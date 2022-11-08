On Wednesday, the Lawrence County Veterans Hall of Fame gave a posthumous honor to Tom Williams, posthumously naming him at the 2022 Lawrence County Veteran of the Year. Nominated by the community, Williams, who died last year, left a legacy to his community in all of the volunteerism he did, as well as his career in teaching, coaching and working with the Aid Fire Department and Lawrence County Veterans Commission to help his fellow service members who were in need.

