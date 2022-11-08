ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 4 Night” game were:

9-7-9-9, FB:

(nine, seven, nine, nine; FB: zero)

