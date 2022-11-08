ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Yardbarker

Suns PG Chris Paul Exits Early vs. 76ers

The Phoenix Suns are trying to extend their regular season record to 8-2 against the Philadelphia 76ers, but the early stages of the game have given little luck. The Suns have found themselves down by as much as 18 in the first half, and things went from bad to worse early on when point guard Chris Paul exited after just 14 minutes of play with right heel soreness.
PHOENIX, AZ
ESPN

Turner has 37 points, 12 rebounds, Pacers beat Pelicans

INDIANAPOLIS -- — Myles Turner had season highs of 37 points and 12 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 129-122 on Monday night for their fourth win in five games. “That was one of his most impactful games since I've been here,” Pacers coach Rick...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ESPN

Booker scores 32; Paul-less Suns beat Wolves 129-117

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Devin Booker had 32 points and a season-high 10 assists, and Mikal Bridges scored 13 of his season-high 31 points in the first quarter as the Phoenix Suns beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 129-117 on Wednesday night. Despite playing without Chris Paul due to right heel soreness...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Suns' Torrey Craig Taking Advantage of Starting Opportunity

Phoenix Suns PF Torrey Craig is taking advantage of every opportunity presented. In replacement for the injured Cam Johnson, Craig fit perfectly in the Suns starting lineup on Saturday night against the Portland Trail Blazers. Craig has had two separate stints with the Suns. He was traded from the Milwaukee...
PHOENIX, AZ
ESPN

Suns to visit Magic Friday

Phoenix Suns (8-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (3-9, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Orlando Magic host the Phoenix Suns. Orlando went 22-60 overall a season ago while going 12-29 at home. The Magic averaged 14.2 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second chance points and 37.4 bench points last season.
PHOENIX, AZ
ESPN

Sabonis scores 21 points, Kings top Mitchell, Cavs 127-120

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

NBA verifies Klay fouled Huerter on final shot of Kings' loss

For the second time in a week, the Kings were on the wrong end of a costly missed call by NBA officials. In the Last Two Minute Report it released Tuesday, the NBA confirmed that Klay Thompson should have been called for a foul on Kevin Huerter's last-second 3-point attempt in the Kings' 116-113 loss to the Warriors on Monday night.
SACRAMENTO, CA

