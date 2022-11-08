Head of championship soccer team shot, killed by security guard in Southeast Baltimore 00:44

BALTIMORE -- A beloved local soccer coach has been identified as the man shot and killed by a security guard in Southeast Baltimore overnight.

Officers responded just before 1:30 a.m. Monday morning to the 400 block of East Lombard Street after they heard gunfire, police said. There, a security guard reported that he shot a man after they threw a brick at him.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said. WJZ has learned that man is Kevin Torres, President of the Villanueva Soccer Team.

Torres' team tells WJZ they were out celebrating their championship win at a bar in the nearby area. His family said he was a husband and a stepfather of two.

Friends and family gathered for a candlelight vigil Monday afternoon.