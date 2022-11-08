ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NIU Huskies drop season opener to Illinois Springfield

By Scott Leber
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) – Missing four players due to various injuries and illnesses, the Northern Illinois University men’s basketball team fell, 83-77, to Illinois Springfield in the season opener on Monday night at the NIU Convocation Center.

NIU sophomore guard David Coit led all scorers with 31 points, Keshawn Williams added 23 points, including 8-of-10 from the free-throw line.

UIS shot 60 percent (15-of-25) from the field in the second half, including 50 percent (7-of-14) from three-point range, outscoring the Huskies, 46-39, after halftime.

“Disappointing performance from start-to-finish,” said NIU head coach Rashon Burno. “We didn’t do a good job of having these guys ready to play and they came in with nothing to lose and they shot extremely well. Anytime you want to spring an upset, you have to do a tremendous job making threes, and they made 11-of-27 for 40 percent. They did a good job on the backboard (outrebounding NIU 43-30). We have a lot to correct, but we didn’t give ourselves an opportunity to win this game from the start.”

NIU will return to action on Friday night, Nov. 11, when it travels to Northwestern.

