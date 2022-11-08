Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: Voters approve overhauling Portland's government structure and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Teenager hospitalized after shooting in NE Portland, voters projected to pass Measure 114Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Voters decide if city gets new form of government and more top stories on Election DayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: More Oregonians experiencing power outages, Oregon ballots due by 8 p.m. tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness planEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Lakers sans LeBron James, Patrick Beverley at Utah
LeBron James was ruled out of Monday’s game when the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Utah Jazz. James was listed
Josh Hart hits 3-pointer at buzzer to lift Portland Trail Blazers over Miami Heat, 110-107: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers welcomed Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons back to the lineup Monday night in Miami, but it was Josh Hart who delivered the game-winning basket. Hart hit a three-pointer from the left corner as time expired to give the Blazers a 110-107 victory. The electric shot came...
Damian Lillard’s 26 points carry Portland Trail Blazers to 105-95 win over Charlotte Hornets: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers overcame poor starts in the first and third quarters to fight off an upset bid by the Charlotte Hornets Friday night and win 105-95 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Blazers played without Jusuf Nurkic and Jerami Grant, but a loss still would...
Rival Report: Portland winning again behind Damian Lillard return, Josh Hart boost
To help preview Thursday’s Western Conference matchup between Portland and New Orleans (7 p.m., Bally Sports, WRNO 99.5 FM), we caught up with Trail Blazers writer/reporter/podcaster Casey Holdahl, who broke down some of the reasons behind the club’s fast start. Portland-New Orleans features numerous intriguing storylines, including veteran backcourt stars facing each other as NBA opponents for the first time and a gritty former Pelicans guard/forward returning to the Crescent City.
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Portland Trail Blazers
A look at who is out for today's game.
Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson (hip) questionable Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Keon Johnson (hip) is questionable to play on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets. Johnson might not be part of the rotation now that Damian Lillard (calf, probable) and Anfernee Simons (foot, probable) are both back in action. He was a DNP-CD on Monday after logging a season-high 31 minutes over the weekend.
Jazz roll past Lakers again, 139-116 with LeBron sitting
SALT LAKE CITY -- — Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points, Jordan Clarkson added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat Los Angeles 139-116 on Monday night, their second victory over the short-handed Lakers in four days. Utah set season highs in points scored, field goals made, and field goal percentage....
Brevin Knight and Pete Pranica save the Memphis Grizzlies by noticing game clock malfunction
Maybe everyone else was focused on the fast-paced action that was happening during a five-second stretch, but the Memphis Grizzlies broadcast team was on full alert. With 19.7 seconds left in overtime, the clock stopped during the play as the San Antonio Spurs drove the basketball up the floor and got a layup to make it a three-point Grizzlies lead. The time started again when the Spurs got a steal on the inbounds pass and a dunk....
Bulls Rebound to Beat Raptors Behind Adjustments, Zach LaVine Outburst
10 observations: LaVine leads script-flip win over Raps originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls knew they had to adjust after aggressive defensive schemes and tenacity on the offensive glass propelled the Raptors to a 113-104 win in the first game of Sunday and Monday's same opponent back-to-back between the conference foes.
Ingram's 22 points rally Pelicans to 115-111 win over Bulls
CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, including seven straight late in the fourth quarter, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled out a 115-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. “Zion (Williamson) turned to me before the start of the fourth quarter and said, ‘Let’s turn it up a notch,’” Ingram said. Ingram hit a 3-pointer that gave the Pelicans a 109-107 lead. DeMar DeRozan’s dunk tied it, but Ingram countered with a mid-range basket and DeRozan committed a turnover with 17.4 seconds left. “It was nobody else’s fault,” DeRozan said. “It was on me.”
Blazers hope for continued success on road, visit Pelicans
The Portland Trail Blazers are in the midst of a very successful road trip, while the New Orleans Pelicans are
Ja Morant, Desmond Bane lead Grizzlies past Spurs in OT
Ja Morant and Desmond Bane each scored 32 points and combined to tally Memphis’ final seven points as the visiting
NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Hornets prediction, odds and pick – 11/9/2022
The Portland Trail Blazers (7-3) travel cross-country to take on the Charlotte Hornets (3-8) on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Blazers-Hornets prediction and pick. Portland is 7-3 coming off a three-point win over Miami on Monday. The Blazers...
Morant, Bane help Grizzlies beat Spurs in overtime, 124-122
SAN ANTONIO -- — Ja Morant and Desmond Bane had 32 points each and the Memphis Grizzlies beat San Antonio 124-122 in overtime Wednesday night, handing the Spurs their fifth straight loss. “Early in the season for us to have a couple games where we go down the stretch...
Paul George makes sure Clippers maintain mastery of Lakers
Paul George scored 29 points and Norman Powell added 18 off the bench as the Los Angeles Clippers extended their
Kings get balanced scoring in victory over Cavaliers
Kevin Huerter hit two clutch hoops down the stretch Wednesday night and the Sacramento Kings avoided more last-second drama by
