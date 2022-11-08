Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma appeals court on Thursday denied death row inmate Richard Glossip’s request for a new evidentiary hearing that his attorneys suggest would prove his innocence in the 1997 beating death of Glossip’s boss at an Oklahoma City motel. Glossip’s attorneys raised several propositions in asking the Court of Criminal Appeals for a new hearing, including that he is factually innocent of the murder, the state destroyed vital evidence, his trial attorneys were ineffective and that he is intellectually disabled. But the court noted that Oklahoma law doesn’t allow defendants to continue to appeal issues that have either been raised previously or could have been raised earlier but were not. The court also cast doubt on Glossip’s theory that his co-defendant, Justin Sneed, acted alone or with his girlfriend to rob and kill Barry Van Treese. “The evidence he proffers to support this theory consists of affidavits from jailhouse informers, drug dealers, exotic dancers and residents of the Best Budget Inn,” the court wrote. “These affidavits do not provide the clear and convincing evidence that Glossip would like this court to believe.”

