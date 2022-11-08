ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Support nurses and safe staffing ratios

By Megan Livesey
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qDEdM_0j2XYIeE00

Healthcare workers and in particular, nurses, have been a hot topic of discussion since the beginning of the pandemic back in March of 2020. Healthcare workers endured strained working conditions, high patient volume and acuity, and were supported with dwindling supplies of PPE (personal protective equipment) with which to deliver care.

These were widespread concerns noted across hospital systems throughout the United States. What was further highlighted by this pandemic was an already overwrought hospital work force and a decreasing number at that. COVID-19 served only to emphasize an ongoing issue, the nursing shortage and safe staffing ratios.

Having the ability to call on this system for support is vital. The pandemic revealed the importance of having strong and capable hospital systems and work forces. Nurses make up a large part of that hospital work force. The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated that nurses made up approximately 30% of the hospital employment across the United States in 2019. After the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 there was a 1% decrease in that number.

It is true that a collaborative network of personnel exists within the hospital infrastructure, all working together to ensure the highest quality of patient care. The nurse exists separately somehow. He or she is as an ever-present fixture throughout the inpatient care stay. While other specialties and services come and go during the length of stay, the nurses remain. They remain at the bedside monitoring, assessing, collaborating with providers, and administering treatment plan of care.

Where this ability of care is diminished is seen when the nurse’s tasks and demands are too great a feat to meet. A medication is delayed or a change in patient condition goes unnoticed. The nurse has too many patients to oversee and care for. In a systematic review, medical centers across Illinois reported data that nurse to patient ratio limits could decrease patient risk and mortality, decrease length of stay and serve to reduce hospital costs.

This could mean the difference in the nurse’s availability to quickly identify changes associated with heart attack. Or have the availability to assist in getting the patient to the bathroom safely and prevent a patient fall. Patient safety and outcomes are always a highlight when considering nurse to patient ratios but moreover, there is improvement to be considered in the working conditions of the nurses themselves.

Research from Marshall University notes when nurse-to-patient ratios are too great, there is a negative impact on the psychological and physical health of the nurse that is directly associated to poor patient outcomes. The conditions under which nurses have been asked to work can continue no longer. There are times when nurses are not able to take lunch, bathroom breaks or even get a drink of water until the very end of his or her shift.

Nurses are compassionate individuals, driven to a career aimed at caring and serving others. Who is caring for the nurses? Would other professions accept this as appropriate working circumstances? The argument that nurses somehow “chose” this profession and understood its requirements is one that is outdated and flawed.

It’s failure? This myopic viewpoint, one that cries the individuals knew what they were getting into ahead of time, will not serve to persuade individuals to stay within the profession any more than it will encourage those to enter. One percent of nurses have already left and the future nursing requirement only grows, how many more will be forced into leaving?

Currently there exists no federal legislation mandating nurse to patient staffing ratios. California and Massachusetts are the only states with legislation dictating nurse staffing ratios based on unit specialty. S. 1567 is a bill introduced to the Senate in May of 2021 proposing the establishment of safe nurse-to-patient staffing regulation for hospitals. Safe staffing for nurses affects the community whether it is experienced on a day-to-day level or only in those times of emergent need.

In that time of need do you want your nurse there? Do you want him or her to be able to provide the appropriate and required attention that is deserved when you enter those hospital doors? You do. Ask your local congressmen to support the S. 1567 legislation and the nurses caring for our communities. Doing so supports patients, both current and future, and the nurses that aid them. One day you may need those nurses too.

Megan Livesey lives in Marlborough.

Comments / 4

Related
The Hill

Half of dentists say patients come to appointments high

A new survey from the American Dental Association revealed the majority of dentists have had a patient attend an appointment while high. Because marijuana can interact with anesthesia, dentists may have to adjust their care during the appointment. Previous research has shown a link between marijuana use and poor oral...
WASHINGTON STATE
Ars Technica

Nurse who called 911 on her ER talks chaos, fear amid understaffing crisis

The charge nurse who called 911 last month when her emergency department became overwhelmed with patients is speaking candidly about the chaos, fear, and unsafe conditions that continue to plague her hospital and others around the country. Further Reading. Kelsay Irby, the ER charge nurse at St. Michael’s Medical Center...
SEATTLE, WA
US News and World Report

The State of the Nation’s Nursing Shortage

Fueled by factors like employee burnout, an aging population and a dearth of training, states across the country are facing a familiar and common problem: a nursing shortage. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic began to unfold at the start of 2020, a gap existed between the supply of registered nurses as reflected by federal data and demand through 2030 as projected by a pre-pandemic study from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Once the COVID crisis hit, health care positions were not isolated from sudden job losses, which helped widen the gap between projected demand and the actual number of registered nurses in the U.S.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

When nursing staff head for the door, senior doctors are right behind

Sometimes, staff turnover is crucial to improving organisations: 10 Downing Street, for example. But high turnover is clearly not a good thing everywhere. Workers learn how to do their roles well over time and recruitment costs in both cash and management time. Hospitals are clearly in the “we don’t want...
Jax Hudur

Transgender Woman Prisoner is Requesting Diapers Because She now Identifies as a Baby

Sophie Eastwood (formerly known as Daniel) now identifies herself as a babyScreengrab from Daily Record. Only a month before he was to be released from a Scottish prison, Daniel Eastwood murdered his cellmate and was sentenced to life behind bars. Fourteen years later, in 2018, Daniel told the prison staff that he was no longer Daniel but identified as a woman and was to be addressed as Sophie. Although the prison staff was confused to decide whether it would be a female or a male guard who could carry out Sophie’s routine checks, the prison staff took Sophie’s request serious and accommodated her.
CNET

Shampoo Recalled Over Cancer Risk: Check If Yours Is Affected

Dry shampoo users, before applying your hair care, make sure to take a closer look at that aerosol can. Unilever has voluntarily recalled several dry shampoo products due to potentially elevated levels of benzene, a human carcinogen, according to an announcement published by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday. The company issued the recall after an internal investigation identified the propellant in the aerosol cans to be the source of the contamination, and has worked with its suppliers to address the issue.
Healthline

How to Stop a Stroke in Progress

If you believe you’re having a stroke, call 911 for immediate help. Paramedics can begin lifesaving treatments and an ambulance can provide safe, fast transport to a hospital. A stroke occurs when there’s a blockage of blood flow to the brain. Strokes are medical emergencies — getting medical help...
KTSA

CDC says some nursing homes and hospitals no longer need to require universal masking

Outside of communities seeing “high” levels of COVID-19 transmission, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has ended a blanket plea for Americans in hospitals and nursing homes to wear masks indoors. The change, one of many published Friday evening to the agency’s guidance for COVID-19 infection control...
beingpatient.com

3 Dementia Warning Signs That Appear Years Early

It may be possible to spot a telling combination of three specific dementia warning signs up to 9 years before a dementia diagnosis, according to new research. Decades are a significant marker of life’s passage. Ages 10-20 see someone grow from a child all the way through teenagehood into being an adult. The twenties are usually a ‘figuring out life’ stage, while the thirties see people focus on career or family. So on and so forth; the point being, it’s a huge number of years that no one should take for granted in the context of a medical diagnosis.
AL.com

RSV on the rise: What are the symptoms of RSV? How is it treated?

Cases of RSV – the acronym for respiratory syncytial virus – are rising across the country. Doctors at Children’s of Alabama said the combination of RSV and an uptick in flu cases have them bracing for a rough winter. “We have seen a lot of enteroviruses, just...
mailplus.co.uk

Meet Aurea, the first baby in the world to be ‘selected’ after being genetically screened before birth for a host of diseases

BECOMING a parent for the first time is a major moment for anyone — but for Laura Gayton, giving birth to a healthy, crying baby boy felt nothing short of a ‘miracle’. Laura, a swimming teacher from Kettering, Northants, is one of around 10,800 people in the UK with cystic fibrosis (CF), a progressive genetic disease that claims the lives of half of those affected before the age of 40.
Daily Beast

Fentanyl and Heroin Tainted With Drug That Can’t Be Reversed

Naloxone is used to save thousands of lives every year, but it may not reverse the effects of a sedative that is now tainting fentanyl, heroin, and other opioids. The Food and Drug Administration is warning health-care providers that routine screening may not even detect xylazine, which is used on animals and is not safe for humans. “FDA is aware of increasing reports of serious side effects from individuals exposed to fentanyl, heroin, and other illicit drugs contaminated with xylazine,” the agency said in an alert. “It is not known at this time whether the xylazine used in these scenarios is illicitly produced (unapproved) or diverted from the animal drug supply.”
The Hill

The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows

(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
Good News Network

Delicious Cancer Breakthrough: Pomegranates Found to Significantly Fuel Tumor-Fighting Immune Cells

A new study shows that a substance found in pomegranates significantly boosts the immune system to fight cancer—triggering a constant supply of endless rejuvenated T cells. German scientists studying therapies for colorectal cancer discovered that a metabolite in the red fruit, known as urolithin-A, rejuvenates immune T cells to make them better at fighting tumors.
foodsafetynews.com

Rolls recalled over possible microbial contamination

Piantedosi Baking Co., Inc. is recalling bread rolls because products may be contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii or Clostridium botulinum. The products were distributed in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Illinois, Mississippi and Colorado. The recall was initiated...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Connecticut Mirror

Connecticut Mirror

Hartford, CT
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
973K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

 http://ctmirror.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy