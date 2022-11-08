ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

NBA

Rival Report: Portland winning again behind Damian Lillard return, Josh Hart boost

To help preview Thursday’s Western Conference matchup between Portland and New Orleans (7 p.m., Bally Sports, WRNO 99.5 FM), we caught up with Trail Blazers writer/reporter/podcaster Casey Holdahl, who broke down some of the reasons behind the club’s fast start. Portland-New Orleans features numerous intriguing storylines, including veteran backcourt stars facing each other as NBA opponents for the first time and a gritty former Pelicans guard/forward returning to the Crescent City.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson (hip) questionable Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Keon Johnson (hip) is questionable to play on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets. Johnson might not be part of the rotation now that Damian Lillard (calf, probable) and Anfernee Simons (foot, probable) are both back in action. He was a DNP-CD on Monday after logging a season-high 31 minutes over the weekend.
PORTLAND, OR
ESPN

Jazz roll past Lakers again, 139-116 with LeBron sitting

SALT LAKE CITY -- — Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points, Jordan Clarkson added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat Los Angeles 139-116 on Monday night, their second victory over the short-handed Lakers in four days. Utah set season highs in points scored, field goals made, and field goal percentage....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Commercial Appeal

Brevin Knight and Pete Pranica save the Memphis Grizzlies by noticing game clock malfunction

Maybe everyone else was focused on the fast-paced action that was happening during a five-second stretch, but the Memphis Grizzlies broadcast team was on full alert. With 19.7 seconds left in overtime, the clock stopped during the play as the San Antonio Spurs drove the basketball up the floor and got a layup to make it a three-point Grizzlies lead. The time started again when the Spurs got a steal on the inbounds pass and a dunk....
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Chicago

Bulls Rebound to Beat Raptors Behind Adjustments, Zach LaVine Outburst

10 observations: LaVine leads script-flip win over Raps originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls knew they had to adjust after aggressive defensive schemes and tenacity on the offensive glass propelled the Raptors to a 113-104 win in the first game of Sunday and Monday's same opponent back-to-back between the conference foes.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Ingram's 22 points rally Pelicans to 115-111 win over Bulls

CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, including seven straight late in the fourth quarter, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled out a 115-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. “Zion (Williamson) turned to me before the start of the fourth quarter and said, ‘Let’s turn it up a notch,’” Ingram said. Ingram hit a 3-pointer that gave the Pelicans a 109-107 lead. DeMar DeRozan’s dunk tied it, but Ingram countered with a mid-range basket and DeRozan committed a turnover with 17.4 seconds left. “It was nobody else’s fault,” DeRozan said. “It was on me.”
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Morant, Bane help Grizzlies beat Spurs in overtime, 124-122

SAN ANTONIO -- — Ja Morant and Desmond Bane had 32 points each and the Memphis Grizzlies beat San Antonio 124-122 in overtime Wednesday night, handing the Spurs their fifth straight loss. “Early in the season for us to have a couple games where we go down the stretch...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

