Kevin Kelly Announces Launch Of New Wrestling Promotion
NJPW announcer and WWE alumnus Kevin Kelly has announced that he’s involved in a new wrestling company. Kelly took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that the launch of American eXcellece Wrestling, which will hold its first event on January 7th, 2023 in St, Hamburg, Pennsylvania. Kelly wrote:. “This...
Tyrus Wins NWA World Heavyweight Championship At NWA Hard Times 3
Tonight’s NWA Hard Times 3 event saw the victory in the headliner match end in Tyrus’ hands. With Trevor Murdoch defending his title against both Tyrus and Matt Cardona, the evening ended with Tyrus winning his first World Championship. The wrestler has previously performed as Brodus Clay for WWE and under his current name for Impact Wrestling.
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Smackdown: History On The Line
WWE will present a new, live episode of WWE Smackdown tonight with an Undisputed WWE tag team title match in the main event. If The Usos, the current champions, defeat the New Day, then they will get the record for the longest reign in history. The New Day currently hold the record of 483 days. The lineup includes:
Sheamus Returns On WWE SmackDown, Brawls With The Bloodline
Sheamus is back on WWE TV, returning on this week’s Smackdown and joining his teammates in brawling with The Bloodline. Tonight’s show ended with The Bloodline in the ring celebrating The Usos’ pending status as the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions of all-time. As the group was in the ring, Ridge Holland and Butch came out to interrupt and they were joined by Sheamus who made his first appearance since the Bloodline put him “out of action” on October 21st.
WWE Announces Undertaker 1deadMan Show For Royal Rumble Weekend
WWE has announced a brand new Undertaker 1deadMan Show for Royal Rumble weekend in San Antonio, Texas, on January 27. The announcement reads:. The Undertaker is coming to San Antonio. Mark Calaway, known to most WWE fans as The Undertaker, is set to put on his “UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW,”...
Major League Wrestling Announces Premiere of MLW Insider
Major League Wrestling announced that this Tuesday will see the premiere of their new weekly series MLW Insider with Alicia Atout. The series will be available on Pro Wrestling TV and MLW’s YouTube channel. “We’re excited to kick off a monster new season and give fans more MLW each and every week,. Alicia is the best interviewer in the game. From diving deep into hot topics as well as giving the real deal on scoops, you’ve got to watch MLW Insider,” stated MLW CEO Court Bauer. Atout is known for her previous work on YouTube as well as interviewing numerous figures in both the music and wrestling industries before being attached to this series.
Scarlett Comments After Women Thrown Out of WWE Show For Throwing Drink At Her
Scarlett had a bit of an altercation from an unruly fan at last night’s WWE house show, which led to the fan being ejected from the venue. As noted, the incident took place at the live event in Peoria, Illinois and saw the fan get ejected after she threw a drink at Scarlett, who was ringside for the match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre. PWInsider has new details regarding exactly what went down.
Rhea Ripley Reacts To Mia Yim’s Return
In a recent appearance for the Ringsiders podcast, Rhea Ripley talked about Mia Yim’s return to WWE (via Fightful). She also shared her perspective on how Yim’s return will affect current storylines and anticipating the chance to face her in future matches. You can find a few highlights from Ripley below:
WWE Reportedly Taping For Tribute to the Troops Tonight
WWE is reportedly taping for their 2022 Tribute to the Troops show tonight. PWInsider reports that WWE will be taping material for the 2022 special tonight in Indianapolis once Smackdown is done. Last year’s Tribute to the Troops special was taped in Ontario, California.
Valerie Loureda Debuts Tonight With NXT Live
Fans saw Valerie Loureda make her pro wrestling debut tonight at NXT Live in Orlando. The wrestler joined Bronco Nima and Xyon Quinn to face off against Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, & Thea Hail. She also posted to mark the occasion on her Twitter, stating:. I did it. My WWE...
Note On Why Bandido Chose AEW Over WWE
As previously reported, Bandido is believed to have signed a deal with AEW, after also considering an offer from WWE before he did so. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that it is a full-time deal for three years, with a maximum number of dates on it. While the number is unknown, it’s more matches than most AEW wrestlers work in a year.
The Usos Retain Tag Team Titles Against The New Day On WWE Smackdown
The Usos are set to make the history books after they retained their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Friday’s show saw Jimmy and Jey defeat Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston to retain their titles. As a result, barring any last-minute swerves they will break the New Day’s record as the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions in history.
Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced a match and segment for next week’s episode of Raw. On tonight’s Smackdown, the following were advertised for Monday’s show. The episode airs live on USA Network:. * Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor. * Miz addresses Johnny Gargano’s expose on Miz TV.
Kalisto Worked As A Guest Coach at WWE Performance Center
Fightful Select reports that Kalisto was a guest coach and producer at the WWE Performance Center this past week. He also worked in the role at NXT live events, including yesterday’s, where he produced the women’s matches. It’s unknown if he will be back at this time.
Anthony Johnson: Former UFC title challenger dies aged 38 after battling illness
Former UFC title challenger Anthony Johnson has died at the age of 38 following a battle with illness.The American competed in the UFC between 2007 and 2012, then again from 2014 until 2017.Johnson, nicknamed “Rumble”, challenged for the light heavyweight title in 2015 and 2017, losing to Daniel Cormier by submission on both occasions.After leaving the UFC for the second time, Johnson fought once more, competing in Bellator in May 2021 and winning via second-round knockout.Johnson, who is regarded as one of the hardest punchers in mixed martial arts history, fought a number of world champions during his career, including...
STARDOM Goddess of Stardom Tag League Day 6 Results: Mafia Bella In Action, More
STARDOM held Day 6 of their Goddess of Stardom Tag League on Sunday, and the results are online. You can check out the results from the show and the standings for the Tag League below, per STARDOM::
NJPW Strong Showdown Results 11.12.: Minoru Suzuki Battles Fred Yehi, More
NJPW Strong’s Showdown series aired its latest episode on Saturday night, with Minoru Suzuki in action and more. You can check out the full results from the show, which aired on NJPW World, below per Fightful:. – Kenny King def. Che Cabrera. – Danny Limelight & JR Kratos def....
WWE Files For New Trademark For ‘Michin’
PWInsider reports that WWE has filed to trademark the term ‘Michin’, although it’s unknown how it will be used. The trademark is for: “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.“
GCW Nick Gage Invitational 7 Full Results 11.12.2022: GCW Tournament & More
The GCW Nick Gage Invitational 7 event was hosted by Game Changer Wrestling tonight in Summit, IL. You can find the complete results (via Fightful)and some highlights below. *NGI First Round Bout: Alex Colon defeated Hunter Freeman and Sawyer Wreck. *NGI First Round Bout: Ciclope defeated Toshiyuki Sakuda. *NGI First...
Former UFC star Anthony Johnson shockingly passes away at 38
Two-time UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Johnson has tragically passed away at just 38 years old. On Sunday, veteran
