ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Pick 3” game were:

1-8-3, Fireball: 5

(one, eight, three; Fireball: five)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because of problems processing sales data at one of the game’s member lotteries. Lottery officials acknowledged the unprecedented delay for such a high-profile drawing but said the game’s security process took precedence. “Protecting the integrity of the draw is of utmost importance, and we were able to do that during this historic drawing with the cooperation of all participating lotteries,” said Drew Svitko, the chairman of the Powerball Product Group and executive director of the Pennsylvania Lottery. On Tuesday afternoon, the Minnesota Lottery acknowledged their sales verification system caused the lengthy delay.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

AP source: Raiders place TE Waller, WR Renfrow on IR

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow were placed on injured reserve, according to a person familiar with the moves Thursday. Waller has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury, and Renfrow has been dealing with rib and hamstring injuries. Each will sit out at least the next four games. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the moves were not announced by the team. ESPN and NFL Network first reported both Waller and Renfrow were being placed on IR. Waller has struggled to stay healthy all season and he has just 16 catches for 175 yards and a touchdown. He had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2019 and 2020.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Arizona remains epicenter for post-election misinformation

Arizona remained the epicenter for post-Election Day misinformation Thursday as vote counting in that state continued. Many of the misleading claims circulating two days after the election focused on printing problems that prevented vote counters from reading some ballots. The mishap spawned conspiracy theories about vote rigging that spread despite despite explanations from local officials and assurances that all votes would be counted.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Narrow Democratic leads tighten in key Arizona races

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads Thursday over their Republican rivals in the races for U.S. Senate and governor, with control of the Senate and the rules for the 2024 election in a crucial battleground state at stake. The races remained too early to call two days after the election. There are some 600,000 ballots left to count, about a quarter of the total cast. Protracted vote counts have for years been a staple of elections in Arizona, where the overwhelming majority of votes are cast by mail and many people wait until the last minute to return them. But as Arizona has morphed from a GOP stronghold to a competitive battleground, the delays have increasingly become a source of national anxiety for partisans on both sides. After opening big leads on election night, when only mail ballots returned early were reported, Democrats saw their margins dwindle as more Republican ballots were counted. On Thursday morning, Democrats led in the races for Senate, governor, secretary of state and attorney general. It could take several days before it’s clear who won some of the closer contests.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Oregon governor's race on knife's edge, too early to call

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s gubernatorial election hung on a knife’s edge Wednesday, with the race too early to call in a state that has voted in Democratic governors since 1986. Democrat Tina Kotek was slightly ahead of Republican Christine Drazan, according to partial results from the secretary of state’s office. While the race is still too early to call because of the number of outstanding votes, the Kotek campaign issued a statement Wednesday night in which the Democratic candidate promised “to be a governor for all of Oregon.” “I am honored and humbled by this opportunity to serve Oregon, and I will strive every day to be a force for positive change in our state,” Kotek said in the statement. The Drazan campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Official: US House race in Maine heading to ranked runoff

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jared Golden will need to survive a ranked choice runoff to hold onto his seat, Maine’s secretary of state said Wednesday, setting up a replay of the 2018 race in which the moderate Democrat upset Republican Bruce Poliquin in a region with many conservative voters. Golden, who touts guns rights and protection of rural jobs, leads Poliquin, who held the seat from 2014 to 2018. Golden used the ranked round to unseat Poliquin in 2018. The national Republican Party focused heavily on flipping the district, where former President Donald Trump maintains strong support. Golden had to contend with both Poliquin and independent candidate Tiffany Bond in a race that both included ranked-choice voting and was a rematch of three candidates from 2018. Golden did not clear 50% of the vote Tuesday, so the ranked round will take place, said Shenna Bellows, the secretary of state.
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

Energy company laying off 135 in Louisiana, offshore

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — An energy company is laying off 135 employees at a Louisiana office and various offshore locations. Lafayette news outlets report that Houston, Texas-based QuarterNorth Energy made public its layoff plans for the Lafayette office and the offshore locations in a notice to the Louisiana Workforce Commission. QuarterNorth had been involved in oil and gas operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company said in a notice posted last month that it expect to complete the layoffs by Dec. 13.
LAFAYETTE, LA
The Associated Press

Minnesota AG race remains tight between Ellison and Schultz

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s attorney general race was running close early Wednesday between Democratic incumbent Keith Ellison and Republican challenger Jim Schultz, a political newcomer who tries to blame Ellison for rising crime. Schultz, a 37-year-old hedge fund attorney with no courtroom experience, was seeking to become the first Republican to win Minnesota’s attorney general race since 1966. Ellison, who burst on the national scene as the first Muslim elected to Congress in 2006, left that safe seat behind for his first run as attorney general in 2018, saying it was his best chance to push back against the policies of Donald Trump. Ellison just squeaked into office, and his progressive policies have made him a polarizing figure in the eyes of some voters. Ellison led the prosecution team that won a conviction of former police Officer Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s killing, and obtained guilty pleas from other officers. He also stepped in to prosecute a suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a Black motorist, Daunte Wright, in the midst of Chauvin’s trial. Ellison said his office had successfully prosecuted 50 serious crimes, and contrasted that with Schultz’s lack of courtroom experience.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Tropical Storm Nicole topples beachfront homes into ocean

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole sent multiple homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. “Multiple coastal homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea have collapsed and several other properties are at imminent risk,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a social media message. He said most bridges to the beachside properties had been closed to all but essential personnel and a curfew was put into effect. Wilbur-by-the-Sea is an unincorporated community on a barrier island with only beachfront homes. Next door in Daytona Beach Shores, a strip of high-rise condominiums were evacuated ahead of Nicole’s landfall, and while they remained standing after the storm, their future depends on safety reviews. County manager George Recktenwald said during a news conference that officials assessing damage had already identified nearly a dozen compromised structures in Daytona Beach Shores and Wilbur-By-The-Sea, and they expect to find more.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Man charged in connection with online threat to synagogues

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A man accused of posting a broad online threat last week that spurred heightened security at Jewish synagogues and schools in New Jersey expressed admiration for white-supremacist mass murderer Dylann Roof and said his planned attack was in retaliation for the 2019 mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand, federal prosecutors said in announcing a criminal charge Thursday. Omar Alkattoul, 18, of Sayreville, is charged with transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce and was scheduled to make his initial court appearance in Newark on Thursday afternoon, where he will be represented by a federal public defender. That office generally does not comment on cases. Alkattoul could face up to five years in prison if convicted. According to a criminal complaint filed in federal court, Alkattoul expressed hatred of Jews and admitted posting online that “God cursed the Jewish people and God should burn gay people.” He also told investigators he had researched how to obtain a gun, shooting ranges, and mass shootings but in the days before posting his threat was “about ‘50/50’” on whether he would actually carry out an attack.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
The Associated Press

Alex Jones ordered to pay $473M more to Sandy Hook families

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Infowars host Alex Jones and his company were ordered by a judge Thursday to pay an extra $473 million for promoting false conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook school massacre, bringing the total judgment against him in a lawsuit filed by the victims’ families to a staggering $1.44 billion. Connecticut Judge Barbara Bellis imposed the punitive damages on the Infowars host and Free Speech Systems. Jones repeatedly told his millions of followers the massacre that killed 20 first graders and six educators was staged by “crisis actors” to enact more gun control. “The record clearly supports the plaintiffs’ argument that the defendants’ conduct was intentional and malicious, and certain to cause harm by virtue of their infrastructure, ability to spread content, and massive audience including the infowarriors,” the judge wrote in a 45-page ruling. Christopher Mattei, a lawyer for the Sandy Hook families, said he hopes the award sends a message to conspiracy theorists who profit from lies.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy