thedp.com
In Photos: 20 hours of Election Day in Philadelphia and at Penn
Americans across the country turned out for the midterm elections yesterday, and the Penn community was no exception. 1,931 ballots were cast at two voting locations on campus, Houston Hall and ARCH, with students voting as early as 7 a.m. Pennsylvania Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was declared the winner by CNN at 11:22 p.m., and while Lt. Gov. John Fetterman had a longer wait, he was eventually declared the winner of the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race over 1986 Wharton and Medical School graduate Mehmet Oz by MSNBC at 12:53 a.m. on Nov. 9.
thedp.com
Penn Leads the Vote | The youth vote can decide the election
Today, Nov. 8, two extremely close and pivotal elections will be held in Pennsylvania. Polls in the gubernatorial race between Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano show Shapiro leading Mastriano by just 10 points. The Senate race, on the other hand, has Republican Mehmet Oz toe to toe with Democrat John Fetterman, with Fetterman leading by a mere 0.4 points. The gubernatorial and Senate races will be critical in shaping key issues like education policy, abortion rights, and health care policy.
thedp.com
Jane Robbins Mize | As an environmental scholar, I’m ashamed to represent Penn
Penn has taken a stand against divesting its $20 billion endowment from fossil fuels and reinvesting in Philadelphia schools and housing. At this year’s Homecoming football game, Penn’s private police force — the largest in the state — detained 19 students and activists from Fossil Free Penn who were demanding that the University divest from fossil fuels and reinvest in the Philadelphia community. As a Ph.D. candidate who studies environmental justice, I am ashamed to be a student at this University.
thedp.com
Geography of women's basketball: Northeast hotspots and Californian stars
With a roster of 18 players heading into the 2022-23 season, the Penn women's basketball team features a variety of backgrounds, spanning seven states in the United States and four countries overall. Although the team is small compared to other sports at Penn, which often gather players from all corners...
thedp.com
Division of Public Safety to double down on enforcement of bike, scooter ban on campus walkways
Penn’s Division of Public Safety plans to more strictly enforce safety regulations prohibiting the usage of personal mobility items such as electric scooters on campus walkways. Vice President of Public Safety Kathleen Shields Anderson clarified in a meeting with The Daily Pennsylvanian that no new policy is being created....
thedp.com
The picks are in: Penn vs. Harvard
With two games left on the season, Penn football controls its own destiny for at least a share of the Ivy League title. After a 3-7 record last year, a conference championship would be the ultimate turnaround for the Red and Blue, but first, they'll have to make it through Harvard, a 5-2 squad that poses a dangerous threat.
thedp.com
Geography of men's basketball: Throughout the states and across the pond
Despite NCAA Division I men’s basketball programs being scattered around the country, Penn’s team is particularly concentrated in the Northeast. Of the 16 players on the Quaker roster heading into the 2022-23 season, eight of them are from the Mid-Atlantic and New England. Three — junior guard Colin Chambers, sophomore guard/forward Eddie Holland III, and senior guard Lucas Monroe — hail from the Philadelphia metro area.
thedp.com
Football season commences crucial stretch with final home game against Harvard
Penn football has won seven out of eight games this year, scoring 12 more points per game than its opponents. But with two games left, the fate of this season, and how it will be remembered, is still to be determined. This Saturday, the Quakers (7-1, 4-1 Ivy) face a...
thedp.com
Frank | Penn's 28-point Iona loss was ugly, but not as bad as it seems
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — When one team treats a game like it’s preseason and the other treats it like the regular season, you’re going to see a result like the one Penn had on Monday night at Iona. In their first game of the season, the Quakers...
