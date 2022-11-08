ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

Why did election night turn into election week?

Another election year, another election night that has turned into an election week. With all the technological progress we’ve made over the last 50 years, why has it suddenly become harder to count all the votes on election night?. Did people suddenly forget how to count?. No, people can...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

What if Republicans supported all their candidates instead of tearing down some of their own?

As many Republicans are left baffled over Tuesday's elections and wonder why the "red wave" that so many promised never materialized, one crucial word comes to mind: unity. Many people were overtly critical of the Republican candidates throughout the election — much of it was from Republicans themselves. But what if instead of criticizing their own, Republicans actually united around them? Wouldn't that be a much better strategy? Imagine if Republicans supported all their candidates instead of tearing down some of their own.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden: Republicans 'going to have to decide who they are' after midterm losses

Republicans need to take stock of their party after Democrats defied history and held onto the Senate after this week's midterm elections, according to President Joe Biden. Biden offered the advice during an impromptu press briefing with reporters in Phnom Penh, Cambodia after Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) defeated former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt (R-NV). The president had congratulated Cortez Mastro and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) earlier on the telephone.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: $3,200 one-time payments must be claimed before deadline in two days

Millions of people have two days left to receive an existing form of relief worth up to thousands of dollars. Individual filers with little to no income must complete a simplified tax return to see if they qualify for unclaimed COVID-19 stimulus payments or child tax credits. The deadline is on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Washington Examiner

Tudor Dixon lashes out at Michigan GOP after underperformance in elections

Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon (R-MI) spoke out against the leadership of the Michigan Republican Party after her defeat to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI). Dixon tweeted a synopsis, which was allegedly from the Michigan Republican Party assessing the reason the party lost the election, saying, "This is the perfect example of what is wrong with the [Michigan GOP]."
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Democratic lawmakers float striking deal with McCarthy for speaker's vote

With House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) facing a more turbulent road to the speakership after Republicans’ lackluster gains on election night, some Democrats argue that attempting to strike a deal with the California Republican in exchange for speaker votes on the floor could be beneficial as other Democrats float attempting to nominate an alternative GOP choice like outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) to serve in the role.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

GOP forced to recast pitch in Georgia runoff after Democrats hold Senate majority

Republicans were left pondering how to motivate grassroots turnout for Herschel Walker in a December runoff versus Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) after Democrats preserved their majority with wins in Nevada and Arizona. For days since the midterm elections, Republicans flooded inboxes with email fundraising appeals imploring grassroots conservatives to support...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Democrat signals trouble for McCarthy: GOP defectors may vote Trump for House speaker

Republicans fed up with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) may just vote for former President Donald Trump for speaker, a prominent Democratic member said on Sunday. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), a member of the Jan. 6 committee who led the second impeachment effort against Trump, pointed to frustrations harbored by members of the conservative Freedom Caucus, which reportedly has not yet settled on an alternative candidate, while some Democrats have signaled openness to striking a deal with McCarthy.
Washington Examiner

Democrats have mastered mail balloting. Republicans will pay if they fail to step up

PITTSBURGH — The first thing Allegheny County Republican Chairman Sam DeMarco saw on election night after the polls closed was the more than 100,000 votes from his home county that dropped for Democrat John Fetterman through mail-in ballots. Although he wasn’t sure just yet that that meant the race was lost, he also knew Republicans needed to fix something in the party’s way of doing things going forward.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

