State College, PA

Onward State

Thank You: An Open Letter To Generous Penn State Tailgaters

You wake up on a football Saturday. You grab your phone to check the latest Onward State articles. But once you turn it on, you realize you have four messages from four different people — each of them with a pin-dropped tailgate location. It’s going to be a good day.
