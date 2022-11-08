ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Mississippi Lottery’s “Cash 4 Evening” game were:

9-4-3-2, FB: 1

(nine, four, three, two; FB: one)

Comments / 0

Related
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man turns $20 into $100,000 lottery win

A Mississippi man turned $20 into $100,000 with a purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the lottery player from Louisville won $100,000 on a $20 Mega Money ticket. The man identified as “Harvey L.” purchased the winning ticket from Fair Oil-Louisville on S. Church...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because of problems processing sales data at one of the game’s member lotteries. Lottery officials acknowledged the unprecedented delay for such a high-profile drawing but said the game’s security process took precedence. “Protecting the integrity of the draw is of utmost importance, and we were able to do that during this historic drawing with the cooperation of all participating lotteries,” said Drew Svitko, the chairman of the Powerball Product Group and executive director of the Pennsylvania Lottery. On Tuesday afternoon, the Minnesota Lottery acknowledged their sales verification system caused the lengthy delay.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WLBT

$50,000 Powerball ticket bought in Gautier; second winner in Mississippi

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi has two winners after Tuesday morning’s Powerball drawing; both players won $50,000 by matching four out of five white balls and the Powerball, according to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation. One of these two tickets was purchased in Gautier, at Keith’s Superstore #112 on Highway...
GAUTIER, MS
WCNC

Someone in NC won $1 million in record-breaking Powerball drawing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It took a bit longer than lottery officials wanted, but the winning numbers for the record $2 billion Powerball drawing were released Tuesday morning. According to Powerball, the winning ticket, worth the entire $2.04 billion jackpot, was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, Calif. That wasn't the only big win, though, as 22 others matched all five white balls for $1 million. Those winners included ticket holders in North Carolina and South Carolina.
GEORGIA STATE
Outsider.com

Another Powerball Ticket Sold in Ohio: Here’s How Much

The Powerball lottery produced the largest winning in its history recently when it sold a $2.04 billion ticket in California. However, one winner in Ohio will walk away with a nice consolation prize. The Ohio Lottery reports that a ticket matching all five of the winning Powerball drawing numbers, without...
LAKEWOOD, OH
The Associated Press

AP source: Raiders place TE Waller, WR Renfrow on IR

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow were placed on injured reserve, according to a person familiar with the moves Thursday. Waller has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury, and Renfrow has been dealing with rib and hamstring injuries. Each will sit out at least the next four games. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the moves were not announced by the team. ESPN and NFL Network first reported both Waller and Renfrow were being placed on IR. Waller has struggled to stay healthy all season and he has just 16 catches for 175 yards and a touchdown. He had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2019 and 2020.
LAS VEGAS, NV
mageenews.com

AG Fitch Secures Over $175,000 For Mississippians Affected by the Experian and T-Mobile Data Breaches Experian and T-Mobile Agree to Improve Data Protection Practices

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced today that Mississippi, along with a coalition of other Attorneys General, has obtained two multistate settlements with Experian concerning data breaches it experienced in 2012 and 2015 that compromised the personal information of millions of consumers nationwide.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Mississippi Man Arrested in Louisiana for Alleged Video Voyeurism in Portable Toilet

Mississippi Man Arrested in Louisiana for Alleged Video Voyeurism in Portable Toilet. Sulphur, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on November 8, 2022, that on November 3, CPSO investigators arrested Travon K. Lee, 21, of Mississippi, after an investigation reportedly found he was recording someone using a portable toilet at a job site in Sulphur, Louisiana.
SULPHUR, LA
a-z-animals.com

Deer Season In Mississippi: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared

Deer Season In Mississippi: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. In Mississippi, Deer season is typically open in the fall through the winter, from early October to the end of January. The state is divided into six Deer Management Units. All units follow the same season dates. However, the bag limits and the definition of a Legal Buck vary between units.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Energy company laying off 135 in Louisiana, offshore

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — An energy company is laying off 135 employees at a Louisiana office and various offshore locations. Lafayette news outlets report that Houston, Texas-based QuarterNorth Energy made public its layoff plans for the Lafayette office and the offshore locations in a notice to the Louisiana Workforce Commission. QuarterNorth had been involved in oil and gas operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company said in a notice posted last month that it expect to complete the layoffs by Dec. 13.
LAFAYETTE, LA
TheDailyBeast

Mississippi Secretary of State’s Website Down After Russian Call to Attack

The Mississippi Secretary of State website was one of several Mississippi state websites to be the target of a sustained cyber attack Tuesday, officials confirmed Tuesday evening. The sites were periodically offline after a Russian hacker group “named the state as a target to knock offline,” according to NBC News. CISA officials confirmed the Secretary of State’s site “has been under a sustained DDoS,” according to NBC, and while other states had been targeted, there were no sustained outages elsewhere. The site is among the key portals of information for residents on how and where to vote in Tuesday’s midterm election. While Elizabeth Jonson, a spokesperson for the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office would not confirm the cause or source to NBC, she said the attacks began shortly after 1 p.m. ET. NBC said a Russian hacker group posted a call on its Telegram channel at around the same time to attack a web address that “is part of the Mississippi secretary of state website.” The group are experts at DDoS attacks—direct denial of service attacks—which shut a site down by overloading it with traffic.‼️ pic.twitter.com/oJIEsyJuMg— Mississippi Secretary of State's Office (@MississippiSOS) November 8, 2022 Read it at NBC News
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NOLA.com

Remember the fun of drive-in movies? One’s about to open again in South Mississippi

Those who remember going to one of the many drive-in movies in South Mississippi are about to get a piece of their childhood back. John Watzke is still kicking around names for his drive-in theater as his crews work to clear the lot along U.S. 90 in Hancock County. It’s next to Shady Acres RV Park and about 1,000 feet west of the big Silver Slipper sign, on the north side of the highway.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
The Associated Press

Narrow Democratic leads tighten in key Arizona races

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads Thursday over their Republican rivals in the races for U.S. Senate and governor, with control of the Senate and the rules for the 2024 election in a crucial battleground state at stake. The races remained too early to call two days after the election. There are some 600,000 ballots left to count, about a quarter of the total cast. Protracted vote counts have for years been a staple of elections in Arizona, where the overwhelming majority of votes are cast by mail and many people wait until the last minute to return them. But as Arizona has morphed from a GOP stronghold to a competitive battleground, the delays have increasingly become a source of national anxiety for partisans on both sides. After opening big leads on election night, when only mail ballots returned early were reported, Democrats saw their margins dwindle as more Republican ballots were counted. On Thursday morning, Democrats led in the races for Senate, governor, secretary of state and attorney general. It could take several days before it’s clear who won some of the closer contests.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy