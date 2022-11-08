ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

PennLive.com

Crash shuts down I-81 in Lebanon County

Part of Interstate 81 is closed after a Friday afternoon crash in Lebanon County. Southbound lanes are closed as of 1 p.m. between exit 100 toward Pine Grove and exit 90 toward Lebanon, according to 511PA. PennDOT cameras show a long line of southbound traffic ahead of the closed section of highway.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Route 30 in Lancaster County reopens after crash involving tractor-trailer

LANCASTER, Pa. — UPDATE: Route 30 in Lancaster County has reopened after a crash. The eastbound lanes of Route 30 were shut down near Greenfield Road, creating major backups. Dispatchers said there was a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer. The crash happened shortly before noon Thursday. There is no...
abc27.com

Two injured after crash in Juniata County: PSP

WALKER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people were injured after being involved in a crash in Walker Township, Juniata County on Tuesday, Nov. 1. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the crash occurred on West River Road in Walker Township near St. Jude Lane at 6:04 a.m. The incident occurred as a 2014 Chrysler 300 driven by a 21-year-old man was traveling north on West River Road towards a turn at St. Jude Lane.
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

DUI juvenile crashes car twice in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials investigated two DUI crashes that involved the same 17-year-old in Upper Allen. According to Upper Allen Police, authorities had received a report of a hit-and-run crash at a Turkey Hill on Nov. 5 at around 8:33 p.m. The vehicle involved was determined to...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Crash seriously injures man in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County are investigating a crash that seriously injured a man on Nov. 10. According to police, at approximately 4:52 p.m., East Lampeter Township Police responded to a report of a vehicle crash at the intersection of East Main Street and South Maple Avenue in Upper Leacock Township.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One dead after Interstate 83 crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a crash occurred on Interstate 83 southbound in York County on Wednesday, Nov 9. According to a release from the York County Coroner’s Office, a coroner was dispatched at 4:59 p.m. to the area of Interstate 83 southbound at the Exit 28 off-ramp for a reported multi-vehicle accident with entrapment.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Cow on the loose in York County

EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Better “moove” over!. A cow has been spotted in East Manchester Township, York County on Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post from the York County Regional Police department, a black and white cow was spotted in the Sherman Oaks development in the Township.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

One killed in York County crash, officials say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person was killed in a single vehicle accident in York County. The York County Coroner was dispatched to I-83 southbound around the Exit 28 off-ramp at 4:59 p.m. for a multi-vehicle crash with an entrapment, according to the coroner's office. Police say, a...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fatal crash slows traffic on Interstate 83 in York County

CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The coroner was called to a crash on Interstate 83 in York County. Emergency dispatchers said the single-vehicle crash happened around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes near Exit 28 for Route 297 (Zions View/Strinestown). As of 9:30 p.m., the crash was cleared. Traffic...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man killed in crash on Interstate 83 in Conewago Township

A man was killed in a crash on Interstate 83 Wednesday afternoon, according to the York County coroner. The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. near the Strinestown Exit in Conewago Township. The coroner said the victim, identified as a 67-year-old man, was traveling south when his car veered across both...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Mifflin County shooting suspect arrested after days-long manhunt

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Adam Fink, who was wanted in connection to a shooting in Decatur Township on Wednesday, Nov. 9, was arrested by State Police on Nov. 11. According to State Police, on Nov. 9 at 10:17 p.m. Troopers responded to a reported shooting located at the 5800 block of SR 522 in Decatur Township. When PSP arrived they say Fink had fled the scene and a gunshot victim was located.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Adams County: Millerstown Road bridge open

The Millerstown Road (Route 3005) bridge spanning Willoughby Run near Gettysburg in Cumberland Township, Adams County, is now open to traffic. The bridge, which is located between Scott Road and Black Horse Tavern Road/Red Rock Road, was closed this summer for a superstructure replacement. The detour associated with this project...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA

