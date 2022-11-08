The Celtics will rematch against the Pistons for the second time in three games. The C’s got the better of the Pistons in the first game as they won 128-112 on Wednesday at TD Garden. This time, the C’s will match up against the Pistons in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena. But the Celtics will still be heavy favorites as they’re on a five-game winning streak and 9-3. The Pistons are on a two-game losing streak and come into the game at 3-10.

