Springfield, IL

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky Day Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Illinois Lottery’s “Lucky Day Lotto” game were:

06-12-23-30-34

(six, twelve, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $750,000

