Ironton Tribune
Annual turkey dinner giveaway approaches
Harvest for the Hungry will hold the annual Thanksgiving turkey dinner distribution on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The process will be a drive-through model, which is the same as last year. To qualify, the client must reside in Lawrence County. The distribution will be conducted at the First Church of the...
Sarah Simmons: Good bye to a career serving the community
I never meant to work in newspapers. I lucked into a data entry job for a local publication when I was a teenager and things snowballed from there. After nearly two decades learning and working in every department, from catching papers off the press, designing advertisements, writing stories, managing staff, my professional life is moving on.
EDITORIAL: Life was inspiring example
On Wednesday, the Lawrence County Veterans Hall of Fame gave a posthumous honor to Tom Williams, posthumously naming him at the 2022 Lawrence County Veteran of the Year. Nominated by the community, Williams, who died last year, left a legacy to his community in all of the volunteerism he did, as well as his career in teaching, coaching and working with the Aid Fire Department and Lawrence County Veterans Commission to help his fellow service members who were in need.
Chesapeake students learn from AEP crews
Students at Chesapeake Elementary were recently treated to hands-on learning experiences by crews from American Electric Power, Columbia Gas and the Union Fire Department in collaboration with the Lawrence County Educational Service Center’s Business Advisory Council, where local businesses, companies and agencies join forces to educate students on careers found in Lawrence County.
Thomas honored as vet of the year
The fourth Lawrence County Veteran of the Year ceremony took place at Ohio University Southern on Wednesday and this year’s induction was one of remembrance for a man who devoted his life to giving to his community. Tom Elbert Williams was named as the 2022 Veteran of the Year.
Ironton rec levy passes
On Tuesday’s general election, the Ironton recreation levy that failed in the spring was back on the ballot again and this time it passed, with a mere 190 more yes votes than no votes. The tally on Tuesday night was 1,507 for it and 1,317 against it. Ironton Council...
Area baseball coaches’ annual toy drive underway
It’s getting to be that Christmas time of the year which means it’s time for the Lawrence County Baseball Coaches’ Annual Toy Drive. The Coaches’ Annual Toy Drive benefits the less fortunate children in the area. People are asked that the toys are new and unwrapped.
VETERANS DAY: Packing parachutes in the midst of WWII
SOUTH POINT — An army is more than just soldiers. There are thousands whose job it is to supply those soldiers with everything from boots to tanks. During World War II, Helen Matthews Millhouse was one of the women who worked in an industrial setting rigging parachutes. It was...
Clint Salmons
Clint Brandon Salmons, 30, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at his residence. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Six local players get top district awards
There were plenty of local players named to the prep sports writers Southeast Ohio All-District football teams. And as it turned out, there were quite a few individual awards for the local players as well. A total of 44 local players were honored in Divisions 5, 6 and 7 while...
VETERANS DAY: Harmon appointed to task force
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — The Outer Banks veteran community just gained a local voice on a national advisory group. Earlier this year, Kelli R. Harmon, a Lawrence County native, was appointed to a seat on the American Legion National Small Business Task Force in Washington, DC. “I’m really...
Two levies approved in Proctorville
PROCTORVILLE — As was the case of the renewal for the recreation in levy in Ironton on Tuesday, voters in Proctorville gave their approval of two levies in the general election. Voters renewed a police levy for 3.3 mill for five years, by 94 to 48. They also voted...
Ironton topples West to reach regional finals
PORTSMOUTH — Coach Trevon Pendleton may be the head football coach of the Ironton Fighting Tigers, but he might be able to do a little work moonlighting on the side as a weatherman. Rain fell for most of the day but was gone by the time the Division 5...
Fancher throws 2 TDs; Marshall beats Appalachian St. 28-21
HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (AP) — Cam Fancher threw two touchdown passes and Marshall beat Appalachian State 28-21 on Saturday. Fancher threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Corey Gammage to give Marshall a 28-14 lead midway through the third quarter. Chase Brice’s 14-yard TD pass to Henry Pearson to open the fourth pulled Appalachian State to 28-21.
UPDATED: Man pleads not guilty in grandfather’s murder
A man accused of murdering his grandfather pleaded not guilty to the charges on Wednesday morning. Kace Deleon Pleasant had been indicted during a special grand jury hearing in the Oct. 26 death of his grandfather, 73-year-old Harold “Tim” Pleasant, at their shared residence at 1217 S. Ninth St., Ironton.
