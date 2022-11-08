Batavia’s McFollins is our Player of the Week
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — Batavia’s Ja’Vin McFollins had a big day for the Blue Devils to lift his team into the Class B championship game.
The senior quarterback passed for 242 yards and three touchdowns, two of which were 53 and 78-yard deep strikes.
McFollins also added a fourth touchdown on the ground, leading his Blue Devils to a 56-14 win over Livonia as Batavia tries to go back-to-back.
His efforts were also good enough to make him our Player of the Week.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.
Comments / 0