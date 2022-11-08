ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Billikens women’s soccer team earns #2 seed in NCAA Tournament

By Martin Kilcoyne, Dave Jobe, Kevin Ryans
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43wG4D_0j2XWLeV00

The Saint Louis Billikens women’s soccer team earned a second seed in the upcoming NCAA women’s soccer post season tournament. The Bills have a 20-1 season record and are riding an 18 game winning streak, including a fifth straight Atlantic 10 Conference championship. The Billiken women begin play in the NCAA Tournament this coming Saturday., November 12th when they host Memphis at 1:00 PM.

