Philadelphia, PA

In Photos: 20 hours of Election Day in Philadelphia and at Penn

Americans across the country turned out for the midterm elections yesterday, and the Penn community was no exception. 1,931 ballots were cast at two voting locations on campus, Houston Hall and ARCH, with students voting as early as 7 a.m. Pennsylvania Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was declared the winner by CNN at 11:22 p.m., and while Lt. Gov. John Fetterman had a longer wait, he was eventually declared the winner of the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race over 1986 Wharton and Medical School graduate Mehmet Oz by MSNBC at 12:53 a.m. on Nov. 9.
Penn Leads the Vote | The youth vote can decide the election

Today, Nov. 8, two extremely close and pivotal elections will be held in Pennsylvania. Polls in the gubernatorial race between Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano show Shapiro leading Mastriano by just 10 points. The Senate race, on the other hand, has Republican Mehmet Oz toe to toe with Democrat John Fetterman, with Fetterman leading by a mere 0.4 points. The gubernatorial and Senate races will be critical in shaping key issues like education policy, abortion rights, and health care policy.
Jane Robbins Mize | As an environmental scholar, I’m ashamed to represent Penn

Penn has taken a stand against divesting its $20 billion endowment from fossil fuels and reinvesting in Philadelphia schools and housing. At this year’s Homecoming football game, Penn’s private police force — the largest in the state — detained 19 students and activists from Fossil Free Penn who were demanding that the University divest from fossil fuels and reinvest in the Philadelphia community. As a Ph.D. candidate who studies environmental justice, I am ashamed to be a student at this University.
Geography of women's basketball: Northeast hotspots and Californian stars

With a roster of 18 players heading into the 2022-23 season, the Penn women's basketball team features a variety of backgrounds, spanning seven states in the United States and four countries overall. Although the team is small compared to other sports at Penn, which often gather players from all corners...
The picks are in: Penn vs. Harvard

With two games left on the season, Penn football controls its own destiny for at least a share of the Ivy League title. After a 3-7 record last year, a conference championship would be the ultimate turnaround for the Red and Blue, but first, they'll have to make it through Harvard, a 5-2 squad that poses a dangerous threat.
Geography of men's basketball: Throughout the states and across the pond

Despite NCAA Division I men’s basketball programs being scattered around the country, Penn’s team is particularly concentrated in the Northeast. Of the 16 players on the Quaker roster heading into the 2022-23 season, eight of them are from the Mid-Atlantic and New England. Three — junior guard Colin Chambers, sophomore guard/forward Eddie Holland III, and senior guard Lucas Monroe — hail from the Philadelphia metro area.
