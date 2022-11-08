ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

In PGH, John Fetterman rallies the base in U.S. Senate race’s closing hours

By Ethan Dodd
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z3wG6_0j2XOlYF00
In Pittsburgh, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman thanks supporters during an Election Day Eve rally on Monday, 11/7/22 (Capital-Star photo by Ethan Dodd).

PITTSBURGH – On Election Day Eve, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman returned home to western Pennsylvania, rallying the base, and reminding them of the “stark choice” they will face at the polls on Tuesday.

“Almost two years ago today, John launched his campaign from our home in Braddock,” Fetterman’s wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman said on Monday night, marking this as “Day 637 of a 638 day campaign.”

Fetterman was joined by Democratic 17th Congressional District candidate Chris Deluzio, who harkened back to the Steel City’s roots in organized labor, and the role that union workers have played in shaping the region’s politics.

“This is a union town,” Deluzio said. “Let’s talk about western Pennsylvania values, the ones I learned that I know John knows: hard work, service, solidarity.”

Fetterman faces Republican nominee Mehmet Oz, the Trump-endorsed celebrity physician, while Deluzio will square off against businessman Jeremy Shaffer. The Senate contest could determine the balance of power in the upper chamber in 2023.

Speaking to a crowd of about 300 people in a union hall, Deluzio drew contrasts between the Democrats and their opponents.

“The guys we’re running against, they’re not going to work for us. These guys don’t care about us,” he said, calling Shaffer “a corporate executive who’s made millions coddling China, Saudi Arabia” and Oz a “snake oil salesman.”

“That’s a strong statement that I wouldn’t feel comfortable saying,” Joel Nagorski, the senior council representative for the Pittsburgh area of the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, told the Capital-Star, referring to a derogatory term Deluzio used to describe the Republican candidates.

“We’re about the middle class making a fair wage, and protecting our way of living,” he said, adding, “We’re pro-infrastructure, pro-building and construction.”

In July, the Council endorsed Fetterman, who supports the PRO Act to strengthen unions and weaken so-called “right to work” laws, though Nagorski noted, “It’s fair to say that a piece of our membership will not support some of the candidates we support.”

“It’s very relatable to see a man in a hoodie in politics for a working-class person than it is to see a man in the suit,” said commercial carpenter and council representative Jesse DeMino, who met Fetterman, then the borough’s mayor, when DeMino was roofing in Braddock.

“He appreciated what we were doing … and actually made sure that we always had water,” he said.

“Maybe he wasn’t a union worker. Maybe he didn’t work from the factory,” Sam McPherson, a commercial floor-layer and third-generation union worker, said. “He knows what the union way of life is, because he was here in the Mon Valley, where I grew up.”

Fetterman took the stage in his traditional hoodie, thanking the crowd for their support over the past two years.

“There is a stark choice about tomorrow,” he said. Fetterman contrasted his “career of serving” with Oz “who’s spent $27 million of his own money to buy this city.”

Reminding the crowd of his stroke, which still causes the Democratic nominee auditory processing issues after five months of recovery, Fetterman said, “I did got knocked down, but I did get back up.”

“That is the essence of this campaign,” he said.

“The city has been beaten down, just like he said in his speech, time after time. The steel workers then nothing else,” McPherson said. “Here we are still with the United Brotherhood of Carpenters Eastern United States. It’s about the union way of life.”

Comments / 4

Related
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Shapiro claims victory in Pa. governor’s race; Mastriano says he’ll ‘respect’ what voters say

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro claimed victory around 11 p.m. on Election Day as he maintained an 11-point lead over Republican Doug Mastriano, according to unofficial tallies. Mastriano, however, told supporters at his election night event in Cumberland County, that he and lieutenant governor nominee Carrie DelRosso would “stand in faith until every vote was […] The post Shapiro claims victory in Pa. governor’s race; Mastriano says he’ll ‘respect’ what voters say appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

With election victories stacking up, Democrats expect to take control in Pa. House

With more than two dozen state House races undecided Wednesday afternoon, Democrats predicted they would take control of the General Assembly’s lower chamber. Democratic House leaders said their confidence in the prediction was bolstered by victories in unexpected districts, the Democratic trend of mail-in ballots that were still being counted, and the competitive districts created […] The post With election victories stacking up, Democrats expect to take control in Pa. House appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

Dressed for success? Dr. Oz and wife Lisa cast their midterm votes in Pennsylvania while Dem rival John Fetterman doesn't take questions in gym shorts alongside wife Gisele - as legal battle explodes over ballots and voters scramble to fix mistakes

Both Pennsylvania Senate candidates Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz were up early on Election Day to cast their ballots in one of the most closely watched races this midterm cycle. Fetterman, wearing his trademark gym shorts and a blue puffer jacket, pulled up in a pick-up truck...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

PA Senate candidate John Fetterman won his first election by one vote – can he pull off another close-call victory?

John Fetterman, 53, the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania and currently a candidate seeking the state’s open Senate seat, began his political journey by winning a mayoral election in his hometown of Braddock by a single vote.Since then, Mr Fetterman has attracted national attention as an unorthodox, unapologetic progressive politician. In 2009, The Guardian dubbed him "America’s Coolest Mayor."The Pennsylvanian ran for the state’s Senate seat in 2016, but never made it past the Democratic primaries, in which he finished in third place. That loss did not deter his political aspirations, however, as two years later he campaigned to replace...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

John Fetterman releases medical report after Dr Oz under fire for suggesting Fetterman’s wife would act as senator

John Fetterman continues to recover well from his stroke, has no restrictions on his ability to work and can fulfill the duties of public office, according to the results of his latest medical examination.The Democratic candidate for the open Pennsylvania Senate seat was examined by his primary care physician on Friday and a report was released by the campaign late on Tuesday to The Philadelphia Inquirer.Mr Fetterman’s health is reported as normal and he has made great progress with communication since his stroke in May, though still exhibits symptoms of problem processing audio that can be accommodated with the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Wolf signs law to suspend vehicle registrations of Pennsylvania Turnpike toll scofflaws

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A measure to help the Pennsylvania Turnpike recover more unpaid tolls was signed into law Thursday, legislation that could trigger the suspension of thousands of vehicle registrations early next year. Gov. Tom Wolf gave final approval to legislation aimed at getting owners or operators of some 25,000 vehicles to pay their overdue bills for turnpike travel. After the law takes effect in two months, the process will start with the Turnpike Commission notifying registrants they are seeking to have their registrations suspended. At least a month later, the toll agency can ask the Transportation Department to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Oz calls Fetterman to concede critical Pennsylvania Senate race without issuing public statement

Dr Mehmet Oz has called his Democratic opponent John Fetterman to concede defeat in Pennsylvania’s all-important Senate race, according to Mr Fetterman’s campaign.The Republican nominee reportedly called his rival at 9:30 ET this morning without having issued a public statement on the outcome of the race. With more than 94 per cent of the vote counted, he appears to have lost to Mr Fetterman by around three points – representing a margin of more than 150,000 votes.The Pennsylvania seat was held by retiring Republican Pat Toomey, and so far represents Democrats’ only pickup in the Senate cycle. The seat gives the party a shot of at least holding the working majority, absent an unexpected pickup in the only remaining Republican-held state, Wisconsin.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Marshall Project

Fetterman and Oz Battle Over Pennsylvania’s Felony Murder Law

PHILADELPHIA — Tyreem Rivers didn’t intend to hurt the elderly woman he followed home from the bank. He just wanted her black leather pocketbook stuffed with cash. As she climbed the stoop to her front door, he snatched the purse and ran. He did not shove or hit the woman, court records show. But 85-year-old Mary Tonzola tumbled down her front steps, breaking several bones. She died two weeks later, after picking up infections in the hospital.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
April McAbee

MSNBC’s Katy Tur Floats the Possibility of John Fetterman as a Potential Nominee for President

President John Fetterman? MSNBC's Katy Tur seems to think it may be a possibility in the very near future to see Fetterman as a potential Democrat Presidential Nominee. The prediction happened on Wednesday's episode of MSNBC's "Hallie Jackson Reports" as Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, and Katy Tur discussed Fetterman's win in Pennsylvania in which he prevailed against President Donald Trump's endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

John Fetterman campaign suing in federal court

The campaign for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman is suing in federal court to have Pennsylvania mail-in ballots counted, even if they do not have a valid date. A divided Pennsylvania Supreme Court recently ordered counties to refrain from counting those ballots. Attorneys for Fetterman say "the date instruction...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Distractify

Senate Candidate John Fetterman Is the Most Meme-Centric Politician in America

The 2022 midterm elections are going to be pretty close, and control of the Senate in particular stands on a knife's edge. Democratic hopeful John Fetterman is running against Dr. Mehmet Oz for a Pennsylvania Senate seat, and the race has been dominated from its earliest days by memes. Fetterman has attacked Oz for being from out of state and for being out of touch, and those memes have carried him a long way.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Diana

This Is the Snowiest Town in Pennsylvania

Erie is a city on the south shore of Lake Erie and the county seat of Erie County, Pennsylvania. Erie is the fifth largest city in Pennsylvania and the largest city in Northwestern Pennsylvania. The estimated population was 93,928 in 2021.
ERIE, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
800K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy