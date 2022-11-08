CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, including seven straight late in the fourth quarter, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled out a 115-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. “Zion (Williamson) turned to me before the start of the fourth quarter and said, ‘Let’s turn it up a notch,’” Ingram said. Ingram hit a 3-pointer that gave the Pelicans a 109-107 lead. DeMar DeRozan’s dunk tied it, but Ingram countered with a mid-range basket and DeRozan committed a turnover with 17.4 seconds left. “It was nobody else’s fault,” DeRozan said. “It was on me.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO