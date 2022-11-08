Read full article on original website
WGAL
Stretch of Interstate 81 north reopens after crash involving tractor-trailer
UPDATE: A stretch of Interstate 81 has reopened after a crash in Lebanon County involving a tractor-trailer. Troopers said the tractor-trailer went down an embankment in East Hanover Township. There's no word on the condition of the driver. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download the WGAL app...
Crash shuts down I-81 in Lebanon County
Part of Interstate 81 is closed after a Friday afternoon crash in Lebanon County. Southbound lanes are closed as of 1 p.m. between exit 100 toward Pine Grove and exit 90 toward Lebanon, according to 511PA. PennDOT cameras show a long line of southbound traffic ahead of the closed section of highway.
WGAL
Route 30 in Lancaster County reopens after crash involving tractor-trailer
LANCASTER, Pa. — UPDATE: Route 30 in Lancaster County has reopened after a crash. The eastbound lanes of Route 30 were shut down near Greenfield Road, creating major backups. Dispatchers said there was a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer. The crash happened shortly before noon Thursday. There is no...
abc27.com
Two injured after crash in Juniata County: PSP
WALKER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people were injured after being involved in a crash in Walker Township, Juniata County on Tuesday, Nov. 1. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the crash occurred on West River Road in Walker Township near St. Jude Lane at 6:04 a.m. The incident occurred as a 2014 Chrysler 300 driven by a 21-year-old man was traveling north on West River Road towards a turn at St. Jude Lane.
local21news.com
York County student hit by a car shortly after another was killed boarding the bus
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — In a tragic turn of events, two weeks after a Northeastern School District high school student was hit by a car while getting on the bus, she passed away on Friday from those injuries. Now, another district family is stepping forward telling a similar...
local21news.com
DUI juvenile crashes car twice in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials investigated two DUI crashes that involved the same 17-year-old in Upper Allen. According to Upper Allen Police, authorities had received a report of a hit-and-run crash at a Turkey Hill on Nov. 5 at around 8:33 p.m. The vehicle involved was determined to...
abc27.com
Crash seriously injures man in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County are investigating a crash that seriously injured a man on Nov. 10. According to police, at approximately 4:52 p.m., East Lampeter Township Police responded to a report of a vehicle crash at the intersection of East Main Street and South Maple Avenue in Upper Leacock Township.
abc27.com
One dead after Interstate 83 crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a crash occurred on Interstate 83 southbound in York County on Wednesday, Nov 9. According to a release from the York County Coroner’s Office, a coroner was dispatched at 4:59 p.m. to the area of Interstate 83 southbound at the Exit 28 off-ramp for a reported multi-vehicle accident with entrapment.
abc27.com
Cow on the loose in York County
EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Better “moove” over!. A cow has been spotted in East Manchester Township, York County on Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post from the York County Regional Police department, a black and white cow was spotted in the Sherman Oaks development in the Township.
2 juveniles critically injured in Harrisburg crash involving tractor-trailer
Police said a tractor-trailer and a sedan were involved in a crash on Cameron Street in Harrisburg on Thursday morning.
16-year-old shot in Cumberland County taken to hospital with serious injuries
A 16-year-old was shot Friday night in Carlisle in what police say was a targeted shooting. The teen was transported to the hospital from the scene at 100 E. North St. after 11:30 p.m. with serious injuries, according to the Carlisle Borough Police. Meanwhile, the victim’s assailant is still on the loose.
local21news.com
One killed in York County crash, officials say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person was killed in a single vehicle accident in York County. The York County Coroner was dispatched to I-83 southbound around the Exit 28 off-ramp at 4:59 p.m. for a multi-vehicle crash with an entrapment, according to the coroner's office. Police say, a...
abc27.com
Road work planned for Route 30 at Centerville Road interchange; major delays expected
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced on Friday, Nov. 11 that work is set to begin on Route 30 at the Centerville Road Interchange in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, the work will require lane restrictions that could cause major delays. Weather permitting, this work will...
WGAL
Lane restrictions next week on Route 30 at Centerville Road Interchange
Work is set to begin next week on Route 30 at the Centerville Road Interchange in E. Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. This work will require lane restrictions which could cause major delays. Weather permitting, this work will be performed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, through Thursday,...
WGAL
Fatal crash slows traffic on Interstate 83 in York County
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The coroner was called to a crash on Interstate 83 in York County. Emergency dispatchers said the single-vehicle crash happened around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes near Exit 28 for Route 297 (Zions View/Strinestown). As of 9:30 p.m., the crash was cleared. Traffic...
WGAL
Man killed in crash on Interstate 83 in Conewago Township
A man was killed in a crash on Interstate 83 Wednesday afternoon, according to the York County coroner. The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. near the Strinestown Exit in Conewago Township. The coroner said the victim, identified as a 67-year-old man, was traveling south when his car veered across both...
abc27.com
Mifflin County shooting suspect arrested after days-long manhunt
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Adam Fink, who was wanted in connection to a shooting in Decatur Township on Wednesday, Nov. 9, was arrested by State Police on Nov. 11. According to State Police, on Nov. 9 at 10:17 p.m. Troopers responded to a reported shooting located at the 5800 block of SR 522 in Decatur Township. When PSP arrived they say Fink had fled the scene and a gunshot victim was located.
Adams County: Millerstown Road bridge open
The Millerstown Road (Route 3005) bridge spanning Willoughby Run near Gettysburg in Cumberland Township, Adams County, is now open to traffic. The bridge, which is located between Scott Road and Black Horse Tavern Road/Red Rock Road, was closed this summer for a superstructure replacement. The detour associated with this project...
Woman dies in rollover crash along Route 30 in Hellam Township
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A woman died Tuesday afternoon at WellSpan York Hospital following a single-vehicle rollover crash along Route 30 in York County. Police say the 31-year-old woman lost control of her vehicle for an unknown reason and it began to roll. The woman was thrown from the vehicle.
67-year-old died after crashing into tree just off I-83 embankment: coroner
A 67-year-old man died after veering off Interstate 83 in York County on Wednesday afternoon, the coroner’s office announced. The man, who the York County Coroner will identify after notifying next of kin, was driving southbound on I-83 in Conewago Township around 4:40 p.m. when he veered off the road.
