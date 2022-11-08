ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

Batavia’s McFollins is our Player of the Week

By AJ Feldman
 5 days ago

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — Batavia’s Ja’Vin McFollins had a big day for the Blue Devils to lift his team into the Class B championship game.

The senior quarterback passed for 242 yards and three touchdowns, two of which were 53 and 78-yard deep strikes.

McFollins also added a fourth touchdown on the ground, leading his Blue Devils to a 56-14 win over Livonia as Batavia tries to go back-to-back.

His efforts were also good enough to make him our Player of the Week.

