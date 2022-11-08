Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
The Austin Mac & Cheese Festival 2022 is Now Mac N Grilled!Rachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
Related
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorn Republic Podcast: Can the Texas ground game bring home a win over TCU?
The Texas Longhorns once again have an opportunity to break some new ground as the TCU Horned Frogs come to town on Saturday. A year ago, Texas got its first win in Fort Worth since 2013 thanks to the Herculean performance of Bijan Robinson in the narrow victory. Now, the Longhorns have the opportunity to not only knock off the first top-five opponent at home since 1999, Texas can notch its first back-to-back wins over the Horned Frogs since TCU joined the conference in 2012. Texas is the Vegas favorite in this game, but the wins in this game don’t always go the way conventional wisdom dictates.
Burnt Orange Nation
Fearless Prediction - TCU
It was nice to be wrong last week as Texas barely held on to defeat Kansas State. And I have to say, Ewers is 4-1 when he plays a complete game, the defense has improved tremendously over last year and I'm still unclear on how the coaching staff plans their adjustments after halftime where Texas has struggled to keep their foot on the gas when they come out of the locker room.
Burnt Orange Nation
4-star edge Colton Vasek flips from Oklahoma to Texas
The Texas Longhorns are in the market for more difference-makers at edge and found another one in their backyard, as four-star Austin Westlake edge rusher Colton Vasek announced his flip from the Oklahoma Sooners on Tuesday. The No. 199 recruit in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Vasek...
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 12 Texas vs. UTEP live updates: Horns take 33-20 lead into halftime
AUSTIN, Texas — The moment is finally here. The Moody Center is hosting its first regular-season basketball game as the No. 12 Texas Longhorns host the UTEP Miners in only the fifth all-time matchup between the two programs. And the Horns have some ground to make up with a 1-3 record against the school known as Texas Western until it joined the UT System in 1967.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 12 Texas vs. UTEP preview
Nine years after the plans for Dell Medical School included the demolition of the Erwin Center and nearly three years after construction began on the Moody Center, the No. 12 Texas Longhorns will finally open their new arena on Monday evening with a game against the UTEP Miners, the first meeting between the two teams since 1991.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 12 Texas vs. UTEP final score: Longhorns close well in 72-57 win over Miners
AUSTIN, Texas — The moment is finally here. The Moody Center is hosting its first regular-season basketball game as the No. 12 Texas Longhorns host the UTEP Miners in only the fifth all-time matchup between the two programs. And the Horns have some ground to make up with a 1-3 record against the school known as Texas Western until it joined the UT System in 1967.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas offers 3-star Wisconsin DT commit Roderick Pierce
Steve Sarkisian and his staff have been diligent and thorough with their evaluations to date and they are continuing to turn over every rock across the country for players they see as fits for their 2023 recruiting class. One of their most recent offers went out to Oak Lawn (IL)...
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 12 Texas vs. UTEP gamethread
In the Mood — the No. 12 Texas Longhorns are set to play the first regular-season game in the Moody Center, hosting the UTEP Miners on Monday evening. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. Central on Longhorn Network and this is your gamethread.
Burnt Orange Nation
Winning is Hard Podcast: Sark, Longhorns hold on in Manhattan
Winning is hard unless you’re playing Kansas State! Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns picked up their first road win of the season and held on to a double-digit lead at halftime to clinch bowl eligibility. Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker are back for a Monday recap but start...
Burnt Orange Nation
Reacts Survey: Was Saturday the biggest win of Sark’s tenure at Texas?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Have you breathed yet? After holding onto another double-digit lead on the road, Steve Sarkisian...
Comments / 0