Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022

 5 days ago

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: SEEDY    GOING    PLURAL    COUGAR

Answer: The sailboat's newest crew member was inexperienced and needed to – LEARN THE ROPES

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. ... And you deserve to be heard." – Meghan Markle

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

THE CURE FOR ANYTHING IS SALT WATER: SWEAT, TEARS OR THE SEA. – ISAK DINESEN

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

CELEBRATED DISCO SINGING GROUP WHOSE MEMBERS ALL WEAR FARMERS' OUTFITS: THE TILLAGE PEOPLE.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

FRANCE    POLAND    CANADA    PANAMA

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

SMASH, HEAVEN, NEWEST, THOSE, ESTEEM

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

  1. SOUNDPROOF
  2. CATALOGUED
  3. MATTHEWS
  4. RECEDED
  5. FUZZILY
  6. SHOREBIRD
  7. WASHABLES

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Hey true blue...

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022

