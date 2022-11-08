The Culver Community School Board members were better informed about agriculture thanks to students in the Agriculture classes. Robin Broecker teaches 6th grade Science and Middle School Agriculture and the classes are helping to launch students into the Future Farmers of America (FFA) program. She said there are currently 19 FFA members in the High School and 15 who have joined at the Middle School level. Four Middle School members placed in the top 20 in a judging contest last weekend.

CULVER, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO