Bend, OR

KTVZ

10 Barrel celebrates its 11th Annual Pray For Snow event

Just a glance outdoors may tell you it's not really needed, but at 10 Barrel's Eastside Brewery in Bend, the Pray For Snow event returns for its 11th year. There's live music, film premieres and give-aways, along with food and drinks on Saturday. It's a chance to celebrate the upcoming winter season and pray for more snow in Central Oregon.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Chance for snow headed into the weekend

Happy Friday, and to all of our great veterans - THANK YOU for your service!. We're seeing a 40 percent chance of snow Friday, with partly cloudy skies. Winds are coming out of the southeast under 10 MPH -- however, a system off the Pacific is headed toward Central Oregon, and it's carrying snow and rain with it.
REDMOND, OR

