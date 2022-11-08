Read full article on original website
Fatty Liver Disease Linked to Greater Risk for Dementia
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and the risk for dementia appear to be associated, especially in people who also have cardiovascular problems, according to findings published recently in Neurology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for...
MedicalXpress
Alzheimer's disease can be diagnosed before symptoms emerge
A large study led by Lund University in Sweden has shown that people with Alzheimer's disease can now be identified before they experience any symptoms. It is now also possible to predict who will deteriorate within the next few years. The study is published in Nature Medicine, and is very timely in light of the recent development of new drugs for Alzheimer's disease.
MedicalXpress
Study: Popular dietary supplement causes cancer risk, brain metastasis
While previous studies have linked commercial dietary supplements like nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3, to benefits related to cardiovascular, metabolic and neurological health, new research from the University of Missouri has found NR could actually increase the risk of serious disease, including developing cancer. The international team...
Medical News Today
5 unusual symptoms of diabetes
Diabetes is a condition that can affect the whole body and cause a variety of symptoms. Many common and unusual symptoms occur due to uncontrolled high blood sugars. Recognizing symptoms early on can be key to successfully treating and managing the condition. Diabetes describes a group of health conditions that...
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
Medical News Today
What is a medullary stroke?
A medullary stroke affects the part of the brain called the medulla. There are two main types of medullary stroke. Although they can present with very different symptoms, the treatment options are similar. This article provides an in-depth guide to medullary stroke. It details its symptoms, diagnosis, and management. It...
Prevention
New Study Says Rise in Chronic Kidney Disease May Be Linked to Diabetes—Here’s What to Know
A new study revealed a high incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in people with diabetes. The most evident rate of new-onset kidney disease was found in minority groups. Experts explain the correlation between diabetes and chronic kidney disease. A new study published in The New England Journal of Medicine...
2minutemedicine.com
Polycystic ovarian syndrome is associated with an increased risk of pancreatic cancer
1. Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis puts women at 1.9 times higher risk of pancreatic cancer. 2. PCOS was an independent risk factor for the development of pancreatic cancer even after adjusting for type 2 diabetes. Evidence Rating Level: 3 (Average) Study Rundown: Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is positively associated...
Medical News Today
Diabetes mellitus vs. diabetes insipidus: What to know
While diabetes mellitus and diabetes insipidus have similar names and may present with similar symptoms, the conditions are unrelated. The former relates to blood sugar regulation, while the latter refers to urine concentration. Diabetes mellitus is a group of conditions that impair the body’s ability to process blood sugar, or...
If You Experience Period Cramps In Your Thighs, This Could Be Why
You're likely aware of common period symptoms, like chocolate cravings and abdominal cramps. But did you know cramps can happen in your thighs? This may be why.
MedicalXpress
Ovary removal before menopause could raise a woman's odds for Parkinson's
Women who have both ovaries removed before menopause may have a heightened risk of developing Parkinson's disease years later, a new study suggests. Looking at decades of data on more than 5,000 women, researchers found that those who had both ovaries removed before age 43 were five times more likely to eventually be diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, versus women their age who did not have the surgery.
technologynetworks.com
Pancreatic Cancer Diagnoses Could Be Made Up to Three Years Earlier
Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
How Pre-Menopausal Ovary Removal Could Lead To A Major Problem Later In Life
No one wants to have their ovaries removed, but it can often help alleviate pain and disease. Having your ovaries removed is known as an oophorectomy, and it's sometimes done as part of a full hysterectomy, but it can also be performed for other reasons (via Mayo Clinic). Some conditions...
TODAY.com
Why do colon cancer tumors grow so fast? Study identifies new gene that may play a role
A newly identified colon cancer gene may drive the disease by making the environment in the vicinity of tumors more hospitable to them, researchers say. The gene, which appears to speed tumor growth by pumping up inflammation around it, may offer insights into lifestyle changes, as well as potential therapies, to help slow growth down, according to the report published in Nature Communications.
MedicalXpress
Anesthetics that block nerves around the knee relieve pain in patients with knee osteoarthritis
Results from a recent clinical trial published by Wiley in Arthritis & Rheumatology demonstrate that patients with knee osteoarthritis experience short term pain relief from genicular nerve blocks—or locally injected anesthetics that block nerves around the knee joint. In the trial, 59 patients were randomized to receive a nerve...
MedicalXpress
Repeat COVID infections increase risk of health problems: study
People who have had COVID more than once are two or three times more likely to have a range of serious health problems than those who have only had it once, the first major study on the subject said Thursday. Multiple infections have surged as the pandemic rumbles on and...
MedicalXpress
Obesity drug helps teens lose weight, study finds
A drug called semaglutide, which is approved for adults with obesity or overweight, also helps adolescents shed pounds and have healthier hearts, according to a new study published today in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at Obesity Week 2022. In an international phase 3a clinical trial, adolescents...
Can You Get Fatty Liver Disease Without Drinking?
Your liver is critical for good health because of the many jobs it performs throughout a single day. The American Liver Foundation explains that your liver has a number of functions that include removing toxins from your blood, storing sugar for energy, and making the bile necessary to digest fat.
MedicalXpress
Early increase of flu, RSV viruses affecting children: When to seek medical help
Increased cases of influenza and RSV infection, primarily affecting young children across the U.S., have prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to issue a health alert. "We have a whole generation of young children who might not have been exposed to RSV," says Dr. Angela Mattke, a...
MedicalXpress
Study examines symptom burden before and after starting dialysis in older adults
In a study published in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (CJASN) that included older adults with kidney failure, symptoms related to their condition worsened in the year before patients started dialysis, but stabilized after dialysis initiation. For older people with kidney failure, lessening their symptom burden...
