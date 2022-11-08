Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
5 deaths reported in Florida due to Hurricane Nicole
Five people have died as a result of Tropical Storm Nicole according to the Florida Medical Examiner's Commission (MEC). Tropical Storm Nicole ripped through Florida collapsing sea walls, destroying sand dunes and homes, and leaving many people on the eastern coastline with no choice but to evacuate. Two of the...
fox35orlando.com
Florida mom fights for life after crushed under truck and tree during Nicole: 'A freak accident'
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was pinned under a tree and truck during Hurricane Nicole. As Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds to Volusia County last Thursday, an Orange City woman, Julie Tindel, ran out to her car to get medication when a tree was knocked down, and she got crushed under the truck and tree.
fox35orlando.com
Teenager dies after drowning in Seminole County
CASSELBERRY, Fla. - A teenager drowned in Seminole County Saturday afternoon, according to the Casselberry Police Department. Around 4:15 p.m., police said they responded to the 1000 block of Crystal Bowl Circle in reference to a drowning incident. Three members of the Seminole County Fire Department went into the water...
WESH
Bicyclist hit and killed in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — A 67-year-old bicyclist was hit and killed Saturday night, Ocala Police say. Witnesses say the man was lying down next to his bike in the southbound lane of Northwest 27th Avenue around 6 p.m. One vehicle was able to swerve out of the way, however another vehicle behind it was not able to react in time. Police say the roadway was dimly lit.
‘Infuriating’: 18-year-old mother found shot dead in Florida parking lot, police say
A Florida police officer found a young mother dead in a parking lot while on patrol Friday night, according to police.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man rescued from sinking sailboat as he attempted to ride out Hurricane Nicole
COCOA, Fla. - Robert Shufelt was caught in the middle of the Indian River, trapped on a sinking sailboat during Hurricane Nicole, after choosing to ride out the storm on a boat that he has called home for the past 14 years. "Three anchors down, and they broke loose, that...
fox29.com
Sonic boom? Mysterious 'booms' heard around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you hear it?. Central Florida residents said they heard some very loud, mysterious sonic booms early Saturday morning – and we now know what caused them. A FOX 35 viewer in Orlando says she heard the booms around 5 a.m. and that some of the houses in the neighborhood shook. She also said there was a smell of sulfur in the air afterwards, but it's not known if that was related to the noises heard.
Florida Man Arrested Entering Window Of Home Ravaged In Hurricane Nicole
As Hurricane Nicole made landfall on Florida’s coast Thursday criminals see an open door, or in this case an open window, of opportunity for looting and stealing from victims. Deputies say a caller spotted Joshua Bowie, 29, walking around looking at houses and then saw
Volusia man accused of attacking his mother while high on drugs, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man is facing charges after Volusia County deputies said he attacked his mother while high on drugs. Deputies said Dillon Hart had a bad reaction to heroin and hit his mother with a box fan on North Halifax Avenue in Ormond Beach on Saturday morning.
fox35orlando.com
Florida coastal residents desperate after Hurricane Nicole: 'Possibility of losing this house is real'
PONCE INLET, Fla. - People in Volusia County, Florida are worried their homes could collapse and are desperate for help. Cloe Krevich and her mom Melanie Marshall are worried their home could collapse into the sand, as their back deck already has. There is devastation to homes along the coast....
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach Shores condo building evacuated due to Nicole now safe for residents to return, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A condo building that was evacuated last week due to Tropical Storm Nicole has been deemed safe and residents can now return home, officials announced in a news release Sunday. The city's chief building official received the reports from the structural engineer of the Towers Grande...
fox35orlando.com
How much damage did Hurricane Nicole create in Florida? Estimates already above $500 million
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - The damage and destruction from Hurricane Nicole – from collapsed homes and high-rise buildings to flooded streets – is already estimated to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars – and will likely continue to rise. Hurricane Nicole made landfall around...
click orlando
WATCH: Shocking drone video shows crumbling beachside Florida homes devastated by Nicole
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – It may take days for the full scope of damage left by Hurricane Nicole to be fully seen, but the picture is coming into sharp focus for communities like Daytona Beach Shores where drone video shows a strong of homes crumbling into the ocean.
fox35orlando.com
1 person injured in Brevard County plane crash
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - One person was injured in a plane crash in Brevard County Saturday afternoon, according to fire officials. Around 12:30 p.m., the Brevard County Fire Rescue along with other agencies said they responded to reports of a plane crash. One person was a "trauma alert" and was...
fox35orlando.com
Sonic booms heard in Florida caused by secret spaceplane returning to Earth
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida residents lit up social media on Saturday after hearing the sound of sonic booms and not knowing what caused them. Turns out, Boeing's X-37B – an autonomous spaceplane that spent over 900 days in space on a U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force mission – had secretly returned to Earth.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man dies on docked yacht during Hurricane Nicole
COCOA, Fla. - A 68-year-old Port Canaveral man died during the peak of Hurricane Nicole early Thursday in Cocoa. Around 4:33 a.m., a woman called 911 reporting that her husband was in distress, according to the Cocoa Police Department. The couple was on their yacht docked at Lee Wenner Park.
fox35orlando.com
'People were running': Shooting at Jones High School football game leaves 1 dead, 2 hurt
ORLANDO, Fla. - On Saturday night, shots rang out at near the Jones High School football field in Orlando. Terry Walker was in the stands supporting his nephew, and heard the gunfire. "The first three shots rung out so powerful to where we were thinking the bullets were coming into the stadium," he said.
3 Florida Man headlines that made me laugh until I cried
Florida Man laughing. Stock photoBrian Lundquist on Unsplash.com. I don’t care who you are or how little of a heart you have, everyone loves a good chuckle. It’s just a fact. And honestly, nothing has made me chuckle more lately since I moved to Orlando than Florida Man headlines. Sure, much like the rest of the world I was aware of Florida Man, but not until I moved here did I really start to appreciate the beauty of Florida Man headlines.
fox35orlando.com
18-year-old mother found shot dead inside car in Sanford, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Sanford police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed an 18-year-old mother who was found inside a running car. On Friday around 11:30 p.m., a Sanford police officer was patrolling the area of Coastline Park at 900 West 9th Street when the officer found a vehicle backed into a parking spot which appeared to be running.
Man, woman electrocuted in Orange County were twin siblings
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The man and woman who died after being electrocuted by a downed powerline in Orange County during Hurricane Nicole were twin siblings, their father told Channel 9. Their father identified the twins as Khalil and Kiana Sapp. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
