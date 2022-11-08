Read full article on original website
KTVZ
10 Barrel celebrates its 11th Annual Pray For Snow event
Just a glance outdoors may tell you it's not really needed, but at 10 Barrel's Eastside Brewery in Bend, the Pray For Snow event returns for its 11th year. There's live music, film premieres and give-aways, along with food and drinks on Saturday. It's a chance to celebrate the upcoming winter season and pray for more snow in Central Oregon.
After 20 years, Pronghorn Club and Resort rebrands as Juniper Preserve, a ‘destination wellness’ resort
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Pronghorn Resort, a leading resort and residential community northeast of Bend since 2002, recently announced it is rebranding as Juniper Preserve, with a renewed focus on well-being and elevated ownership and guest experiences. Here's the rest of last month's announcement:. Poised to be the region’s premier...
Decision 2022: The ballot-counting is not over; candidates in 2 still-close C.O. races offer comments
Votes are still coming in for two still-close local races: Oregon House District 53 and Redmond mayor. We talked to four candidates waiting for final results. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review...
Hundreds of families come to the Fill Your Pantry event to stock up on bulk, locally grown items
The Deschutes County Fairgrounds was busy on Saturday. The Fill Your Pantry event took over the OSU-Extension parking lot. Hundreds of families came, with wagons and carts in tow. It was a chance for people to stock up at bulk discount prices on locally grown items -- from vegetables to fruits to even flowers.
Furry Friends: Meet Joey, a handsome, vocal cat waiting at BrightSide Animal Center
This week, Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center introduces us to Joey, a 5-year-old diabetic cat who is looking for attention -- and new owner who's patient with his dietary needs. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep...
The Big Playback 11/11 Pt. 1: Bend and Summit pummel opponents in quarterfinals, move on to semis
Both teams won by 20 plus points and could meet in state finals. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a...
The Big Playback 11/11 Pt. 3: Quarterfinals top plays, Top Play of the Year, La Pine ends season
Vote for your favorite play from this week, and your favorite top play for the whole season. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would...
C.O. drug agents, DCSO deputies arrest Sisters man, alleged fentanyl, meth trafficker in Hwy. 20 traffic stop
SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Drug detectives and Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies pulled over a Sisters man Friday morning suspected of fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking and arrested him on drugged driving and possession charges, seizing fake pharmaceutical tablets and a package of meth. The arrest of the 46-year-old Sisters resident...
Chance for snow headed into the weekend
Happy Friday, and to all of our great veterans - THANK YOU for your service!. We're seeing a 40 percent chance of snow Friday, with partly cloudy skies. Winds are coming out of the southeast under 10 MPH -- however, a system off the Pacific is headed toward Central Oregon, and it's carrying snow and rain with it.
