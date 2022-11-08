Read full article on original website
What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's First Regular Season Win Over Morehead State
Listen to or read about what Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson had to say following the Hoosiers' 88-53 win over Morehead State to start off the regular season.
wevv.com
USI women roll over Oakland City in D-1 opener
University of Southern Indiana Women's Basketball started the 2022-23 season and the first as an NCAA Division I program with an 87-39 win over Oakland City University Monday night at Screaming Eagles Arena. Graduate Ashlynn Brown (Perrysburg, Ohio) scored the first basket of the NCAA Division I era for USI...
PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures From Indiana's Game With Morehead State
Indiana opened its season in fine fashion on Monday night, beating Morehead State 88-53 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. We captured the game with our lenses, too, and here are 15 pictures from the game.
Owensboro, KY Baseball Team Smoking Up Delicious Hams for Your Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is just around the corner and you're likely planning your menu. Well, if you're like me and want to save some precious time and energy, check this out!. The Post 9 American Legion Bombers baseball team here in Owensboro is selling 8-9 pound smoked hams for your Thanksgiving table. And, like they've done in the last couple of years, they are also smoking up smoked bologna rolls.
aseaofblue.com
DJ Wagner is still expected to sign during the early signing period
The early signing period for college basketball is here, and verbal commitments now have the opportunity to officially sign with their teams. The Kentucky Wildcats already picked up signings from Reed Sheppard, Robert Dillingham and Justin Edwards, while Aaron Bradshaw expected to put pen to paper as well. However, a...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky makes new College Football Playoff rankings; Georgia takes over top spot
After a gritty win over Missouri on Saturday, the Kentucky Wildcats have re-entered the College Football Playoff rankings that were announced this evening. Not making the initial rankings after a loss to Tennessee several weeks back, the Cats come into the second edition of this season's rankings at No. 24 overall.
wymt.com
Kentucky State Police announces dozens of new promotions
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police announced 31 new promotions on Wednesday. The promotions were announced during a ceremony at the Capital Plaza Hotel in Frankfort. Governor Andy Beshear was at the ceremony. He stood with each recipient when their name was called. “I want you to know this...
fox56news.com
Drake’s opens 3rd Lexington location
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington now has a third Drake’s restaurant location, and staff called on an honorary team member to help celebrate the big day. Nash, 8, was one of many to come out to the ribbon cutting of the newest Drake’s restaurant on Leestown Road. Johnson had originally applied to be a dishwasher to save up for his own Xbox.
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
Information in this article is sourced from reputable online historical sources, which are cited in and below the story. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
Top Vols RB Target De-Commits from Kentucky
Khalifa Keith had been committed to Kentucky since July 4th, but the coveted back has now backed off of his pledge to the Wildcats. Keith has been to Knoxville two times in the last six weeks and could return as early as this weekend. Tennessee officially offered the standout back last month, ...
wevv.com
Evansville Hoses to host fundraising hockey game
This Saturday, the Evansville Hoses will take the ice at Swonders Ice Arena to raise money for the family of Vanderburgh County Sheriff Deputy Jason Cutrell. Cutrell lost his battle to cancer last week and the law enforcement community wants to extend their hand to help the family. "The funds...
WLKY.com
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville
KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
Western Kentucky Distilling Co. going to Ohio County
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say the Western Kentucky Distilling Co. will invest nearly $22 million, with potential to grow to $30 million, and create 35 full-time jobs with a new distillery and 15 warehouses in Beaver Dam. A press release says Western Kentucky Distilling Co. is a bourbon and rye whiskey distillery located […]
wevv.com
Delays continue on northbound Twin Bridge through Thursday afternoon
Drivers are experiencing delays in their commutes across the northbound Twin Bridge from Henderson, Kentucky, into Evansville, Indiana on Monday. The delays come as crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet continue their work in cleaning trash and debris from the bridge. Work started in the driving lane around 7 a.m....
wevv.com
Several Tri-State counties resume burn bans due to dry conditions and fires
After briefly being lifted, burn bans have resumed in several Tri-State counties due to dry conditions and wildfires. In Indiana, officials resumed burn bans in Warrick County and Dubois County on Wednesday due to dry conditions plus a number of fires getting out of control. In Kentucky, authorities in Muhlenberg...
wevv.com
Evansville high school teacher accused of traveling to Kentucky to meet teen facing federal charges
An Evansville, Indiana high school teacher is facing charges after being accused of traveling to Kentucky to meet a person he believed to be 15-years-old for, according to federal officials. Officials with the US Attorney's Office Western District of Kentucky said Wednesday that 27-year-old Cody McCormick was charged with attempted...
wevv.com
Kentucky governor announces more than $5M in funding for Henderson, Webster counties
Two local Kentucky counties are receiving a large amount of funding for projects. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced the $5,335,323 in funding on Tuesday for projects in Webster County and Henderson County. Henderson County Schools will be receiving $3,983,600 to improve the Henderson County High School Career & Technical Education...
wevv.com
Kevin Cotton wins race for Madisonville mayor
The City of Madisonville, Kentucky, will retain a familiar face in its mayor's office. Incumbent Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton won the race for mayor on Tuesday. Cotton defeated opponent Freddie Stafford in Tuesday with 61% of the vote. 44News spoke with Mayor Cotton following his victory Tuesday night. You can...
14news.com
Decision 2022: Voter turnout throughout the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s Election Day and we are in Indiana and Kentucky looking at the turnout for voters throughout the Tri-State. Our Jordan Yaney was live at Washington Square Mall in Evansville to tell us about the voter turnout at 4 p.m. in Indiana. Jordan Yaney helped...
wevv.com
Charlie Castlen wins race for Judge-Executive of Daviess County, Kentucky
A winner has been declared in the race for Judge-Executive in Daviess County, Kentucky. Republican candidate Charlie Castlen won the race for Judge-Executive with 62% of the vote against his opponent Bruce Kunze. 44News Reporter Ben Thomas got the chance to speak with Castlen following his win, who called the...
