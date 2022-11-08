ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

fox35orlando.com

5 deaths reported in Florida due to Hurricane Nicole

Five people have died as a result of Tropical Storm Nicole according to the Florida Medical Examiner's Commission (MEC). Tropical Storm Nicole ripped through Florida collapsing sea walls, destroying sand dunes and homes, and leaving many people on the eastern coastline with no choice but to evacuate. Two of the...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Florida mom fights for life after crushed under truck and tree during Nicole: 'A freak accident'

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was pinned under a tree and truck during Hurricane Nicole. As Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds to Volusia County last Thursday, an Orange City woman, Julie Tindel, ran out to her car to get medication when a tree was knocked down, and she got crushed under the truck and tree.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Teenager dies after drowning in Seminole County

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - A teenager drowned in Seminole County Saturday afternoon, according to the Casselberry Police Department. Around 4:15 p.m., police said they responded to the 1000 block of Crystal Bowl Circle in reference to a drowning incident. Three members of the Seminole County Fire Department went into the water...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Bicyclist hit and killed in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — A 67-year-old bicyclist was hit and killed Saturday night, Ocala Police say. Witnesses say the man was lying down next to his bike in the southbound lane of Northwest 27th Avenue around 6 p.m. One vehicle was able to swerve out of the way, however another vehicle behind it was not able to react in time. Police say the roadway was dimly lit.
OCALA, FL
fox29.com

Sonic boom? Mysterious 'booms' heard around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you hear it?. Central Florida residents said they heard some very loud, mysterious sonic booms early Saturday morning – and we now know what caused them. A FOX 35 viewer in Orlando says she heard the booms around 5 a.m. and that some of the houses in the neighborhood shook. She also said there was a smell of sulfur in the air afterwards, but it's not known if that was related to the noises heard.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

1 person injured in Brevard County plane crash

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - One person was injured in a plane crash in Brevard County Saturday afternoon, according to fire officials. Around 12:30 p.m., the Brevard County Fire Rescue along with other agencies said they responded to reports of a plane crash. One person was a "trauma alert" and was...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Sonic booms heard in Florida caused by secret spaceplane returning to Earth

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida residents lit up social media on Saturday after hearing the sound of sonic booms and not knowing what caused them. Turns out, Boeing's X-37B – an autonomous spaceplane that spent over 900 days in space on a U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force mission – had secretly returned to Earth.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man dies on docked yacht during Hurricane Nicole

COCOA, Fla. - A 68-year-old Port Canaveral man died during the peak of Hurricane Nicole early Thursday in Cocoa. Around 4:33 a.m., a woman called 911 reporting that her husband was in distress, according to the Cocoa Police Department. The couple was on their yacht docked at Lee Wenner Park.
COCOA, FL
Evie M.

3 Florida Man headlines that made me laugh until I cried

Florida Man laughing. Stock photoBrian Lundquist on Unsplash.com. I don’t care who you are or how little of a heart you have, everyone loves a good chuckle. It’s just a fact. And honestly, nothing has made me chuckle more lately since I moved to Orlando than Florida Man headlines. Sure, much like the rest of the world I was aware of Florida Man, but not until I moved here did I really start to appreciate the beauty of Florida Man headlines.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

18-year-old mother found shot dead inside car in Sanford, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sanford police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed an 18-year-old mother who was found inside a running car. On Friday around 11:30 p.m., a Sanford police officer was patrolling the area of Coastline Park at 900 West 9th Street when the officer found a vehicle backed into a parking spot which appeared to be running.
SANFORD, FL

