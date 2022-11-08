ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Says She Still Has ‘Hope’ For Finding Love Despite Past Heartbreaks

By Erin Silvia
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nl1aG_0j2XU9DS00
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Selena Gomez, 30, opened up about her feelings and growth as a person, in a new interview. The singer admitted she’s glad she went through past heartbreaks, including the heartbreak from her previous on-again, off-again romance with Justin Bieber, in her life, and still has “hope” in finding love that’s right for her in the future. “I feel like giving myself completely to something is the best way I can love,” she said on the latest episode of Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast. “But I never wanted the pain that I endured to put some sort of guard on myself — an armor if you will — and I never let that happen because I still believe and I still hope.”

Selena went on to reveal that although there are “days that I feel so far away” from being in another relationship, when all is said and done, “I would rather continue to get my heartbroken than to not feel at all.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tewLm_0j2XU9DS00
Selena looking gorgeous at a previous event. (Shutterstock)

The “Good For You” crooner had a very high-profile on and off relationship with Justin from 2011 until 2018 and also dated The Weeknd for 10 months before breaking up in Oct. 2017. She discussed her love life and what she’s learned from the drama and struggles, in her new documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, which was released on Nov. 4. She also told Jay that she doesn’t want people to look at her and think she “has it all” despite her fame and fortune.

“I think I really ultimately wanted people to realize that I’m really not that put together. I can be. And I feel much better now. But I don’t want people to ever look at me and think she has it all. And she’s figured it out, and she is perfect,” she explained. “I just want to be someone that people can genuinely walk up to and say, ‘hey, I understand what you walked through. I did too.'”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CyLkP_0j2XU9DS00
Selena looking pretty at another event. (Shutterstock)

Selena also touched on being diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2019, which she mentioned in her documentary, and how she’s been dealing with it. “My favorite thing I say in the documentary, ‘I have bipolar.’ I learned how to live with it, and I just have made it my friend,” she said. “To be honest, I’ve been to four treatment centers, and I have a lot of opinions on rehabs if you will. There’s a lot that I don’t agree with.”

After going thorough experiences, she has learned that accepting the reality of whatever situation she’s in, is what leads to change and improvement. “But what I will say is…learning lessons through dialectical behavior or cognitive behavior therapy, there is something that has always been embedded in me throughout all those different moments in my life,” she shared. “And that was always to recognize when something is happening to me, accepting it. And once I realized that this was something that wasn’t going to go away…it wasn’t something that was going to be fixed by going to these places. It was more so, what can I know about myself. If I go down this road, I will be triggered, and I know that feeling and know how to avoid it. However, I go to therapy. I also take medication that I fully am on and believe in wholeheartedly. And it helps me stay balanced. But I still have to deal with it.”

Another poignant subject she talked about in the podcast interview was how she navigates critics and negative press about her. “I really had to learn the hard way on how to deal with it…not give that clickbait that people want,” she said. “I do my best to try and eliminate these negative stories or other people illustrating my journey. I interrupt them with my truth and that’s what I will always continue to do. It’s me taking control of my story and no one can change that, or say anything different.”

“It actually gives me pleasure to combat it with love or kindness,” added. “I’m grateful for my past because it’s made me a lot stronger.”

Comments / 5

Related
seventeen.com

Selena Gomez Says Her Breakup with Justin Bieber Was the “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me”

Selena Gomez is opening up about her heartbreak over Justin Bieber like never before. In her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, available to stream today, the "Same Old Love" singer gets real about the aftermath of her split from Bieber, with whom she had an on-again-off-again relationship for six years. The two permanently broke up in 2018, and months later, Bieber married model Hailey Baldwin.
OK! Magazine

Ageless Jennifer Aniston Nearly Breaks The Internet After Showing Off Natural Curly Locks In Bathroom Robe

The ageless queen is at it again! Jennifer Aniston teased her hair routine on Wednesday, November 2, while going all-natural in a bathroom video posted to Instagram.Aniston's bright blue eyes were complimented by the bathroom light as she put several drops of LolaVie in her hand before applying it to her blonde, curly tresses. After massaging the lightweight hair oil all over while wearing a black robe, the Friends alum smirked at the camera as she proudly showed off the finished product of her hair looking hydrated and beautiful.Aniston has been promoting her haircare brand, LolaVie, on her social media...
epicstream.com

Selena Gomez May Have a Hard Time Carrying Her Own Child? Justin Bieber’s Ex-girlfriend Details Her Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis After Suffering Depression, Paranoia, Manic Episode

Selena Gomez recently opened up about her bipolar disorder ahead of the release of her Apple TV+ documentary My Mind and Me. According to the former child star, it took her some time to figure out what was wrong with her. Before Selena Gomez was diagnosed with the disease, she first went through difficult periods that left her feeling depressed.
Rolling Stone

Britney Spears Reveals She Sustained Irreversible Nerve Damage to Her Body: ‘When I Dance I Don’t Feel the Pain’

Back in 2019, Britney Spears was admitted into a mental health facility. In the years since, the singer has asserted in court documents that the stay, which took place amidst her 13-year conservatorship, was against her will and the determinant of her health. Now, as she approaches the one-year anniversary of the conservatorship termination, the singer has detailed the lasting nerve damage she says she sustained during her stay at the facility – which doubles as an unexpected explanation for her bubbly Instagram dance videos.
Chris Freyler

Two Words That Destroy A Lot of Relationships

Imagine crossing a railroad track with an approaching train. You look both ways, judge the speed, and think you have plenty of time to cross the track. As you sit there second-guessing yourself, you decide to floor it and go for it!
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
258K+
Followers
24K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy