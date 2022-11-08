ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Mississippi Lottery’s “Cash 3 Evening” game were:

8-8-8, FB: 1

(eight, eight, eight; FB: one)

Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man turns $20 into $100,000 lottery win

A Mississippi man turned $20 into $100,000 with a purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the lottery player from Louisville won $100,000 on a $20 Mega Money ticket. The man identified as “Harvey L.” purchased the winning ticket from Fair Oil-Louisville on S. Church...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because of problems processing sales data at one of the game’s member lotteries. Lottery officials acknowledged the unprecedented delay for such a high-profile drawing but said the game’s security process took precedence. “Protecting the integrity of the draw is of utmost importance, and we were able to do that during this historic drawing with the cooperation of all participating lotteries,” said Drew Svitko, the chairman of the Powerball Product Group and executive director of the Pennsylvania Lottery. On Tuesday afternoon, the Minnesota Lottery acknowledged their sales verification system caused the lengthy delay.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WLBT

$50,000 Powerball ticket bought in Gautier; second winner in Mississippi

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi has two winners after Tuesday morning’s Powerball drawing; both players won $50,000 by matching four out of five white balls and the Powerball, according to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation. One of these two tickets was purchased in Gautier, at Keith’s Superstore #112 on Highway...
GAUTIER, MS
The Associated Press

AP source: Raiders place TE Waller, WR Renfrow on IR

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow were placed on injured reserve, according to a person familiar with the moves Thursday. Waller has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury, and Renfrow has been dealing with rib and hamstring injuries. Each will sit out at least the next four games. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the moves were not announced by the team. ESPN and NFL Network first reported both Waller and Renfrow were being placed on IR. Waller has struggled to stay healthy all season and he has just 16 catches for 175 yards and a touchdown. He had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2019 and 2020.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Calcasieu Parish News

Mississippi Man Arrested in Louisiana for Alleged Video Voyeurism in Portable Toilet

Mississippi Man Arrested in Louisiana for Alleged Video Voyeurism in Portable Toilet. Sulphur, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on November 8, 2022, that on November 3, CPSO investigators arrested Travon K. Lee, 21, of Mississippi, after an investigation reportedly found he was recording someone using a portable toilet at a job site in Sulphur, Louisiana.
SULPHUR, LA
a-z-animals.com

Deer Season In Mississippi: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared

Deer Season In Mississippi: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. In Mississippi, Deer season is typically open in the fall through the winter, from early October to the end of January. The state is divided into six Deer Management Units. All units follow the same season dates. However, the bag limits and the definition of a Legal Buck vary between units.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Energy company laying off 135 in Louisiana, offshore

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — An energy company is laying off 135 employees at a Louisiana office and various offshore locations. Lafayette news outlets report that Houston, Texas-based QuarterNorth Energy made public its layoff plans for the Lafayette office and the offshore locations in a notice to the Louisiana Workforce Commission. QuarterNorth had been involved in oil and gas operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company said in a notice posted last month that it expect to complete the layoffs by Dec. 13.
LAFAYETTE, LA
NOLA.com

Remember the fun of drive-in movies? One’s about to open again in South Mississippi

Those who remember going to one of the many drive-in movies in South Mississippi are about to get a piece of their childhood back. John Watzke is still kicking around names for his drive-in theater as his crews work to clear the lot along U.S. 90 in Hancock County. It’s next to Shady Acres RV Park and about 1,000 feet west of the big Silver Slipper sign, on the north side of the highway.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
The Associated Press

Narrow Democratic leads tighten in key Arizona races

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads Thursday over their Republican rivals in the races for U.S. Senate and governor, with control of the Senate and the rules for the 2024 election in a crucial battleground state at stake. The races remained too early to call two days after the election. There are some 600,000 ballots left to count, about a quarter of the total cast. Protracted vote counts have for years been a staple of elections in Arizona, where the overwhelming majority of votes are cast by mail and many people wait until the last minute to return them. But as Arizona has morphed from a GOP stronghold to a competitive battleground, the delays have increasingly become a source of national anxiety for partisans on both sides. After opening big leads on election night, when only mail ballots returned early were reported, Democrats saw their margins dwindle as more Republican ballots were counted. On Thursday morning, Democrats led in the races for Senate, governor, secretary of state and attorney general. It could take several days before it’s clear who won some of the closer contests.
ARIZONA STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi voter turnout remains steady on Election Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippians are making it a priority to vote in the November 8 General Election before they head home from a day of work. People of all ages are participating in the vote as Jackson has made all efforts to implement the importance of voting on election day. WJTV 12 News crews […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Live election updates: Results for Mississippi races

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 General Election Day is here in Mississippi, and voters will head to the polls to make their decisions for multiple races in the state. WJTV 12 News is Your Local Election Headquarters and will have you covered throughout Election Day. Check back here for live updates throughout the day (all […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
