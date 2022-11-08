Read full article on original website
GALLERY: Lafourche Parish Girls' Basketball Jamboree
The Lafourche Parish girls' basketball jamboree was Wednesday night at Thibodaux High School putting South Lafourche vs. Central Lafourche and also Thibodaux vs. Assumption in scrimmage action. The Lady Trojans and Lady Tigers won the games. See photos from both in this gallery. Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in...
Terriers advance in Division II Select Playoffs due to opponent forfeiture
One local team is going to the second round of the playoffs after their opponent forfeited their spot due to playing an ineligible player throughout the season. Vandebilt Catholic will be moving to the second round of the Division II State Playoffs after their opponent, LB Landry had to pull out of the bracket for using an ineligible player.
Fans Recognize Symbolism as To Where LSU Players Took a Knee on Field
Just as LSU players were about to take the field Saturday night in "Tiger Stadium," a number of players rushed to the front corner of the south endzone for a very special moment.
Brian Kelly: ‘Biggest win of my career will be…’
It was probably the first time Brian Kelly had been asked the questions since he took over as LSU head coach.
LSU Fans Aren’t Going To Like The Game Time Against Arkansas This Saturday
LSU fans are still reeling from their big overtime win against Alabama last Saturday night in Baton Rouge. With the win, LSU vaulted to the top of the SEC West standings and now sits in the first-place spot. That is because they have beaten Ole Miss and Alabama to take...
DUDLEY ORGERON
Dudley “Fuzz” Orgeron, 74, a native of Valentine, LA and a resident of Luling, LA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 11:00 am on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Luling, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am with burial to follow in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery, Destrehan, LA.
The New Headmaster of Holy Cross High School
"I've found for me that was a good connection after a career in the military."
COURTLAND KNIGHT
Courtland Wayne Knight, 72, a native of Raceland, La. and resident of Lockport, La., passed away on November 2nd, 2022. The family will hold a private memorial service in his honor. They would like to extend their appreciation to all who offer their condolences and prayers. Courtland is survived by...
Luxury homes for $1 million and up: New in River Ridge, French provincial in Mandeville
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
WILSON BOURGEOIS, JR.
Wilson Philip Bourgeois Jr., 64 a native of Grand Isle and resident of Galliano, passed away on October 26, 2022. Private services will be held. He is survived by his wife, Theresa Ledet Bourgeois; sister, Sylvia Bourgeois Cook. Thank you to the family and friends who helped along the way,...
Who Makes the Best Po-Boys in New Orleans?
Po-Boys are New Orleans' state sandwich. Served with beef or seafood, these sandwiches are huge and filling. Whether you want a chicken po-boy, beef po-boy, or a shrimp po-boy, you'll find them at Parran's Po-Boys Uptown. Below are some of our favorite spots to grab a Po'Boy in The Big Easy ''NOLA."
Clement to become Thibodaux's next Mayor
Kevin Clement will be the new Mayor of the City of Thibodaux. With roughly half of the vote from the City of Thibodaux counted, Clement has a huge lead over fellow Republican "Sandy" Holloway with 71% of more than 3,000 voters voting Clement to be Thibodaux's new mayor. Those numbers...
Black Women-Owned Restaurants that continue to add flavor to New Orleans cuisine
I would like to pay homage to the entrepreneurial spirit of the enslaved Black female cooks who paved the way for the Black women culinary entrepreneurs in New Orleans of today. Freed and Enslaved Black Women coveted the traditions and cultures of the Motherlands, ultimately contributing to what we know now as New Orleans Creole and Southern Soul Food.
Career Magnet Center to host 4th Annual Career Expo on Nov. 18 on campus
Local high school students will be able to learn invaluable knowledge about their future careers next Friday at the Career Magnet Center in Lockport. The CMC is hosting its 4th Annual Career Expo on November 18th with more than 40 vendors signed up so far to learn about potential career opportunities that are available.
Hubig's Pies are back
Hubig’s pie factory in New Orleans burned down ten years ago, leaving residents craving the hand-held pie’s return. Hubig’s pies have been a New Orleans delicacy since 1921, reopened this year at a facility near New Orleans, LA, off Jefferson Highway,
DONALD ROBICHAUX
Donald G. Robichaux, 96, a native of Raceland and resident of St. Charles Community, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Visitation will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, on Thursday, November 10th from 9 am until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 am with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Sean Ardoin, Cupid & LSU Band Team Up For New Song “LSU Chant Song” [VIDEO]
Multiple Grammy award nominee Sean Ardoin along with Cupid and the Golden Band From Tigerland have teamed up for a new LSU song. It's called the LSU Chant Song. Sean Ardoin from right here in Southwest Louisiana is known for his creativity and great music. That is why he has been nominated for multiple Grammy awards. He has teamed up with Cupid who is best known for his huge smash hit The Cupid Shuffle.
Hubig’s Pies comeback struggles on 1st full day
NEW ORLEANS — After more than ten years, the first-day Hubig's Pies were supposed to be back on store shelves, didn't quite go as planned. A problem at the plant delayed shipments across the New Orleans area. Monday, a sign on the door at Zuppardo's Family Marker in Metairie let customers know there were no Hubig's for sale. The sign stopped Bob Schultz in his tracks.
Donna Glapion wins race for clerk of 1st City Court in New Orleans
A challenger in the New Orleans’ court system overtook an incumbent Tuesday night to win the race for Clerk of 1st City Court in New Orleans. With all precincts reporting, Donna Glapion won the race with 60% of the vote to Austin Badon's 40%. Glapion will take office on Jan. 1.
