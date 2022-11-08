Read full article on original website
Clark's record-setting game leads UE women to season-opening victory
Fifth-year guard Myia Clark hit eight three-pointers, tying the program single-game record, as the University of Evansville women's basketball team battled to an 89-81 victory on the road at Eastern Kentucky on Monday evening in Richmond, Ky. Clark's historic night resulted in a 25-point performance as the St. Louis native...
wevv.com
Evansville Hoses to host fundraising hockey game
This Saturday, the Evansville Hoses will take the ice at Swonders Ice Arena to raise money for the family of Vanderburgh County Sheriff Deputy Jason Cutrell. Cutrell lost his battle to cancer last week and the law enforcement community wants to extend their hand to help the family. "The funds...
wevv.com
First event to assist Evansville water and energy customers with rising bills happens today
It's a chance for Evansville energy and water customers to have any concerns they have heard during the first of six 'Access To Service' fair events planned. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is hosting the event at the C.K. Newsome Center, where representatives from Centerpoint Energy and the Evansville Water & Sewer Utility will meet one-on-one with residents.
wevv.com
Local McDonald's restaurants offering free breakfast to veterans for Veterans Day
Those who served our country are invited to enjoy a free breakfast at their local McDonald's restaurant on Friday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day. This Veterans Day, local McDonald's restaurants around the Tri-State will be offering a free breakfast meal combo to all veterans from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Participating...
wevv.com
Delays continue on northbound Twin Bridge through Thursday afternoon
Drivers are experiencing delays in their commutes across the northbound Twin Bridge from Henderson, Kentucky, into Evansville, Indiana on Monday. The delays come as crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet continue their work in cleaning trash and debris from the bridge. Work started in the driving lane around 7 a.m....
wevv.com
Veteran and doctor celebrates 100th birthday in Evansville
A local veteran and doctor celebrated a century of life on Tuesday. While Dr. John Bender celebrated his birthday at a party at the Downtown Optimist Club of Evansville on Tuesday, he was born just over 100 years ago on Nov. 6, 1922. Bender is an Army veteran from both...
wevv.com
Evansville high school teacher accused of traveling to Kentucky to meet teen facing federal charges
An Evansville, Indiana high school teacher is facing charges after being accused of traveling to Kentucky to meet a person he believed to be 15-years-old for, according to federal officials. Officials with the US Attorney's Office Western District of Kentucky said Wednesday that 27-year-old Cody McCormick was charged with attempted...
wevv.com
Charlie Castlen wins race for Judge-Executive of Daviess County, Kentucky
A winner has been declared in the race for Judge-Executive in Daviess County, Kentucky. Republican candidate Charlie Castlen won the race for Judge-Executive with 62% of the vote against his opponent Bruce Kunze. 44News Reporter Ben Thomas got the chance to speak with Castlen following his win, who called the...
wevv.com
Multiple vehicle break-ins reported in Daviess County, Indiana
Police are investigating multiple vehicle break-ins in the Daviess County, Indiana city of Washington. The Washington Police Department said that officers began responding to multiple reports of vehicle break-ins around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday as community members started waking up. Police said that the break-ins occurred overnight, and that the majority...
wevv.com
Several Tri-State counties resume burn bans due to dry conditions and fires
After briefly being lifted, burn bans have resumed in several Tri-State counties due to dry conditions and wildfires. In Indiana, officials resumed burn bans in Warrick County and Dubois County on Wednesday due to dry conditions plus a number of fires getting out of control. In Kentucky, authorities in Muhlenberg...
wevv.com
Kevin Cotton wins race for Madisonville mayor
The City of Madisonville, Kentucky, will retain a familiar face in its mayor's office. Incumbent Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton won the race for mayor on Tuesday. Cotton defeated opponent Freddie Stafford in Tuesday with 61% of the vote. 44News spoke with Mayor Cotton following his victory Tuesday night. You can...
wevv.com
Midterm Elections: Here are some of the big races we're watching tonight
Election Day is here, and 44News will be tracking races across Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois all night. We're tracking results for dozens of races, including a few big ones in our local communities. In Vanderburgh County, Indiana, it's Republican candidate Jeff Hales facing off against Democratic candidate Noah Robinson in...
wevv.com
Noah Robinson elected as next sheriff of Vanderburgh County
The results are in for the race for the next sheriff of Vanderburgh County, Indiana. Democratic candidate Noah Robinson has been elected as the county's next sheriff. After beating out Jason Ashworth in May's primary elections, Robinson was declared the next sheriff of Vanderburgh County upon defeating Republican candidate Jeff Hales in Tuesday's midterm elections.
wevv.com
Former Madisonville police chief Wade Williams wins race for Kentucky State Rep.
A former Madisonville, Kentucky official has been elected as a state representative. Wade Williams won the race to represent District 4 in the Kentucky House of Representatives. As the Republican candidate on the ticket, Williams defeated his Democratic opponent Byron Hobgood with 72% of the vote. Williams announced his intent...
wevv.com
Ambulance overturns after crash in Henderson
First responders were at the scene of a crash involving an overturned ambulance in Henderson, Kentucky, on Thursday. The crash happened on Thursday morning before 11 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 41 and Watson Lane. Right now, it's not clear what caused the crash, but we're told that a...
wevv.com
Owensboro buses offering free rides on Veterans Day
The city of Owensboro announced this week their way of honoring those who served our country. Officials with the bus system are waiving all public transit fees on Friday, November 11. The free rides are being offered, while continuing their regular routes throughout the day.
wevv.com
Cooling towers demolished at retired Paradise Coal Plant in Muhlenberg County
Demolition efforts continued at the retired Paradise Coal Plant in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky on Thursday morning. Officials with Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) used explosives to demolish three giant cooling towers at the plant on Thursday, continuing the move towards clean and more efficient energy production. Back in September 2021, TVA...
wevv.com
Disney On Ice returning to Evansville in February
A fan favorite is returning to the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. Officials with Disney On Ice announced the return of the show on Tuesday, and said that many beloved Disney characters would be skating into the River City in 2023 from Feb. 16 through Feb. 19 at the Ford Center.
wevv.com
West Side Nut Club announces plans for 2022 'Santa Land' event
The West Side Nut Club is preparing for its annual Santa Land event. The Christmas-themed event will take place in Evansville on two weekends in December - Dec. 10 and Dec. 11, then Dec. 17 and Dec. 18, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day. This year's plans include...
wevv.com
Henderson Community College expanding manufacturing and robotics labs
Henderson Community College announced that they are doubling the capacity of their Advanced Manufacturing Center Labs. Governor Andy Beshear appeared at the college today to present a check to the school for $650,000. The funding comes as part of a D.R.A. grant. H.C.C. will add Amatrol training equipment in five...
