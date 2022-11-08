ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4’ game

 2 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Pick 4” game were:

3-8-9-7, Fireball: 5

(three, eight, nine, seven; Fireball: five)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

