Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Four-Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Four-Evening” game were:

7-6-2-8, SB: 5

(seven, six, two, eight; SB: five)

