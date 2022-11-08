Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Sonic Frontiers Review Discussion - NVC 637
Sonic Frontiers is a good 3D sonic game, and we have the review and the reviewer to prove it. We're also going to dive into everyone's favorite subject: Nintendo financial numbers! Specifically, how many Nintendo Switch consoles have been sold? It's a lot. We also take your questions and just have a nice time, but first… gonna check in with the panel and see what's new.
IGN
Gear Of War 4 Includes In-Game Rewards for Players of Previous Gears Games
Developer The Coalition has revealed that having played any of the previous Gears of War games will unlock in-game "Legacy Rewards" for Gears of War 4. For those who currently subscribe to Xbox's Gold program, or are a silver member and have logged into their Gamertags at least once in the past year, and have played any of the four previous Gears games, those players will receive the "First Wave" legacy emblem, available in the game's customization menu.
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy: Guided Combat Gameplay (With Commentary)
Curious about the combat in Hogwarts Legacy? Well look no further! Ride along with a few of the developers of Hogwarts Legacy as they show you wants in store for players when the wands start shooting!
IGN
Battlefield 2042 Headed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in Time For Season 3
As Battlefield 2042 gears up for the release of Season 3, EA is trying to get wary fans back on board to see how the troubled shooter has changed over the past year, including adding it to Xbox Game Pass. EA confirmed that Battlefield 2042 will be available via EA...
IGN
The 12 Best Games to Play on Your Chromebook in 2022
Your Chromebook is capable of so much more than its reputation would have you believe. While it’s true that the Chromebook needs an internet connection for some of its best features, you can use it to game even when you’re offline. It’s not a laptop computer when it...
IGN
IGN UK Podcast 670: Kissing Sonic and Long Furbys
Cardy and Dale have been playing some Sonic Frontiers. Tune in to find out if they'll be playing more of it. They're joined by Mat as they then choose some of their favourite mascot platformers followed by a nail-biter on an Endless Search game. If you're into it, get tickets...
IGN
The 11 Best iPad Games to Play in 2022
Whether you use your iPad as a portable workhorse or as a creative tool, you aren’t taking full advantage of your tablet until you start gaming on it. With a beautiful, expansive screen and a huge selection of games available in the App Store, there’s never a shortage of new titles to try on your iPad. These games are best on the iPad because they shine on the Liquid Retina screen, they creatively employ the mobility of the device, or simply because they’re downright great games.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Devs on Why THAT Weapon Was Not Playable
The following news story has heavy spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. You do not want to know this. Turn back!. It’s no secret that the God of Thunder, Thor, is one of the major characters in God of War Ragnarok. And while we didn’t think that he would be one of the playable characters, one would have hoped that Kratos (or even Atreus) would be able to wield the Mjölnir hammer. But alas, that was not the case much to our disappointment.
IGN
Indie 3D Platformer ‘Lunistice’ is a Technicolour Dreamscape Made by One Developer
2022 has proven to be a great year for platformers, with the genre coming back in full swing thanks to both the triple-A and indie devs alike. From Tinykin to Sonic Frontiers, the 3D platformer has been pushing the boundaries with each new entry. With simple and fun gameplay in...
IGN
God of War: Ragnarok Players Are Finding Poetic References to Sony's Biggest Franchises
God of War: Ragnarok is out now, and as players journey through the Nine Realms of Yggdrasil, they're uncovering plenty of interesting secrets and pieces of God of War lore. But one of the most interesting easter eggs in God of War: Ragnarok isn't God of War-related at all — it's a series of references to a number of completely different games.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Devs on How They Designed the Combat for THAT Character
The following news story contains light spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. Beware!. In God of War Ragnarok, Kratos isn’t the only character the player will be taking the control of. In what was a surprising move from Santa Monica Studio, the sequel to PlayStation’s 2018 bestseller also features the boy, Atreus, as a playable character, complete with his own set of moves, weapons and upgrade path.
IGN
How God of War: Ragnarok's Director Found Inspiration in Classic NES Games
God of War: Ragnarok is shaping up to be one of the biggest games of 2022, and the series’ new director has revealed which classic games influenced his career. Speaking with IGN, Santa Monica Studio’s Eric Williams says five classic NES titles informed how he tackles the various elements key to building a successful game.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok - Ending
This God of War Ragnarok gameplay video shows you the ending of the game. For more God of War Ragnarok full chapter guides, collectable locations and tips check out our complete wiki at https://www.ign.com/wikis/god-of-war-ragnarok/Walkthrough.
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy Devs Show Off Its Expansive Character Creator
Hogwarts Legacy held a livestream where they showed off a bunch of brand new gameplay. In this video, the developers run through the fairly expansive character creator you'll get to play with when first booting up the game.
IGN
IGN Rewards Wrap-Up: Last Chance on Joking Hazard Sweepstakes, 50% Discounts on KitBash3D, and More
Whether you are a paying IGN Plus member, or you've registered a free IGN account, there is always cool stuff you can get as part of IGN Rewards. This week, you can dive into the wacky management game, Onsen Master. IGN Plus members can grab a complimentary Steam key and get started creating their own spa. And with Tiny Troopers: Global Ops, players can control small soldiers (no, not those Small Soldiers) and battle it out across 30 stages.
IGN
Romancelvania - Official Teaser Trailer
The love child of Castlevania and a dating sim is born! Find love and vanquish your rivals in this mash-up of platforming action and visual novel romance. Romancelvania is a darkly comic genre mashup, combining side-scrolling action and tongue-in-cheek romance into an absurd and unforgettable adventure. Play as a lovelorn, brooding Drac who, after a century of moping around post-heartbreak, is thrown into a monster reality-dating show, hosted by the Grim Reaper! Explore Transylvania's perilous countryside as you slay absurd baddies on your hunt for the most eligible monsters. Will Drac find "Love at First Bite", or will he discover "Love Sucks"?
IGN
Quietus and How to Find the Quietus Dungeon
Quietus in Harvestella is both an in-between season and a special dungeon, both of which you get an initial taste of at the end of your first season. Quietus the season lasts only for a short time and bridges the normal seasons. The dungeon is vast, however, so while you can get some handy loot from it, don't expect to clear the whole thing in one run.
IGN
PUBG Publisher Krafton Acquires The Ascent Developer, Prepares New Studio Launch In Canada
PUBG publisher Krafton announced that it is acquiring Neon Giant, the developer behind The Ascent. Krafton also plans to launch a major studio in Canada. In a new earnings report, Krafton says that it plans to acquire the Swedish studio, and also that it is working on an open-world first-person-shooter game. Other than that, no other details about the Neon Giant acquisition were provided, including a price tag.
IGN
Epic Games Store Unveil Two New Free Games to Claim This Week; Evil Dead and Dark Deity Coming Next
The Epic Games Store will have an exciting lineup of four games, which will be available to claim for free the next two weeks. This week, players will see two titles in Alba - A Wildlife Adventure and Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun be available for free until November 17.
IGN
Norse Myth Expert Reacts to God of War Ragnarok
We got Jackson Crawford, a Norse mythology expert and media consultant for projects like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, back on IGN to react to the newly released God of War Ragnarok!. From Odin's modern interpretation, to Thor's powerlifter body, shapeshifiting, prophecies and so much more, Jackon Crawford's Norse mythology expertise breaks...
Comments / 0