Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
14news.com
USI to try selling beer at basketball games
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - USI has toyed with the idea of selling beer at games for a while now, but they say the time wasn’t quite right. Now as they make the switch to Division One, they’ve decided to give it a try. They hope, if all goes well, it gets more people on campus.
wevv.com
Clark's record-setting game leads UE women to season-opening victory
Fifth-year guard Myia Clark hit eight three-pointers, tying the program single-game record, as the University of Evansville women's basketball team battled to an 89-81 victory on the road at Eastern Kentucky on Monday evening in Richmond, Ky. Clark's historic night resulted in a 25-point performance as the St. Louis native...
wevv.com
USI women roll over Oakland City in D-1 opener
University of Southern Indiana Women's Basketball started the 2022-23 season and the first as an NCAA Division I program with an 87-39 win over Oakland City University Monday night at Screaming Eagles Arena. Graduate Ashlynn Brown (Perrysburg, Ohio) scored the first basket of the NCAA Division I era for USI...
Owensboro, KY Baseball Team Smoking Up Delicious Hams for Your Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is just around the corner and you're likely planning your menu. Well, if you're like me and want to save some precious time and energy, check this out!. The Post 9 American Legion Bombers baseball team here in Owensboro is selling 8-9 pound smoked hams for your Thanksgiving table. And, like they've done in the last couple of years, they are also smoking up smoked bologna rolls.
wevv.com
Evansville Hoses to host fundraising hockey game
This Saturday, the Evansville Hoses will take the ice at Swonders Ice Arena to raise money for the family of Vanderburgh County Sheriff Deputy Jason Cutrell. Cutrell lost his battle to cancer last week and the law enforcement community wants to extend their hand to help the family. "The funds...
Evansville bar makes the most out of the Powerball frenzy
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Although we’re witnessing a record breaking Powerball, some have been avoiding the frenzy because of inflation. Noticing this, one place in Evansville used that to their advantage and offered up something interesting. Tiki on Main, an Evansville Bar and Grill, offered to pool tickets with customers — for free. Customers had […]
wevv.com
Disney On Ice returning to Evansville in February
A fan favorite is returning to the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. Officials with Disney On Ice announced the return of the show on Tuesday, and said that many beloved Disney characters would be skating into the River City in 2023 from Feb. 16 through Feb. 19 at the Ford Center.
wevv.com
Veteran and doctor celebrates 100th birthday in Evansville
A local veteran and doctor celebrated a century of life on Tuesday. While Dr. John Bender celebrated his birthday at a party at the Downtown Optimist Club of Evansville on Tuesday, he was born just over 100 years ago on Nov. 6, 1922. Bender is an Army veteran from both...
14news.com
Chipotle opening three new locations in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Chipotle is expanding its business in the Tri-State. The locations are listed on the upcoming site review meeting agenda. Our 14 News crew visited the location being opened on the west side of Evansville. It’s being built in between the Starbucks and Subway on the Lloyd...
Did You Win the Historic $2.04 Billion Powerball Jackpot? Here are the Winning Numbers
Did you wake up this morning ready to be a Billionaire, or at least win your two dollars back, and discovered there were no Powerball numbers? Me too. But, the wait is over, and the winning numbers from the biggest lottery jackpot in history have been announced. Why the Delay?
wevv.com
Local McDonald's restaurants offering free breakfast to veterans for Veterans Day
Those who served our country are invited to enjoy a free breakfast at their local McDonald's restaurant on Friday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day. This Veterans Day, local McDonald's restaurants around the Tri-State will be offering a free breakfast meal combo to all veterans from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Participating...
wevv.com
Evansville high school teacher accused of traveling to Kentucky to meet teen facing federal charges
An Evansville, Indiana high school teacher is facing charges after being accused of traveling to Kentucky to meet a person he believed to be 15-years-old for, according to federal officials. Officials with the US Attorney's Office Western District of Kentucky said Wednesday that 27-year-old Cody McCormick was charged with attempted...
14news.com
Decision 2022: Voter turnout throughout the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s Election Day and we are in Indiana and Kentucky looking at the turnout for voters throughout the Tri-State. Our Jordan Yaney was live at Washington Square Mall in Evansville to tell us about the voter turnout at 4 p.m. in Indiana. Jordan Yaney helped...
wevv.com
Kevin Cotton wins race for Madisonville mayor
The City of Madisonville, Kentucky, will retain a familiar face in its mayor's office. Incumbent Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton won the race for mayor on Tuesday. Cotton defeated opponent Freddie Stafford in Tuesday with 61% of the vote. 44News spoke with Mayor Cotton following his victory Tuesday night. You can...
wevv.com
Delays continue on northbound Twin Bridge through Thursday afternoon
Drivers are experiencing delays in their commutes across the northbound Twin Bridge from Henderson, Kentucky, into Evansville, Indiana on Monday. The delays come as crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet continue their work in cleaning trash and debris from the bridge. Work started in the driving lane around 7 a.m....
wevv.com
First event to assist Evansville water and energy customers with rising bills happens today
It's a chance for Evansville energy and water customers to have any concerns they have heard during the first of six 'Access To Service' fair events planned. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is hosting the event at the C.K. Newsome Center, where representatives from Centerpoint Energy and the Evansville Water & Sewer Utility will meet one-on-one with residents.
wevv.com
Owensboro International Center to host Fall Harvest Festival and Wellness Fair
The Owensboro International Center of Kentucky and University of Louisville Nursing Program, are hosting a Fall Harvest Festival and Wellness Fair for local refugees. The festival will feature free Covid-19 and Flu vaccinations, free breakfast, games, and face painting for the kids. There will also be resources and information provided...
wevv.com
Charlie Castlen wins race for Judge-Executive of Daviess County, Kentucky
A winner has been declared in the race for Judge-Executive in Daviess County, Kentucky. Republican candidate Charlie Castlen won the race for Judge-Executive with 62% of the vote against his opponent Bruce Kunze. 44News Reporter Ben Thomas got the chance to speak with Castlen following his win, who called the...
Funeral arranged for victim of fatal Gibson County crash
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — Mount Vernon resident Zack Allyn was only 25-years-old when he unexpectedly passed away in a fatal car accident earlier this week. Now, he will be laid to rest. His obituary states that Zack had a love for farming and even worked on his family’s farm after graduating college. He was […]
wevv.com
Several Tri-State counties resume burn bans due to dry conditions and fires
After briefly being lifted, burn bans have resumed in several Tri-State counties due to dry conditions and wildfires. In Indiana, officials resumed burn bans in Warrick County and Dubois County on Wednesday due to dry conditions plus a number of fires getting out of control. In Kentucky, authorities in Muhlenberg...
Comments / 0