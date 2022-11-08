Read full article on original website
Bulls Rebound to Beat Raptors Behind Adjustments, Zach LaVine Outburst
10 observations: LaVine leads script-flip win over Raps originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls knew they had to adjust after aggressive defensive schemes and tenacity on the offensive glass propelled the Raptors to a 113-104 win in the first game of Sunday and Monday's same opponent back-to-back between the conference foes.
Bulls' Andre Drummond Excited for Return From Left Shoulder Injury
Drummond excited for return from left shoulder injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Don't ask Andre Drummond how he returned to the Chicago Bulls' Oct. 28 loss to the San Antonio Spurs after spraining his left shoulder in the third quarter. "That was pure adrenalin," he said Wednesday of...
Josh Hart hits 3-pointer at buzzer to lift Portland Trail Blazers over Miami Heat, 110-107: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers welcomed Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons back to the lineup Monday night in Miami, but it was Josh Hart who delivered the game-winning basket. Hart hit a three-pointer from the left corner as time expired to give the Blazers a 110-107 victory. The electric shot came...
Bulls Get Revenge on Raptors Behind LaVine's 30 Points
The Chicago Bulls took on the Toronto Raptors on Monday night for the second time in two days. The hope for Chicago was the change from playing in Toronto to playing back at the United Center could improve their luck after losing Sunday's meeting with the Raptors. The game went back and forth as—any time a team went on a run—the other would storm right back to make it close again. In the end, the Bulls won 111-97 behind Zach LaVine's 30 points.
Preview: Pelicans vs Bulls
The Pelicans have lost three in a row away from home. Can they snap that losing streak tonight against the Bulls?
Chicago Bulls Center Nikola Vucevic Is Quietly Finding His Groove
Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic was used as a scapegoat last season. Many fans and media questioned his play and what the Bulls gave up in a trade due to his production. You see, Vucevic wasn't used to the role he was asked to play. After being the leading man in Orlando for almost a decade, he had to learn to adapt to being a third fiddle.
Celtics-Grizzlies takeaways: Marcus Smart shines in C's win
The Boston Celtics held off the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night to earn their third consecutive victory. With help from a 20-0 run in the second quarter, the C's improved to 7-3 on the season. Jayson Tatum (39 points) accounted for 10 of the points on that run and notched 25 in the first half. Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant (30 points) countered with 14 of his own in the third quarter to help Memphis regain the lead heading into the fourth, but Boston managed to escape with a hard-fought 109-106 win.
DeMar DeRozan reflects on the importance of getting teammates other than Zach LaVine going
When teams can win a game despite an off night from one of their best players, they will take it without hesitation. That’s what happened to the Chicago Bulls on Monday’s 111-97 home victory against the Toronto Raptors. The Bulls got some payback after letting Sunday’s game in...
Donovan Mitchell continues to score big, but Cleveland Cavaliers lose to Sacramento Kings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game...
Magic limit Luka Doncic to 24 points, beat Mavericks 94-87
ORLANDO, Fla. -- — Franz Wagner scored 22 points and the Orlando Magic held Luka Doncic under 30 points for the first time this season in a 94-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic, the NBA's leading scorer, finished with 24 points after scoring 30 or...
Rockets Fall To Raptors 116-109
Despite a hot start, the Houston Rockets sustained a 116-109 road loss to the Raptors Wednesday night.
Bulls jump to No. 16 in ESPN's NBA Power Rankings for Week 4
The Chicago Bulls are off to a 6-6 start to the 2022-23 regular season, fresh off an impressive 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday, led by Zach LaVine’s season-high 30-point performance. ESPN’s NBA experts update their NBA Power Rankings every week, which landed the Bulls at No....
Magic Stifle Luka Doncic, Mavs in Victory at Amway Center
The Orlando Magic delivered their best defensive effort of the season, holding Luka Doncic to his first below-30-point night of the year and the Dallas Mavericks to under 40 percent shooting in their 94-87 victory on Wednesday evening while playing without rookie sensation Paolo Banchero. Interesting Stat. Doncic, an early-season...
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls' 111-115 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans
The Bulls couldn’t execute down the stretch, leading to their seventh loss of the season. They host the Denver Nuggets next.
Lauri Markkanen reflects on his struggles with the Chicago Bulls
Last year, the Chicago Bulls traded Lauri Markkanen to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a three-team deal that led to Derrick Jones Jr.’s arrival in the Windy City. Markkanen is now with the Utah Jazz and having the hottest career start. Markkanen talked about his four years in Chicago. Shams...
Randle, Knicks rain 3s down on Timberwolves in convincing win
MINNEAPOLIS -- Julius Randle scored 31 points and had eight of New York's season-high 19 3-pointers, and the Knicks cruised to a 120-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.Jalen Brunson pitched in 23 points and eight assists, RJ Barrett had 22 points and Obi Toppin scored 15 points off the bench for the Knicks (5-5), who built a lead as big as 27 points in the second quarter and never encountered any resistance.Karl-Anthony Towns scored 25 points on 9-for-12 shooting with 13 rebounds and seven assists for the Timberwolves (5-6), who faced a deficit of double-digit points over...
Clint Capela’s Rudy Gobert impersonation leaves questions for Nate McMillan amid loss to Jazz
Clint Capela had himself a solid game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. The only problem was the Atlanta Hawks lost and he didn’t play much of the fourth quarter. Capela finished with 15 points and 19 rebounds and clearly was making an impact on the game through three quarters.
On this day in 1987, Scottie Pippen made his NBA debut for the Chicago Bulls
Relive the moment when Scottie Pippen made his NBA debut for the Chicago Bulls on this day in 1987
Brandon Ingram, Pelicans fight off Bulls
Brandon Ingram scored 16 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and Jonas Valanciunas recorded a double-double of 21
