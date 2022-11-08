Read full article on original website
Interim Director for MCEDC Greg Hildebrand Meets with Bourbon Town Council
BOURBON — The Bourbon Town Council met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, November 8. Greg Hildebrand met with the Bourbon Town Council as Interim President / CEO for Marshall County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) to serve in lieu of former President / CEO Laura Walls who recently submitted her resignation.
Students Present Agriculture Information to Culver Community School Board
The Culver Community School Board members were better informed about agriculture thanks to students in the Agriculture classes. Robin Broecker teaches 6th grade Science and Middle School Agriculture and the classes are helping to launch students into the Future Farmers of America (FFA) program. She said there are currently 19 FFA members in the High School and 15 who have joined at the Middle School level. Four Middle School members placed in the top 20 in a judging contest last weekend.
Leesburg Woman Arrested on Suspicion on Impaired Driving
A Leesburg woman was arrested Wednesday, November 9 following a traffic stop around 6:30 p.m. ET in the area of U.S. 30 and Pioneer Drive in Plymouth. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, the officer reportedly found the driver, Heather Egger, to be under the influence of drugs and a DUI investigation began. Egger was then transported to the hospital for a chemical test and was given jail clearance, according to the report.
