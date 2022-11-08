ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

wevv.com

USI women roll over Oakland City in D-1 opener

University of Southern Indiana Women's Basketball started the 2022-23 season and the first as an NCAA Division I program with an 87-39 win over Oakland City University Monday night at Screaming Eagles Arena. Graduate Ashlynn Brown (Perrysburg, Ohio) scored the first basket of the NCAA Division I era for USI...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Owensboro, KY Baseball Team Smoking Up Delicious Hams for Your Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is just around the corner and you're likely planning your menu. Well, if you're like me and want to save some precious time and energy, check this out!. The Post 9 American Legion Bombers baseball team here in Owensboro is selling 8-9 pound smoked hams for your Thanksgiving table. And, like they've done in the last couple of years, they are also smoking up smoked bologna rolls.
OWENSBORO, KY
aseaofblue.com

DJ Wagner is still expected to sign during the early signing period

The early signing period for college basketball is here, and verbal commitments now have the opportunity to officially sign with their teams. The Kentucky Wildcats already picked up signings from Reed Sheppard, Robert Dillingham and Justin Edwards, while Aaron Bradshaw expected to put pen to paper as well. However, a...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky State Police announces dozens of new promotions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police announced 31 new promotions on Wednesday. The promotions were announced during a ceremony at the Capital Plaza Hotel in Frankfort. Governor Andy Beshear was at the ceremony. He stood with each recipient when their name was called. “I want you to know this...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Drake’s opens 3rd Lexington location

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington now has a third Drake’s restaurant location, and staff called on an honorary team member to help celebrate the big day. Nash, 8, was one of many to come out to the ribbon cutting of the newest Drake’s restaurant on Leestown Road. Johnson had originally applied to be a dishwasher to save up for his own Xbox.
LEXINGTON, KY
VolunteerCountry

Top Vols RB Target De-Commits from Kentucky

Khalifa Keith had been committed to Kentucky since July 4th, but the coveted back has now backed off of his pledge to the Wildcats. Keith has been to Knoxville two times in the last six weeks and could return as early as this weekend.  Tennessee officially offered the standout back last month, ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wevv.com

Evansville Hoses to host fundraising hockey game

This Saturday, the Evansville Hoses will take the ice at Swonders Ice Arena to raise money for the family of Vanderburgh County Sheriff Deputy Jason Cutrell. Cutrell lost his battle to cancer last week and the law enforcement community wants to extend their hand to help the family. "The funds...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville

KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Western Kentucky Distilling Co. going to Ohio County

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say the Western Kentucky Distilling Co. will invest nearly $22 million, with potential to grow to $30 million, and create 35 full-time jobs with a new distillery and 15 warehouses in Beaver Dam. A press release says Western Kentucky Distilling Co. is a bourbon and rye whiskey distillery located […]
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Delays continue on northbound Twin Bridge through Thursday afternoon

Drivers are experiencing delays in their commutes across the northbound Twin Bridge from Henderson, Kentucky, into Evansville, Indiana on Monday. The delays come as crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet continue their work in cleaning trash and debris from the bridge. Work started in the driving lane around 7 a.m....
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Kevin Cotton wins race for Madisonville mayor

The City of Madisonville, Kentucky, will retain a familiar face in its mayor's office. Incumbent Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton won the race for mayor on Tuesday. Cotton defeated opponent Freddie Stafford in Tuesday with 61% of the vote. 44News spoke with Mayor Cotton following his victory Tuesday night. You can...
MADISONVILLE, KY
14news.com

Decision 2022: Voter turnout throughout the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s Election Day and we are in Indiana and Kentucky looking at the turnout for voters throughout the Tri-State. Our Jordan Yaney was live at Washington Square Mall in Evansville to tell us about the voter turnout at 4 p.m. in Indiana. Jordan Yaney helped...
EVANSVILLE, IN

