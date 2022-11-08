Read full article on original website
1 Fleetwood Mac Song Just Made it Back on the Charts After Almost 35 Years
Fleetwood Mac remains an impressive band. Their signature album, Rumours, achieved a rare feat that adds to its legacy. The band has had several lineup changes over the years, but they continued producing hits. Need further proof? One Fleetwood Mac song just re-entered the charts 35 years later, and it’s not a cut from Rumours. …
The Beatles, The Monkees, and The Rolling Stones All Released Psychedelic Albums in 1 Year and 1 Wasn’t as Successful
The Beatles, The Monkees, and The Rolling Stones all released psychedelic albums in 1967. Keith Richards discussed The Beatles' and The Rolling Stones' psychedelic albums in an interview.
Why November 8th Matters In Rock History
Find out how Metallica changed in 1986 and why police put out an arrest warrant for Bono in 1987.
Iggy Pop announces new album Every Loser
The Godfather of Punk has shared details of his 19th solo album, Every Loser
9 Songs You Didn’t Know Mick Jagger Wrote for Other Artists
Born in the summer of 1943, Mick Jagger turned himself into one of the biggest rock stars of all time. Combining a bone-rattling voice, earth-swaying hips, and a mouth that harkens to the gods from Mount Olympus, Jagger has penned some of the most indelible hits ever, from “Beast of Burden” to “Get Off of My Cloud.”
‘Abbey Road’ Was the Only Original Beatles Album Cover to Lack 2 Notable Features
‘Abbey Road’ is an iconic Beatles album cover and it is unique because it lacks two features seen on other covers for the band’s albums
System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus and Evanescence are confirmed for Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival
Full line-up revealed for 2023’s blockbusting Sick New World festival, with Turnstile, Papa Roach, Spiritbox and the Sisters Of Mercy all appearing
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen is using more of his dad’s guitars on the new Mammoth WVH album – including a modded Gibson SG from Dirty Movies
The SG Junior has had its lower horn sawn off, and is joined by an ultra-rare Veillette Citron Shark baritone, which Eddie Van Halen used during the recording of 1984. Earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen announced work had begun on his sophomore Mammoth WVH studio album – an announcement that has since been followed by numerous updates confirming the completion of drums, the recording of the bass guitars and, last week, the start of electric guitar tracking.
AC/DC’s Brian Johnson releases new memoir; says he’d “love to” record and tour again with band
Brian Johnson’s new memoir The Lives of Brian was released Tuesday. In a new Rolling Stone interview, the AC/DC frontman chats about the book while also revealing his feelings about recording and touring with the band again. Regarding the possibility of making a new AC/DC album and hitting the...
Elvis Costello Said 1 Beatles Song Represents Everything Great About Paul McCartney
Elvis Costello said one of The Beatles' songs represents everything great about Paul McCartney and he saw Paul perform it live.
Top 20 Selling Albums of All Time
See if your favorites are among the biggest moneymakers in music history
Rock’s 20 Biggest Comeback Albums
Becoming a successful artist is difficult. Remaining on top forever is downright impossible. Careers naturally ebb and flow, as acts do everything possible to make the highs last as long as possible. The most common evolution sees a star's popularity slowly decline, eventually landing somewhere between the “legacy act” to “whatever happened to” range. There are, however, those artists who have enjoyed success, then gone through creative and/or commercial valleys, only to return once more to the top.
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath. Ozzy Osbourne. Tony Iommi. Bill Ward. Geezer Butler. These names are historic. And they are heavy. Just like the music the aforementioned entities create. But what’s in a name? By any other, the band would sound as powerful, right? Right?!. Maybe. Maybe not, in this case. Let’s...
A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
Every Ozzy Osbourne solo album ranked from worst to best
A guide to the recorded work of Ozzy Osbourne: Black Sabbath frontman, rock icon, reality TV star, national treasure
Another win for the culture! Bad Bunny is Apple Music’s Artist of the Year for 2022
Bad Bunny continues making Latinos proud! The Puerto Rican star and global recording artist has become Apple Music’s Artist of the Year. The streamer awarded the reggaeton sensation as an acknowledgment of his artistic excellence and influence on culture in 2022. According to Apple Music, although many...
A Madonna Song Made ‘Meghan Trainor ‘Fall In Love With Music’
Meghan Trainor has never shied away from talking about her inspirations. She cites one Madonna hit as the song that made her fall in love with music.
iheart.com
Music: Slipknot Announces A New Direction.
Heavy metal group Slipknot is changing course 27 years after the band’s formation. Following their newest album, “The End, So Far,” Slipknot co-founder Shawn “Clown” Crahan has revealed the album is the band’s final release with long-time label Roadrunner Records. Clown added that Slipknot would be fully independent moving forward.
