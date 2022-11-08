Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
One woman shot to death in Conroe, police issue warrant for estranged boyfriend
CONROE, Texas - One woman is dead north of Houston after being shot multiple times and police are looking for the suspect. The Conroe Police Department responded to a weapons disturbance in the 1300 block of FM 3083 in Conroe on Saturday around 3:17 p.m. Officers say when they arrived they found 22-year-old Yuliana Quintana with multiple gunshot wounds.
2 killed, 2 injured after Maserati gets sideswiped by Jeep during hit-and-run, Houston police say
Police said everyone inside the Jeep fled, although the exact number of occupants is unknown. The vehicle had paper plates.
Texas teacher accused of dragging 5-year-old across concrete
HOUSTON — A Houston teacher has been charged with injury to a child after police said she dragged a 5-year-old across concrete. An employee with Houston Independent School District first reported the incident after watching the assault on video on Nov. 3. Around 10:44 a.m. a surveillance camera at...
fox26houston.com
Takeoff honored at memorial service in Atlanta, Houston police still search for shooting suspect
HOUSTON - One of Atlanta's favorite young sons was honored on Friday. A memorial service was held for Kirshnick Ball, better known as rapper Takeoff of Migos, at a capacity-filled State Farm Arena. While cell phones were not allowed inside, TMZ reports Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey, and Yolanda Adams were...
fox26houston.com
Hernandez Govan indicted for Young Dolph's murder, father of rapper Lotta Cash Desto killed in Houston
Memphis, Tenn. - A third man was indicted and arrested in the murder of Memphis rapper, Young Dolph. According to a report by FOX13Memphis, Hernandez Govan, 43, has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy...
fox26houston.com
FOUND: Investigators located missing elderly man, last seen in Spring Cypress
SPRING, Texas - UPDATE: The Harris County Sheriff's Office reported they found previously missing Syed Raza in the Hwy 59 and Aldine Bender area. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Authorities ask for help locating a missing elderly man last seen in Spring Cypress. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said Mr. Raza, who...
fox26houston.com
6 cats found dead, poisoned in west Houston townhome community
HOUSTON - In one west Houston townhome community, at least six cats have been found poisoned in the last few weeks and no one has been found responsible so far. The nightmare for Lynda Plant started on Oct. 24 at the Walkers Mark townhome community where she lives. She regularly feeds the area’s feral cats and on that day, some were found dead by poison.
Click2Houston.com
Man’s body found with gunshot wounds in SW Harris County, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY – The body of a man has been found with gunshot wounds in southwest Harris County, officials report. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found in the 14800 block of Lindita Drive near Highway 6. Authorities say the man appeared to be...
fox26houston.com
Passenger shoots driver of the truck he's in while trying to shoot at another driver
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A road rage incident near northwest Houston led to a shooting where one man was injured. Harris County Sherriff Ed Gonzalaz reported that a road rage incident involving two vehicles started near the Tollway Service Road at Clay Road and ended at the 5000 block of Kleinbrook.
fox26houston.com
Possible act of arson in Atascocita led to explosion, officials investigating
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating an explosion at a building northwest of Houston. HCFMO tweeted they were assisting with a commerce fire that led to an explosion in the 18300 block of West Lake Houston Parkway. Officials say no one was injured in the fire.
fox26houston.com
59-year-old north Houston woman attacked, jugged after being followed home
HOUSTON - A 59-year-old woman in northeast Houston is now trying to heal after she was followed home, attacked, and dragged while she had her purse violently stolen. Her son spoke with FOX 26 anonymously. "She’s doing better right now, the big thing is she’s dealing with a lot of...
Click2Houston.com
Family friends of mother charged in July drowning of 3-year-old in Webster speak out
WEBSTER, Texas – Those who loved little Mars say they will remember him as an amazing 3-year-old kid who had dreams of being a superhero. “Mars was your typical 3-year-old little boy. He loved superheroes, spiderman anywhere he went he had on a cape or a mask,” those who knew him stated, “Mars never met a stranger. If you knew Mars, you loved Mars.”
coveringkaty.com
Sheriff's Office turns to public for help in deadly Katy area home invasion
WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Harris County Sheriff's Office has not yet identified the man who was gunned down while invading a home in the 3200 block of Windmoor Drive in the Katy area near North Fry and Morton Road late Thursday night. A Sheriff's Office...
Cleveland man arrested on capital murder and tampering with evidence charges after body was found
The body was located late last month, according to deputies.
Click2Houston.com
HPD: Older women targeted at Bunker Hill shopping center
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department said this week that women, especially older women, appeared to be targeted for burglary and robbery after being followed home. The crimes, although how many is not clear, originated at the large shopping center at Bunker Hill and the Katy Freeway. The popular...
cw39.com
ICYMI: Woman fight off robber, constable charged with indecency with child
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A woman hospitalized after a brutal attack in her own driveway, and every second of it was caught on camera. Her initial reaction was to try to fight the perpetrator and try...
Click2Houston.com
Home invasion suspect pretending to be HPD officer fatally shot in Katy; second suspect on the run: HCSO
KATY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a home invasion that left one suspect dead and another injured in Katy Thursday, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. HCSO responded to a report of a home invasion in progress in the 3200 block of Windmoor around 11:21...
HCSO: Passenger accidentally shoots driver in same vehicle during suspected road rage case
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man accidentally shot the driver of the truck he was riding in while trying to shoot at another vehicle in a presumed road rage incident on Friday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez said the incident started near Beltway 8 and Clay...
fox26houston.com
Second Ward apartment catches fire, investigation into cause underway
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a fire at an apartment in Second Ward overnight Sunday. It happened around 4 a.m. in the 100 block of Everton St. near Buffalo Bayou. Responding firefighters came across a two-story apartment with heavy flames showing. Crews immediately went into...
Click2Houston.com
64-year-old killed after 4-car, chain-reaction crash in Brazoria Co., DPS says
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – A 64-year-old man has been pronounced dead following a chain-reaction crash in Brazoria County on Saturday. According to the Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred on SH 332 near Lake Jackson. Authorities say the collision involved four cars and took place at a stop...
