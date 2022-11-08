Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: SEEDY GOING PLURAL COUGAR
Answer: The sailboat's newest crew member was inexperienced and needed to – LEARN THE ROPES
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. ... And you deserve to be heard." – Meghan Markle
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
THE CURE FOR ANYTHING IS SALT WATER: SWEAT, TEARS OR THE SEA. – ISAK DINESEN
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
CELEBRATED DISCO SINGING GROUP WHOSE MEMBERS ALL WEAR FARMERS' OUTFITS: THE TILLAGE PEOPLE.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
FRANCE POLAND CANADA PANAMA
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
SMASH, HEAVEN, NEWEST, THOSE, ESTEEM
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
- SOUNDPROOF
- CATALOGUED
- MATTHEWS
- RECEDED
- FUZZILY
- SHOREBIRD
- WASHABLES
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Hey true blue...
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
