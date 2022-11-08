Winning numbers drawn in ‘Double Play’ game
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Double Play” game were:
01-06-21-30-33-46
(one, six, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-three, forty-six)
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Double Play” game were:
01-06-21-30-33-46
(one, six, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-three, forty-six)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0