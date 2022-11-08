ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Iowa Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:

6-2-6-1

(six, two, six, one)

