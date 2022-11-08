Read full article on original website
Charlie McAvoy excited to return, contribute to Bruins torrid start
BOSTON — Through the Bruins’ first 13 games, Charlie McAvoy couldn’t play, but the Bruins defenseman was anything but inactive. He yelled, gestured and watched animatedly from the ninth floor at home games and on TV when the team was on the road. At the Garden, he’d wait in the locker room to congratulate his teammates. He loved what he saw and wanted to be part of it as he waited for his surgically repaired shoulder to heal.
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum after 43 points against Pistons: ‘The game has slowed down’
Jayson Tatum continues to look like an MVP candidate, and the scoring outbursts have continued as if they should be expected. That was again the case as Tatum poured in a season-high 43 points as the Celtics beat the Pistons 117-108 on Saturday in Detroit. Tatum took over in the...
Celtics injury report: Jaylen Brown good to play, Malcolm Brogdon out against Thunder
The Celtics should have Jaylen Brown available when they take on the Thunder at 7:30 p.m. Monday at TD Garden. Brown wasn’t listed on the injury report ahead of the game; neither was Al Horford so the big man should also be good to go. Malcolm Brogdon continues to...
Four takeaways as Celtics beat Pistons 117-108 as Jayson Tatum erupts for 43 points
The Celtics have won six straight games in a row after rallying past the Detroit Pistons 117-108 thanks to an MVP-like performance from Jayson Tatum. Tatum erupted for a season-high 43 points and 10 rebounds on the second night of a back-to-back, putting a shorthanded Boston squad on his back as the team played without three regulars including Al Horford and Jaylen Brown. Marcus Smart added a double-double (18 points, 10 assists) in the victory while Grant Williams chipped in with one of his best offensive outings of the year (19 points, 9 rebounds).
Why Celtics’ Marcus Smart was ‘mad’ over play that could make ‘Shaqtin’ A Fool’
The Celtics got a great performance from Jayson Tatum and won their sixth straight game as they beat the Pistons. Boston was shorthanded, missing three key players, but it still won its sixth straight game. There was one gaffe from the Celtics, though, when Marcus Smart botched an alley-oop attempt...
Patrice Bergeron’s 2 goals lead Bruins to comeback win over Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Patrice Bergeron scored two goals and Brad Marchand had two assists, leading the Boston Bruins to a 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night. Jakub Zboril scored his first NHL goal for Boston, and Keith Kinkaid made 30 saves. The Bruins won for the 10th time in 11 games.
Kemba Walker talks advice he gave Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown
Kemba Walker is still looking for a new NBA home after he was bought out by the Pistons. That’s life for the former All-Star as he looks to latch onto a team later in the season, when teams will need guard and bench depth. Walker has bounced around the...
Jaylen Brown takes issue with ‘alarming’ Kyrie Irving remarks from Joe Tsai
Kyrie Irving’s suspension from the Brooklyn Nets for refusing to make a timely apology for promoting an anti-semitic film on social media is set to last beyond the minimum five games the team imposed two weeks ago. “He still has work to do,” Nets owner Joe Tsai told the...
Celtics vs. Pistons: Free live stream, TV, how to watch NBA basketball (Nov. 12)
The Celtics will rematch against the Pistons for the second time in three games. The C’s got the better of the Pistons in the first game as they won 128-112 on Wednesday at TD Garden. This time, the C’s will match up against the Pistons in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena. But the Celtics will still be heavy favorites as they’re on a five-game winning streak and 9-3. The Pistons are on a two-game losing streak and come into the game at 3-10.
Celtics’ Marcus Smart thrilled to see Isaiah Thomas come to charity event
While Marcus Smart was busy hosting his annual bowling bash for his foundation, the YounGameChanger, he got a surprise guest. In what became a viral video, Smart was overjoyed to see his former Celtics teammate Isaiah Thomas make an unexpected appearance at his event. Smart and Thomas hugged then chatted...
Jaylen Brown injury: Celtics star sits, but ‘hopefully he’ll be ready Monday’
The Celtics were without three key players as Al Horford, Malcolm Brogdon and Jaylen Brown were all unavailable in Saturday’s win over the Pistons. Horford and Brogdon were somewhat expected. Horford hasn’t played in the second game of a back-to-back all season. Brogdon missed Friday’s win over Denver because of right hamstring tightness, though he’s considered to be day-to-day.
DraftKings promo code: $200 win bonus for UFC 281, NFL Week 10
