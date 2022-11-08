ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Winning numbers drawn in 'Double Play' game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Double Play” game were:

01-06-21-30-33-46

(one, six, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-three, forty-six)

