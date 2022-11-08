ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

20-25-34-43-45, Xtra: 4

(twenty, twenty-five, thirty-four, forty-three, forty-five; Xtra: four)

Estimated jackpot: $858,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

