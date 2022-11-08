ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

One woman shot to death in Conroe, police issue warrant for estranged boyfriend

CONROE, Texas - One woman is dead north of Houston after being shot multiple times and police are looking for the suspect. The Conroe Police Department responded to a weapons disturbance in the 1300 block of FM 3083 in Conroe on Saturday around 3:17 p.m. Officers say when they arrived they found 22-year-old Yuliana Quintana with multiple gunshot wounds.
CONROE, TX
FOUND: Investigators located missing elderly man, last seen in Spring Cypress

SPRING, Texas - UPDATE: The Harris County Sheriff's Office reported they found previously missing Syed Raza in the Hwy 59 and Aldine Bender area. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Authorities ask for help locating a missing elderly man last seen in Spring Cypress. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said Mr. Raza, who...
SPRING, TX
6 cats found dead, poisoned in west Houston townhome community

HOUSTON - In one west Houston townhome community, at least six cats have been found poisoned in the last few weeks and no one has been found responsible so far. The nightmare for Lynda Plant started on Oct. 24 at the Walkers Mark townhome community where she lives. She regularly feeds the area’s feral cats and on that day, some were found dead by poison.
HOUSTON, TX
Family friends of mother charged in July drowning of 3-year-old in Webster speak out

WEBSTER, Texas – Those who loved little Mars say they will remember him as an amazing 3-year-old kid who had dreams of being a superhero. “Mars was your typical 3-year-old little boy. He loved superheroes, spiderman anywhere he went he had on a cape or a mask,” those who knew him stated, “Mars never met a stranger. If you knew Mars, you loved Mars.”
WEBSTER, TX
HPD: Older women targeted at Bunker Hill shopping center

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department said this week that women, especially older women, appeared to be targeted for burglary and robbery after being followed home. The crimes, although how many is not clear, originated at the large shopping center at Bunker Hill and the Katy Freeway. The popular...
HOUSTON, TX
Second Ward apartment catches fire, investigation into cause underway

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a fire at an apartment in Second Ward overnight Sunday. It happened around 4 a.m. in the 100 block of Everton St. near Buffalo Bayou. Responding firefighters came across a two-story apartment with heavy flames showing. Crews immediately went into...
HOUSTON, TX

