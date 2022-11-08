Read full article on original website
Tracking Nicole: Storm surge damages Jetty Park, closing it until further notice
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The center of Hurricane Nicole came ashore about 15 miles north of Fort Pierce and the city reports it found minimal damage during its initial assessment. Jetty Park, on the edge of South Hutchinson Island and the Fort Pierce Inlet, may have been hit...
Brevard County sees power outages from 70-mph winds as Hurricane Nicole makes landfall
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Parts of Brevard County are seeing power outages and strong winds as Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday. Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach and powerful winds are being felt up and down Florida’s east coast. A recommended evacuation order went into effect in...
Hurricane Nicole churns closer to Florida’s East Coast with sustained winds of 75 mph, Osceola could see 60 -70 mph winds, 4-8 inches of rain
Osceola County is urging residents to prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Nicole, which is currently located about 80 miles off the coast of Palm Beach on Florida’s east coast. Forecasters are predicting Osceola to receive about 4-8 inches of rain, with strong winds between 60 and 70 mph and the possibility of tornadoes. Osceola County will likely see the strongest wind and heaviest rainfall early Thursday between 2 am and 10 am.
County-by-county: Expected impacts of Hurricane Nicole
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Hurricane Nicole is expected to have major weather impacts on several Central Florida counties when the system comes ashore as a hurricane. Several Tropical Storm and Hurricane Warnings have been issued and evacuation orders are in place for some counties. Here's a look at how the...
This is what the ‘dirty side’ of a storm means
ORLANDO, Fla. – Meteorologists often refer to the east (right) side of a tropical system or hurricane as the “dirty side” of the storm. Every part of a tropical storm or hurricane can cause severe weather, but one section is even more intense, thus “dirty.”. The...
UPDATE: Nicole now a hurricane; residents asked to be in sheltered place ASAP
At 6 p.m., observations from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Tropical Storm Nicole had strengthened in to a hurricane while making landfall on Grand Bahama Island. The maximum winds were estimated to be 75 mph and a minimum central pressure of 980 millibars. Landfall is expected between 12-2 a.m. near Port St. Lucie.
‘There’s no beach at all’: Brevard County dealing with ‘significant’ erosion following Nicole
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County is dealing with what officials are calling “significant” erosion on its coastline following Hurricane Nicole. Images from up and down the county’s coastline show shrinking beaches and damage to the sand dunes. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Melbourne Beach residents struggle with beach erosion, could take weeks to assess damage
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. — In Brevard County, damage assessments are still underway. Drone 9 flew over Melbourne Beach and captured the erosion that is happening there. Channel 9 has learned that it may take weeks to add up the full impact of Hurricane Nicole. Residents said it has been...
Reopening Timeline Announced for Orlando International Airport Following Tropical Storm Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole (which hit Florida as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening into a tropical storm once again) has mostly passed through Central Florida, although wind and rain are still happening in certain areas. Disney World closed early on November 9th for the storm and reopened its theme parks...
Photos – Hurricane Nicole’s impact in Indian River County
Hurricane Nicole crept up on the Treasure Coast, just south of Vero Beach, overnight with howling winds and heavy rainfall. The storm was soon downgraded to a tropical storm as it veered northwest across Florida, meteorologists said. Nicole flooded several streets in Vero Beach, including Royal Palm Boulevard at the...
Hurricane Nicole: Weather tourists on Indialantic Beach in Melbourne, Florida
Ahead of Hurricane Nicole, several people scurried to the beaches near Melbourne, Florida on the state's east coast to sway in the winds and take in the waves. Experts and emergency personnel say to stay away from the ocean in conditions like this.
Tracking Nicole: Missing buoy washes ashore on Stuart beach
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing buoy off the coast of Fort Pierce found its way on shore thanks to Tropical Storm Nicole. The Melbourne Weather Service Office told CBS12 News that last night, the buoy stopped transmitting data at 4:56 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9. Waves peaks at the time were 5.5 meters.
Florida airports announce reopening plans after Tropical Storm Nicole
Now that Tropical Storm Nicole has come and left, Florida airports have begun to announce reopening plans. Those who planned on traveling to the sunshine state can resume their travel plans beginning tomorrow. Orlando International Airport. Orlando International Airport (MCO) said some flights will be arriving Thursday night. Beginning Friday,...
Orlando International Airport Closed Indefinitely for Damage Assessment Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
The Orlando International Airport (MCO) has released a statement today confirming they have closed indefinitely due to Tropical Storm Nicole. As Tropical Storm Nicole passes along the Florida coast, many businesses, like the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Studios Orlando Resort, have enacted closures for the safety of their staff and patrons. The Orlando International Airport officially halted operations at 4 p.m. yesterday due to the storm.
Tracking Nicole: Fort Pierce prepares for the storm
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Fort Pierce is currently on a hurricane warning as Nicole prepares to make landfall. CBS12 News reporter Al Pefley is at the Fort Pierce City Marina accessing the conditions as wind speeds pick up. Areas of Fort Pierce could potentially see a 3.5 foot...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Emergency shelters to open ahead of storm
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida's east coast, Palm Beach, St. Lucie and Indian River counties have announced that storm shelters will open Wednesday. Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday or overnight Thursday. SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane...
Half-dozen Brevard properties deemed unsafe after Hurricane Nicole, beach manager says
MELBOURNE, BEACH, Fla. – Amanda Massachessi is worrying more than ever after a hurricane. Her family shared video from their Shell Street beach house five years ago after Hurricane Irma, where storm surge washed sand away up to their deck. Now, Massachessi says the erosion is even worse because...
Here’s how the weather is looking in Central Florida after Nicole
ORLANDO, Fla. – After enduring rainfall from Nicole, Central Florida will see a stretch of sunshine and dry conditions for several days. Rain bands from Nicole lashed the Orlando area on Wednesday and Thursday, and there’s a 40% chance of rain Friday, with highs in the low 80s.
Melbourne Orlando International Airport to close due to tropical storm
MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Melbourne Orlando International Airport will close on Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Nicole. The airport will close at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, with the goal of resuming normal operations as quickly as possible once conditions are safe. As a reminder, do not come...
Subtropical Storm Nicole: Timeline for tropical impacts in Central Florida counties
Florida is bracing for possible severe weather as Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to take aim at the state this week, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of Tuesday morning, Nicole is forecast to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane on its approach to the southeastern Florida coast on Wednesday evening. The FOX 35 Storm Team said local impacts could include strong winds, heavy rain, beach erosion, a Coastal Flood Watch, and the potential for power outages.
