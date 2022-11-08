Read full article on original website
KEYC
Mankato West advances to semifinals with 20-17 win over Rochester Mayo
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West Scarlets football team advances to the State Class AAAAA semifinals with a 20-17 win over Rochester Mayo. The Scarlets will play Rogers Nov. 19 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
KEYC
Maverick Insider: Hoffner details MSU's playoff push (Part I)
KEYC
Fairmont dominates in 49-7 win over St. Croix Lutheran Academy
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fairmont Cardinals football team won 49-7 over St. Croix Lutheran Academy to advance to the Class AAA state semifinals. The Cardinals will play Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Nov. 19 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
KEYC
Springfield up for challenge in opening round of Class A state tournament
SPRINGFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - Despite the conditions turning cold and windy, the Springfield football team is playing some of their best football ahead of Friday night’s Class A state quarterfinals match up against Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at Crown College. Entering the playoff clash, the Tigers are underdogs but head coach Adam...
KEYC
Springfield advances to semifinals with 28-6 win
CARVER COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Springfield Tigers football team advances to the Class A state semifinals after beating Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 28-6 on Friday. The Tigers will play Deer River at U.S. Bank Stadium Nov. 19 at 9 a.m.
KEYC
Fairmont is back in Class AAA bracket for second-straight season
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - On Friday, the Fairmont football team (9-2) hits the turf in Burnsville for its Class AAA quarterfinals showdown against St. Croix Lutheran. The Cardinals were in a similar position this time last year after defeating section-rival Waseca to advance to the big stage. Although, Fairmont suffered an early exit in 2021 to the eventual state champions, Dassel-Cokato.
KEYC
BEA drops state quarterfinals match-up
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) -The Blue Earth Area football team played Chatfield in the state quarterfinals Thursday night. Chatfield wins by a final of 35-6.
KEYC
Maverick Insider: Long-time MSU star Nyles Williams talks final season (Part II)
KEYC
Mankato on ice: where to chill out during the cold months
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The mercury may be plummeting, but that shouldn’t spoil the fun! Kelsey and Lisa were joined by Jessica Beyer of Greater Mankato Area Growth with some places and ideas for how to chill out within the region, during the colder months!
KEYC
St James Mayor
It's going to be a cold weekend with light snow possible by early next week.
KEYC
Pick of the Litter: Misty Foot
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Misty Foot. Misty Foot is a 2 year-old domestic short-hair cat. She’s a cuddler and enjoys playing with toys. Her signature move is climbing into your arms and burrowing her head under your chin. Misty Foot has...
KEYC
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Weekend Forecast
KEYC
Minnesota’s voter turnout stays high and LGBTQ+ community makes history
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s Voter turnout has always been one of the highest in the nation, and Tuesday’s election was no exception. The Minnesota Secretary of State said that about 60% of eligible Minnesotans voted in the 2022 general election. The only other states posting rates above 60% are Maine and Wisconsin.
KEYC
North Mankato garage damaged by fire
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The State Fire Marshal is assisting in an investigation into a North Mankato garage fire. The North Mankato Fire Department says it happened just before 7:20 Friday morning at the detached garage of the home located at 850 Lyndale Street. Fire fighters say there is...
KEYC
Mankato offering free pumpkin disposal service
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato has announced that free pumpkin disposal services are available. People can bring unwanted pumpkins to one of two drop-off locations. Those are the Public Works Center on South Victory Drive and Sibley Park on Mound Avenue, near the Pavilion. There is no...
KEYC
Acupuncture: A prickly therapy alternative
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Acupuncture’s rise in popularity can be attributed in part to its effectiveness for pain relief and in part to the fact that scientific studies have begun to prove its efficacy. But exactly what is it and how does it work? Stephanie Hylla of Mankato Acupuncture Clinic joined Lisa and Kelsey for more on the Eastern therapeutic technique.
KEYC
County Road 1 to re-open to traffic
KEYC
MNSU International students invite greater Mankato area to International Festival
Minnesota DFL party recognizes full trifecta of state government control. This is the first time the party has taken full power of the state government since 2013.
KEYC
Veterans Day Program marks 36 years in Windom
WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) - In Windom, Veterans Day program has been a tradition for the past 36 years. It’s a special day for the community and school, to celebrate and honor those veterans in the community and those who aren’t with us anymore. “Veterans and all that they’ve...
KEYC
Cold cars: What you need to stay cool during emergencies
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Every vehicle should have an emergency supply kit in the trunk. But what exactly should be put in the kit? Kelsey and Lisa found a local expert, Andrew Adams, at Rock Street Auto in Old Town Mankato, to explain how to get that vehicle ready for whatever Mother Nature has in store for us this winter.
