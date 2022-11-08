Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
09-10-12-22-32
(nine, ten, twelve, twenty-two, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $181,000
