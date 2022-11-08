Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Tyrus Wins NWA World Heavyweight Championship At NWA Hard Times 3
Tonight’s NWA Hard Times 3 event saw the victory in the headliner match end in Tyrus’ hands. With Trevor Murdoch defending his title against both Tyrus and Matt Cardona, the evening ended with Tyrus winning his first World Championship. The wrestler has previously performed as Brodus Clay for WWE and under his current name for Impact Wrestling.
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Smackdown: History On The Line
WWE will present a new, live episode of WWE Smackdown tonight with an Undisputed WWE tag team title match in the main event. If The Usos, the current champions, defeat the New Day, then they will get the record for the longest reign in history. The New Day currently hold the record of 483 days. The lineup includes:
411mania.com
Sheamus Returns On WWE SmackDown, Brawls With The Bloodline
Sheamus is back on WWE TV, returning on this week’s Smackdown and joining his teammates in brawling with The Bloodline. Tonight’s show ended with The Bloodline in the ring celebrating The Usos’ pending status as the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions of all-time. As the group was in the ring, Ridge Holland and Butch came out to interrupt and they were joined by Sheamus who made his first appearance since the Bloodline put him “out of action” on October 21st.
411mania.com
WWE Announces Undertaker 1deadMan Show For Royal Rumble Weekend
WWE has announced a brand new Undertaker 1deadMan Show for Royal Rumble weekend in San Antonio, Texas, on January 27. The announcement reads:. The Undertaker is coming to San Antonio. Mark Calaway, known to most WWE fans as The Undertaker, is set to put on his “UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW,”...
411mania.com
Rhea Ripley Reacts To Mia Yim’s Return
In a recent appearance for the Ringsiders podcast, Rhea Ripley talked about Mia Yim’s return to WWE (via Fightful). She also shared her perspective on how Yim’s return will affect current storylines and anticipating the chance to face her in future matches. You can find a few highlights from Ripley below:
411mania.com
Major League Wrestling Announces Premiere of MLW Insider
Major League Wrestling announced that this Tuesday will see the premiere of their new weekly series MLW Insider with Alicia Atout. The series will be available on Pro Wrestling TV and MLW’s YouTube channel. “We’re excited to kick off a monster new season and give fans more MLW each and every week,. Alicia is the best interviewer in the game. From diving deep into hot topics as well as giving the real deal on scoops, you’ve got to watch MLW Insider,” stated MLW CEO Court Bauer. Atout is known for her previous work on YouTube as well as interviewing numerous figures in both the music and wrestling industries before being attached to this series.
411mania.com
Valerie Loureda Debuts Tonight With NXT Live
Fans saw Valerie Loureda make her pro wrestling debut tonight at NXT Live in Orlando. The wrestler joined Bronco Nima and Xyon Quinn to face off against Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, & Thea Hail. She also posted to mark the occasion on her Twitter, stating:. I did it. My WWE...
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Taping For Tribute to the Troops Tonight
WWE is reportedly taping for their 2022 Tribute to the Troops show tonight. PWInsider reports that WWE will be taping material for the 2022 special tonight in Indianapolis once Smackdown is done. Last year’s Tribute to the Troops special was taped in Ontario, California.
411mania.com
Spoilers For WWE Tribute to the Troops 2022
WWE taped matches for Tribute to the Troops 2022 after tonight’s Smackdown, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the taping below, per PWInsider:. * Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Tamina & Emma. * Braun Strowman def. LA Knight.
411mania.com
Scarlett Comments After Women Thrown Out of WWE Show For Throwing Drink At Her
Scarlett had a bit of an altercation from an unruly fan at last night’s WWE house show, which led to the fan being ejected from the venue. As noted, the incident took place at the live event in Peoria, Illinois and saw the fan get ejected after she threw a drink at Scarlett, who was ringside for the match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre. PWInsider has new details regarding exactly what went down.
411mania.com
STARDOM Goddess of Stardom Tag League Day 6 Results: Mafia Bella In Action, More
STARDOM held Day 6 of their Goddess of Stardom Tag League on Sunday, and the results are online. You can check out the results from the show and the standings for the Tag League below, per STARDOM::
411mania.com
WWE Files For New Trademark For ‘Michin’
PWInsider reports that WWE has filed to trademark the term ‘Michin’, although it’s unknown how it will be used. The trademark is for: “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.“
411mania.com
Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced a match and segment for next week’s episode of Raw. On tonight’s Smackdown, the following were advertised for Monday’s show. The episode airs live on USA Network:. * Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor. * Miz addresses Johnny Gargano’s expose on Miz TV.
411mania.com
NWA Hard Times 3 Full Results 11.12.2022: Tyrus Wins NWA Title
The NWA Hard Times 3 event was hosted by the National Wrestling Alliance tonight in Chalmette, LA. You can find the complete results (via Fightful) and some highlights below. *#1 Contender’s Match For The NWA Television Championship: Mims defeated Anthony Andrews. *Wildkat Sports Tag Team Championships: Slime SZN (Bu...
411mania.com
Paul Heyman Explains What He Likes About WWE’s New Creative Direction
Paul Heyman appeared recently on WWE’s After The Bell and discussed what he approves of in the company’s recent creative choices (via Wrestling Inc). As a former writer and executive, Heyman shared his thoughts on the on-screen character dynamics that contribute to interesting performances, citing his current affiliation with The Bloodline as evidence. You can read a quick highlight from Heyman and listen to the full episode below.
411mania.com
Note On Why Bandido Chose AEW Over WWE
As previously reported, Bandido is believed to have signed a deal with AEW, after also considering an offer from WWE before he did so. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that it is a full-time deal for three years, with a maximum number of dates on it. While the number is unknown, it’s more matches than most AEW wrestlers work in a year.
411mania.com
Updated AEW Full Gear Card
AEW has an updated lineup for Full Gear following tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can check out the card below for the PPV, which takes place on November 19th in Newark, New Jersey:. * AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. MJF. * AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament...
411mania.com
Spoilers On List Of Participants In Smackdown World Cup Tournament
As previously reported, WWE announced that the Smackdown World Cup will begin on this week’s episode, and the winner gets a shot at Intercontinental champion GUNTHER. The first match happens on this week’s episode, with Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Santos Escobar. PWInsider reports that the full list includes:. *...
411mania.com
The Usos Retain Tag Team Titles Against The New Day On WWE Smackdown
The Usos are set to make the history books after they retained their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Friday’s show saw Jimmy and Jey defeat Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston to retain their titles. As a result, barring any last-minute swerves they will break the New Day’s record as the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions in history.
411mania.com
The Elite Reportedly Part Of New AEW Reality Show For Warner Bros. Discovery
As previously reported, AEW began shooting a new reality series last week, part of their ongoing partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, better known as The Elite, are part of the show. That’s why they’ve been backstage even though they haven’t appeared on TV yet.
