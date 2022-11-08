Read full article on original website
Signing Day: MSU soccer program lands Mankato East trio
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A wave of purple took center stage inside the Mankato East auditorium as a trio of stars from the Cougars girls’ soccer program exchanged their black and gold jerseys for Minnesota State purple and gold. Julia Fischer, Izzy Schott and Ella Huetll guided Mankato East...
West’s Krusemark, SJA’s Zellmann inducted into MSHSCA Hall of Fame
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Two of our area high school coaches will go down as the best to ever do it after being inducted into the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame earlier this month. For more than four decades, two staples on the high school sports...
Mankato West looks to defend state title
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato West football team returns to this year’s class 5A state football tournament with hopes of repeating as champs. Despite losing a large number of talented seniors from last year’s squad, the results are the same for Mankato West. the team is undefeated and busy gearing up for another state tournament.
Prep Athlete: Schmidtke leading the Cardinals offense to the state tournament
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - After sitting behind last year’s quarterback, quarterback Brendan Schmidtke leads the Fairmont Cardinals to the state tournament once again. In the section championship game, Schmidtke threw four touchdowns putting the Cards in position to win 35-26 over Waseca. Cardinals head coach Mat Mahoney loves the...
Blue Earth Area preps for state tournament matchup against Chatfield
BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) -The Blue Earth Area Buccaneers are hyped for their state playoff game against Chatfield. Bucs QB Ashton Lloyd understands what’s ahead for his team. “It’s a tougher stretch now but everyone is there,” Lloyd said. “If you’re at state, you deserve to be there. Everyone...
Under Center: MSU’s Hayden Ekern shining in playoff push
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Minnesota State football team is right in the middle of a crowded NSIC race heading into the final week of the season. Sports Director Rob Clark sat down with sophomore quarterback Hayden Ekern with the team’s regular season finale coming up this weekend.
Deadline to nominate someone for leadership program is Friday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tomorrow is the deadline for anyone who wants to nominate someone for the National Young Americans Leaders Program. The program is a an intensive, two-and-a-half day program at the University of Minnesota which convenes around fifty rising leaders from across the state. Greater Mankato Growth is...
Richard Reisdorf eyes CD1 seat
Not equipped to help the kids with arts and crafts? Help is here! Kelsey and Lisa take a look at kids classes at the Mankato Makerspace!. Chankaska Creek Winery hosts annual 'Toast to Women'. For over 12 years, Chankaska Creek Ranch, Winery and Distillery have...
Austin Willette: MSU Mankato student brings music passion to campus community
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kelsey and Lisa caught up with Austin Willette, a Minnesota State Mankato student, who is bringing his passion for music to the campus community and beyond!. You can find Austin’s music on Spotify, Apple Music and check out his music videos on YouTube.
Branding: Making your new business grow
Austin Willette: MSU Mankato student brings music passion to campus community. Kelsey and Lisa caught up with Austin Willette, a Minnesota State Mankato student, who is bringing his passion for music to the campus community and beyond!.
New mayor for North Mankato, Masaad re-elected in Mankato
(KEYC) - There’s a new mayor in North Mankato. It was an open race for the North Mankato mayoral seat as current Mayor Mark Dehen announced his bid for County Commissioner. Four men were vying for the seat: Scott Carlson, Ben Kaus, Kenneth DeWitte and Warren Anderson. Scott Carlson was the winner of that contest. A teacher at Mankato Area Public Schools, Carlson said he will lead with common sense -- and support efforts to maintain North Mankato’s quality of life, build community and bring more businesses to town.
The Makerspace: Smart art for kids
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Not equipped to help the kids with arts and crafts? Help is here! Kelsey and Lisa take a look at kids classes at the Mankato Makerspace!. The classes are designed for kids ages 6-12 year old. To sign up, visit their kids classes page online.
Read all about it: Mankato Clinic Magazine gets a revamp
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Clinic has revamped its magazine, featuring healthy resources for all. Marie Wood of Mankato Clinic joined Kelsey and Lisa to talk more about the magazines new look and content!
Election Officials: Check your polling place after redistricting
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Election Day is tomorrow, and officials are reminding voters to check their polling place before voting. Congressional maps were redrawn earlier this year, and that may have changed where you vote. “Our voters may have different candidates and different contests on their ballot from what they’re...
LIVE: Election Day voting underway
Kelsey and Lisa had Ali from The Blackbird boutique join them to show off some unique accessories to compliment your outfit, this season.
Fort Road Studios: crafting products bonded by family
LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - Some couples thrive by working together on a daily basis. Kelsey and Lisa found one couple that truly makes the most of their time together; so much so that they’ve even created a family business--Fort Road Studios in Lake Crystal--where each person has their niche!
Sheriff race winners react to election results
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The sun has set on another election cycle, and newly elected candidates are getting ready to take on a new set of duties come January. The Nicollet County sheriff race resulted in current sheriff Dave Lange being reelected, and he said that the first order of business is getting on the same page and reuniting a department that was divided by the election.
Democrat Tim Walz wins 2nd term as Minnesota’s governor
Brad Finstad beat his challenger Jeff Ettinger with just under 54% of the vote. With winning re-election, Finstad will now serve a full 2-year term in Congress. Here's a look at the Blue Earth and Nicollet County Midterm election results.
Meat markets under pressure during hunting season
NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) - Your steak might take longer to get to your plate. A nationwide shortage of labor is hitting the meat processing industry. “So, it’s getting to be a little more challenging for hunters to find places that will take it and that can turn it around relatively quickly,” said Ryan Schmidt, Owner of Schmidts Meat Market in Nicollet.
Multiple southern MN counties designated primary natural disaster areas
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Nicollet County is just one of nine local Minnesota counties recently designated as primary natural disaster areas. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, these counties suffered from drought intensity during the growing season. The designation by the United States Department of Agriculture allows the Farm...
