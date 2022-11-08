Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Never again Trumpers: Republicans say disappointing midterm elections poor reflection on Donald
The blame game for the Republicans' tepid showing in the midterm elections is in full swing, and many lawmakers are landing on former President Donald Trump as the prime target. Coupled with Trump's tantrum over Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R-FL) wipeout reelection and a bizarre swing at Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA),...
Washington Examiner
Why did election night turn into election week?
Another election year, another election night that has turned into an election week. With all the technological progress we’ve made over the last 50 years, why has it suddenly become harder to count all the votes on election night?. Did people suddenly forget how to count?. No, people can...
Washington Examiner
Warren urges Democrats to get 'aggressive' against Republicans after Senate triumph
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is calling on her fellow Democrats to be "aggressive" and put Republicans on the defensive now that her party has secured the Senate for two more years. If Republicans win the majority in the House, they will attempt to take the economy hostage and vote against...
Washington Examiner
What if Republicans supported all their candidates instead of tearing down some of their own?
As many Republicans are left baffled over Tuesday's elections and wonder why the "red wave" that so many promised never materialized, one crucial word comes to mind: unity. Many people were overtly critical of the Republican candidates throughout the election — much of it was from Republicans themselves. But what if instead of criticizing their own, Republicans actually united around them? Wouldn't that be a much better strategy? Imagine if Republicans supported all their candidates instead of tearing down some of their own.
Washington Examiner
Biden: Republicans 'going to have to decide who they are' after midterm losses
Republicans need to take stock of their party after Democrats defied history and held onto the Senate after this week's midterm elections, according to President Joe Biden. Biden offered the advice during an impromptu press briefing with reporters in Phnom Penh, Cambodia after Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) defeated former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt (R-NV). The president had congratulated Cortez Mastro and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) earlier on the telephone.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: $3,200 one-time payments must be claimed before deadline in two days
Millions of people have two days left to receive an existing form of relief worth up to thousands of dollars. Individual filers with little to no income must complete a simplified tax return to see if they qualify for unclaimed COVID-19 stimulus payments or child tax credits. The deadline is on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Washington Examiner
Rick Scott reverses course, no longer seeks to take on McConnell for party leadership
Before Tuesday night's election, Florida Sen. Rick Scott, the head of the Senate Republicans' campaign arm, was seriously considering mounting a challenge to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) if Republicans were to retake the Senate. In September, Scott was coy when asked about whether he'd support McConnell staying on...
Washington Examiner
'It makes no sense': Chorus of GOP senators call for McConnell to delay leadership election
Following underwhelming results in the midterm elections, a growing number of Republican senators are calling to delay leadership elections in the upper chamber, set for next Wednesday. According to reporting from Politico, Sens. Rick Scott (R-FL), Mike Lee, (R-UT), and Ron Johnson (R-WI) have signed a letter in an effort...
Washington Examiner
Trump acolyte Herschel Walker may turn to 'huge draw' DeSantis ahead of Georgia runoff
Herschel Walker's success in the Georgia Senate runoff could hinge on the participation and backing of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), rather than former President Donald Trump, according to some Republicans. Trump helped recruit his friend Walker into the Senate contest last year. However, Trump's relationship with Georgia has been...
Washington Examiner
Tudor Dixon lashes out at Michigan GOP after underperformance in elections
Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon (R-MI) spoke out against the leadership of the Michigan Republican Party after her defeat to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI). Dixon tweeted a synopsis, which was allegedly from the Michigan Republican Party assessing the reason the party lost the election, saying, "This is the perfect example of what is wrong with the [Michigan GOP]."
Washington Examiner
Democratic lawmakers float striking deal with McCarthy for speaker's vote
With House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) facing a more turbulent road to the speakership after Republicans’ lackluster gains on election night, some Democrats argue that attempting to strike a deal with the California Republican in exchange for speaker votes on the floor could be beneficial as other Democrats float attempting to nominate an alternative GOP choice like outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) to serve in the role.
Washington Examiner
Chip Roy criticizes McCarthy and McConnell, urges GOP to take page out of DeSantis playbook
Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) took shots at Republican leadership in Congress on Friday and urged the party to model itself after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's "unapologetic" approach to governance. Roy, in an op-ed for the Washington Examiner, faulted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell...
Washington Examiner
GOP forced to recast pitch in Georgia runoff after Democrats hold Senate majority
Republicans were left pondering how to motivate grassroots turnout for Herschel Walker in a December runoff versus Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) after Democrats preserved their majority with wins in Nevada and Arizona. For days since the midterm elections, Republicans flooded inboxes with email fundraising appeals imploring grassroots conservatives to support...
More voted for ‘none of these candidates’ in Nevada Senate race than margin between Cortez Masto, Laxalt
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- More Nevada voters chose "none of these candidates" than the margin that separated Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican Adam Laxalt as of Sunday.
Washington Examiner
How just 50,000 votes yet to be counted could decide who controls the Senate
More than 50,000 mail-in ballots still need to be counted in Nevada's most populous county, delaying election results for at least another day, Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said Friday. Of the 50,030 mail ballots, an estimated 15,900 will be sent for tabulation Friday. More than 12,000 were...
Washington Examiner
How Stitt overcame dark money, tribal revolt, and former GOP aide to retain OK governorship
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) fended off an onslaught of political challenges to his reelection on Tuesday, defeating a former GOP aide who switched parties to run against him, millions spent on dark money ads, and a strong rebuke from leaders of the state's most prominent Native American tribes. Stitt,...
Washington Examiner
Midterm results: Democrat Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters in Arizona Senate race
Democratic incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly has beaten venture capitalist Blake Masters for Arizona's U.S. Senate seat, putting the GOP's attempt to capture a Senate majority on more tenuous ground. All eyes in Arizona will now turn to gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who insists she's "100% confident" she will defeat Democrat...
Washington Examiner
The 'biggest upset' of 2022 bodes ill for Republican hopes of winning House
A House seat flipping to the Democratic Party is being christened as a tremendous, if not the most stunning result of the midterm elections, boding ill for Republicans in their quest to take control of the lower chamber. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez edging out Republican Joe Kent to represent Washington's...
Washington Examiner
Democrat signals trouble for McCarthy: GOP defectors may vote Trump for House speaker
Republicans fed up with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) may just vote for former President Donald Trump for speaker, a prominent Democratic member said on Sunday. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), a member of the Jan. 6 committee who led the second impeachment effort against Trump, pointed to frustrations harbored by members of the conservative Freedom Caucus, which reportedly has not yet settled on an alternative candidate, while some Democrats have signaled openness to striking a deal with McCarthy.
Washington Examiner
Democrats have mastered mail balloting. Republicans will pay if they fail to step up
PITTSBURGH — The first thing Allegheny County Republican Chairman Sam DeMarco saw on election night after the polls closed was the more than 100,000 votes from his home county that dropped for Democrat John Fetterman through mail-in ballots. Although he wasn’t sure just yet that that meant the race was lost, he also knew Republicans needed to fix something in the party’s way of doing things going forward.
Comments / 0