Kings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game...
NBA upgrades Joel Embiid trip on Suns’ Damion Lee to flagrant foul
The NBA on Tuesday upgraded a personal foul by Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid to a flagrant. With 1:13 left in the third quarter of a 100-88 win against the Suns on Monday, the center tripped Phoenix dribbler Damion Lee. Two made free throws by Lee pulled the Suns...
76ers And Hawks Injury Reports
The Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks have announced their injury reports for Thursday’s game.
Timberwolves get booed off the court again vs. Suns
Chris Paul didn't play, but the Timberwolves suffered their fifth loss in the past six games.
Yardbarker
Suns' Torrey Craig Taking Advantage of Starting Opportunity
Phoenix Suns PF Torrey Craig is taking advantage of every opportunity presented. In replacement for the injured Cam Johnson, Craig fit perfectly in the Suns starting lineup on Saturday night against the Portland Trail Blazers. Craig has had two separate stints with the Suns. He was traded from the Milwaukee...
Rockets Fall To Raptors 116-109
Despite a hot start, the Houston Rockets sustained a 116-109 road loss to the Raptors Wednesday night.
ESPN
Suns to visit Magic Friday
Phoenix Suns (8-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (3-9, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Orlando Magic host the Phoenix Suns. Orlando went 22-60 overall a season ago while going 12-29 at home. The Magic averaged 14.2 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second chance points and 37.4 bench points last season.
ESPN
Sabonis scores 21 points, Kings top Mitchell, Cavs 127-120
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an...
NBC Sports
NBA verifies Klay fouled Huerter on final shot of Kings' loss
For the second time in a week, the Kings were on the wrong end of a costly missed call by NBA officials. In the Last Two Minute Report it released Tuesday, the NBA confirmed that Klay Thompson should have been called for a foul on Kevin Huerter's last-second 3-point attempt in the Kings' 116-113 loss to the Warriors on Monday night.
LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Hornets Game
LaMelo Ball remains ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Charlotte Hornets.
Joel Embiid Addresses Loss of James Harden After Win vs. Suns
For the first time since James Harden's injury, Joel Embiid discussed the Sixers' loss.
