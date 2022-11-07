ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Gwen Stefani gets emotional during final knockout on 'The Voice,' says she's had 'fun' with singers

By Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Week after week, tough cuts have to be made on "The Voice," but Gwen Stefani keeps her heart on her sleeve.

Team Gwen singers Cara Brindisi, Justin Aaron and Kayla Von Der Heide captivated Stefani and coaches Camila Cabello , Blake Shelton and John Legend during the final round of the knockout rounds Monday night.

Brindisi delivered a sultry performance of Bonnie Raitt’s "Love Me Like a Man," while Aaron and Von Der Heide sang mesmerizing renditions of "Can We Talk" by Tevin Campbell and R.E.M.'s "Losing My Religion," respectively.

Aaron's infectious charisma was a clear standout. "I was shaking what my mama gave me for you," Cabello told Aaron. "It totally went into freakin’ superstar land. The whole room lifted, and it felt joyous."

Stefani was visibly moved by the strength of her singers’ performances, wiping away tears at one point. "We had so much fun together," she said. "Just to be able to share and watch you grow is just so unbelievably fulfilling for me."

In the end, Aaron’s undeniable vocal prowess won out, with Stefani choosing him as the knockout's winner.

"Justin really took his gift to another level," said Stefani, adding that "there’s no way that America is not going to fall in love" with him.

Here's what else happened during Monday’s episode.

'The Voice': Camila Cabello steals Team Blake singer – with a marriage proposal?!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OmUxi_0j2XUali00
Stefani was visibly moved by the strength of her singers’ performances during the final round of the knockout rounds Monday night. Trae Patton, NBC

'You three broke me': Blake Shelton says he's 'quitting' after his singers perform on 'The Voice'

John Legend sends 'world-class' singer to live shows in 'difficult' elimination

Team Legend singers Kim Cruse, Emma Brooke and The Marilynds set the stage ablaze with their emotionally-charged performances.

Cruse brought the house down with an explosive performance of Tina Turner’s "I Can’t Stand the Rain." Brooke and The Marilynds followed this up with stirring covers of "I Hope" by Gabby Barrett and Snow Patrol’s "Chasing Cars."

Cruse’s singing chops floored Legend, who praised the 30-year-old’s masterful vocal delivery.

"You have all these gifts, and then you do all these little things that just make it seem like you wrote the song," Legend said. "You own every moment, and you do it with such precision and then with such fire at the same time. It’s just stunning to watch."

Cruse won a spot in the live shows on Team Legend, with Legend declaring her the knockout’s winner. And while the choice was clear for Legend, it wasn’t an easy one.

"I had to pick Kim 'cause she’s just a world-class vocalist," Legend said. "This is such a difficult process for us as coaches because it’s so rough when you have to send two people home."

'The Voice': Camila Cabello holds onto singer who doesn't know 'how good he is'

'The Voice': John Legend nabs Ohio singer Ian Harrison following Battle Rounds elimination

John Legend saves Team Gwen singer from elimination: ‘I couldn’t let her go home’

Alyssa Witrado, Daysia and Sasha Hurtado of Team Gwen pulled out all the stops, offering up powerhouse performances.

Witrado dazzled the coaches with her lively rendition of Queen’s "Don’t Stop Me Now," while Daysia and Hurtado soared with soulful performances of "Get Here" by Oleta Adams and "Make It Rain" by Ed Sheeran , respectively.

Cabello gushed over Witrado’s electrifying stage presence. "You have so much spunk. It’s so fun watching you," she said. "Your energy and your star power (have) been there from the very beginning."

Cabello and Stefani were on the same wavelength, as Stefani chose Witrado as the knockout’s winner.

Witrado wasn’t the only Team Gwen vocalist to walk away with a spot in the live shows, however. As Hurtado was poised to make her exit, Legend hit his "steal button," allowing him to bring the 18-year-old singer onto his team.

"She just hit every note so beautifully and with such precision and control," Legend said. "I couldn’t let her go home. She’s been so good throughout these rounds."

'The Voice': Camila Cabello says she's 'going home' during Battle Rounds elimination

'The Voice': Blake Shelton steals wife Gwen Stefani's singer, jokes about 'marriage counseling'

