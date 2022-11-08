ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Three-Evening’ game

 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Three-Evening” game were:

5-4-5, SB: 5

(five, four, five; SB: five)

Community Policy