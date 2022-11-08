ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

GALLERY: Lafourche Parish Girls' Basketball Jamboree

The Lafourche Parish girls' basketball jamboree was Wednesday night at Thibodaux High School putting South Lafourche vs. Central Lafourche and also Thibodaux vs. Assumption in scrimmage action. The Lady Trojans and Lady Tigers won the games. See photos from both in this gallery. Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in...
THIBODAUX, LA
Terriers advance in Division II Select Playoffs due to opponent forfeiture

One local team is going to the second round of the playoffs after their opponent forfeited their spot due to playing an ineligible player throughout the season. Vandebilt Catholic will be moving to the second round of the Division II State Playoffs after their opponent, LB Landry had to pull out of the bracket for using an ineligible player.
HOUMA, LA
DUDLEY ORGERON

Dudley “Fuzz” Orgeron, 74, a native of Valentine, LA and a resident of Luling, LA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 11:00 am on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Luling, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am with burial to follow in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery, Destrehan, LA.
LULING, LA
COURTLAND KNIGHT

Courtland Wayne Knight, 72, a native of Raceland, La. and resident of Lockport, La., passed away on November 2nd, 2022. The family will hold a private memorial service in his honor. They would like to extend their appreciation to all who offer their condolences and prayers. Courtland is survived by...
LOCKPORT, LA
WILSON BOURGEOIS, JR.

Wilson Philip Bourgeois Jr., 64 a native of Grand Isle and resident of Galliano, passed away on October 26, 2022. Private services will be held. He is survived by his wife, Theresa Ledet Bourgeois; sister, Sylvia Bourgeois Cook. Thank you to the family and friends who helped along the way,...
GALLIANO, LA
Who Makes the Best Po-Boys in New Orleans?

Po-Boys are New Orleans' state sandwich. Served with beef or seafood, these sandwiches are huge and filling. Whether you want a chicken po-boy, beef po-boy, or a shrimp po-boy, you'll find them at Parran's Po-Boys Uptown. Below are some of our favorite spots to grab a Po'Boy in The Big Easy ''NOLA."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Clement to become Thibodaux's next Mayor

Kevin Clement will be the new Mayor of the City of Thibodaux. With roughly half of the vote from the City of Thibodaux counted, Clement has a huge lead over fellow Republican "Sandy" Holloway with 71% of more than 3,000 voters voting Clement to be Thibodaux's new mayor. Those numbers...
THIBODAUX, LA
Career Magnet Center to host 4th Annual Career Expo on Nov. 18 on campus

Local high school students will be able to learn invaluable knowledge about their future careers next Friday at the Career Magnet Center in Lockport. The CMC is hosting its 4th Annual Career Expo on November 18th with more than 40 vendors signed up so far to learn about potential career opportunities that are available.
LOCKPORT, LA
NOLA Chic

Hubig's Pies are back

Hubig’s pie factory in New Orleans burned down ten years ago, leaving residents craving the hand-held pie’s return. Hubig’s pies have been a New Orleans delicacy since 1921, reopened this year at a facility near New Orleans, LA, off Jefferson Highway,
DONALD ROBICHAUX

Donald G. Robichaux, 96, a native of Raceland and resident of St. Charles Community, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Visitation will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, on Thursday, November 10th from 9 am until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 am with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
RACELAND, LA
Magic 1470AM

Sean Ardoin, Cupid & LSU Band Team Up For New Song “LSU Chant Song” [VIDEO]

Multiple Grammy award nominee Sean Ardoin along with Cupid and the Golden Band From Tigerland have teamed up for a new LSU song. It's called the LSU Chant Song. Sean Ardoin from right here in Southwest Louisiana is known for his creativity and great music. That is why he has been nominated for multiple Grammy awards. He has teamed up with Cupid who is best known for his huge smash hit The Cupid Shuffle.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL-TV

Hubig’s Pies comeback struggles on 1st full day

NEW ORLEANS — After more than ten years, the first-day Hubig's Pies were supposed to be back on store shelves, didn't quite go as planned. A problem at the plant delayed shipments across the New Orleans area. Monday, a sign on the door at Zuppardo's Family Marker in Metairie let customers know there were no Hubig's for sale. The sign stopped Bob Schultz in his tracks.
METAIRIE, LA

