The #1 neighborhood in Orlando might not be what you thinkEvie M.Orlando, FL
Is Monticello really the "Most Haunted Town in Florida"?Evie M.Monticello, FL
3 of the Most Romantic Date Ideas in OrlandoEvie M.Orlando, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
ESPN
Magic limit Luka Doncic to 24 points, beat Mavericks 94-87
ORLANDO, Fla. -- — Franz Wagner scored 22 points and the Orlando Magic held Luka Doncic under 30 points for the first time this season in a 94-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic, the NBA's leading scorer, finished with 24 points after scoring 30 or...
VanVleet scores season-high 32, Raptors beat Rockets 116-109
TORONTO (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored 12 of his season-high 32 points in the fourth quarter, O.G. Anunoby matched his season best with 27 points and added 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Houston Rockets 116-109 on Wednesday night. Otto Porter Jr. scored 14 points, Scottie Barnes had 13 and Gary Trent Jr. 11 as the Raptors improved to 5-1 at home. VanVleet made a season-high seven 3-pointers, topping the six he hit in Monday’s loss at Chicago. He shot 7 for 16 from long range against the Rockets. “I feel like I’m one of the top shooters in the league,” VanVleet said. “The more attempts I get, the better chance I’ve got to make them.”
Josh Hart hits 3-pointer at buzzer to lift Portland Trail Blazers over Miami Heat, 110-107: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers welcomed Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons back to the lineup Monday night in Miami, but it was Josh Hart who delivered the game-winning basket. Hart hit a three-pointer from the left corner as time expired to give the Blazers a 110-107 victory. The electric shot came...
Donovan Mitchell continues to score big, but Cleveland Cavaliers lose to Sacramento Kings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game...
How Is Carlos Correa Feeling After Seeing Pena & The Astros' Success?
ESPN
Suns to visit Magic Friday
Phoenix Suns (8-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (3-9, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Orlando Magic host the Phoenix Suns. Orlando went 22-60 overall a season ago while going 12-29 at home. The Magic averaged 14.2 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second chance points and 37.4 bench points last season.
NBC Sports
Celtics-Grizzlies takeaways: Marcus Smart shines in C's win
The Boston Celtics held off the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night to earn their third consecutive victory. With help from a 20-0 run in the second quarter, the C's improved to 7-3 on the season. Jayson Tatum (39 points) accounted for 10 of the points on that run and notched 25 in the first half. Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant (30 points) countered with 14 of his own in the third quarter to help Memphis regain the lead heading into the fourth, but Boston managed to escape with a hard-fought 109-106 win.
ESPN
Raptors to visit Thunder Friday
Toronto Raptors (7-5, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (4-7, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Toronto Raptors. Oklahoma City finished 24-58 overall last season while going 12-29 at home. The Thunder gave up 111.8 points per game while...
Houston Astros star Jeremy Peña fitted for a custom grill by Johnny Dang
Given Peña's walk-up song and growing celebrity status, it's only fitting the two teamed up.
ESPN
Atlanta Braves continue great World Series tradition with Houston Astros
There are some fantastic traditions in baseball, and one of the more recent ones involving the World Series was just shared between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros. Atlanta Braves continue World Series tradition by buying pizza for Houston Astros front office. Continuing a tradition started by the Boston Red...
NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Hornets prediction, odds and pick – 11/9/2022
The Portland Trail Blazers (7-3) travel cross-country to take on the Charlotte Hornets (3-8) on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Blazers-Hornets prediction and pick. Portland is 7-3 coming off a three-point win over Miami on Monday. The Blazers...
Astros' José Altuve, Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker meeting fans at Academy Sports + Outdoors this week
If you want to congratulate the 'Stros in person for their World Series win, here's your chance! Fans can meet three of the most popular players at three Academy events this week.
'Celebration of Life for Takeoff': Funeral plans in place for Migos rapper shot in Houston
Just one week after Takeoff was gunned down outside a bowling alley in downtown Houston, we're learning more about the funeral arrangements for the Migos rapper.
Refsnyder: You never want to get unknown calls as MLB journeyman
Boston Red Sox utilityman Rob Refsnyder joined Rob Bradford on the Audacy Original Podcast “The Bradfo Sho” and talked about what life is like for a journeyman and how it feels to find a home in Boston
Astros Prospect Dirden Named Texas League All-Star
Justin Dirden climbed to Triple-A by season's end, following a tear through Double-A at the start of the 2022 season.
