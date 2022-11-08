As many Republicans are left baffled over Tuesday's elections and wonder why the "red wave" that so many promised never materialized, one crucial word comes to mind: unity. Many people were overtly critical of the Republican candidates throughout the election — much of it was from Republicans themselves. But what if instead of criticizing their own, Republicans actually united around them? Wouldn't that be a much better strategy? Imagine if Republicans supported all their candidates instead of tearing down some of their own.

