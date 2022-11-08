ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Clark's record-setting game leads UE women to season-opening victory

Fifth-year guard Myia Clark hit eight three-pointers, tying the program single-game record, as the University of Evansville women's basketball team battled to an 89-81 victory on the road at Eastern Kentucky on Monday evening in Richmond, Ky. Clark's historic night resulted in a 25-point performance as the St. Louis native...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Evansville Hoses to host fundraising hockey game

This Saturday, the Evansville Hoses will take the ice at Swonders Ice Arena to raise money for the family of Vanderburgh County Sheriff Deputy Jason Cutrell. Cutrell lost his battle to cancer last week and the law enforcement community wants to extend their hand to help the family. "The funds...
EVANSVILLE, IN
First event to assist Evansville water and energy customers with rising bills happens today

It's a chance for Evansville energy and water customers to have any concerns they have heard during the first of six 'Access To Service' fair events planned. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is hosting the event at the C.K. Newsome Center, where representatives from Centerpoint Energy and the Evansville Water & Sewer Utility will meet one-on-one with residents.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Delays continue on northbound Twin Bridge through Thursday afternoon

Drivers are experiencing delays in their commutes across the northbound Twin Bridge from Henderson, Kentucky, into Evansville, Indiana on Monday. The delays come as crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet continue their work in cleaning trash and debris from the bridge. Work started in the driving lane around 7 a.m....
EVANSVILLE, IN
Veteran and doctor celebrates 100th birthday in Evansville

A local veteran and doctor celebrated a century of life on Tuesday. While Dr. John Bender celebrated his birthday at a party at the Downtown Optimist Club of Evansville on Tuesday, he was born just over 100 years ago on Nov. 6, 1922. Bender is an Army veteran from both...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Multiple vehicle break-ins reported in Daviess County, Indiana

Police are investigating multiple vehicle break-ins in the Daviess County, Indiana city of Washington. The Washington Police Department said that officers began responding to multiple reports of vehicle break-ins around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday as community members started waking up. Police said that the break-ins occurred overnight, and that the majority...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Kevin Cotton wins race for Madisonville mayor

The City of Madisonville, Kentucky, will retain a familiar face in its mayor's office. Incumbent Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton won the race for mayor on Tuesday. Cotton defeated opponent Freddie Stafford in Tuesday with 61% of the vote. 44News spoke with Mayor Cotton following his victory Tuesday night. You can...
MADISONVILLE, KY
Midterm Elections: Here are some of the big races we're watching tonight

Election Day is here, and 44News will be tracking races across Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois all night. We're tracking results for dozens of races, including a few big ones in our local communities. In Vanderburgh County, Indiana, it's Republican candidate Jeff Hales facing off against Democratic candidate Noah Robinson in...
ILLINOIS STATE
Noah Robinson elected as next sheriff of Vanderburgh County

The results are in for the race for the next sheriff of Vanderburgh County, Indiana. Democratic candidate Noah Robinson has been elected as the county's next sheriff. After beating out Jason Ashworth in May's primary elections, Robinson was declared the next sheriff of Vanderburgh County upon defeating Republican candidate Jeff Hales in Tuesday's midterm elections.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
Ambulance overturns after crash in Henderson

First responders were at the scene of a crash involving an overturned ambulance in Henderson, Kentucky, on Thursday. The crash happened on Thursday morning before 11 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 41 and Watson Lane. Right now, it's not clear what caused the crash, but we're told that a...
HENDERSON, KY
Owensboro buses offering free rides on Veterans Day

The city of Owensboro announced this week their way of honoring those who served our country. Officials with the bus system are waiving all public transit fees on Friday, November 11. The free rides are being offered, while continuing their regular routes throughout the day.
OWENSBORO, KY
Disney On Ice returning to Evansville in February

A fan favorite is returning to the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. Officials with Disney On Ice announced the return of the show on Tuesday, and said that many beloved Disney characters would be skating into the River City in 2023 from Feb. 16 through Feb. 19 at the Ford Center.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Henderson Community College expanding manufacturing and robotics labs

Henderson Community College announced that they are doubling the capacity of their Advanced Manufacturing Center Labs. Governor Andy Beshear appeared at the college today to present a check to the school for $650,000. The funding comes as part of a D.R.A. grant. H.C.C. will add Amatrol training equipment in five...
HENDERSON, KY

